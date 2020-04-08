Tick Flow

TickFlow is a tool for tick-data analysis and visual highlighting of significant zones on the chart. The utility aggregates current and historical ticks, shows the buy/sell balance, and helps to identify support/resistance levels and cluster zones.

This is the MetaTrader 4 version.

How it works (brief)

TickFlow collects tick data and aggregates it by price steps and candles.

Based on the collected data the indicator builds visual layers: up/down tick counters, buy/sell ratio, historical levels and clusters.

The user adjusts sensitivity and the analysis period in the settings. The tool does not make trading decisions — it provides data for analysis.

Features

  • Display of tick activity per candle (tick counters).

  • Percentage buy/sell ratio.

  • Construction of historical support and resistance levels based on tick volumes.

  • Cluster analysis of price areas (cluster analysis).

  • Flexible sensitivity settings for different trading horizons (scalping, intraday, medium-term).

  • Option to enable/disable tick history to reduce chart clutter.

  • Local storage of displayed data; does not require external DLLs and does not send data to external services.

Settings (key parameters; parameter names — in English)

General

  • NumberOfBarsForAnalysis — how many recent candles to analyze (for example, 5). More = wider coverage; less = more local analysis.

  • ShowTickActivityHistory — show tick activity for past candles (true/false).

  • NumberOfBarsToDisplay — how many candles with saved tick history to display (if history is enabled).

Display

  • ColorUpTickCounter — text color for the up-tick counter.

  • ColorDownTickCounter — text color for the down-tick counter.

  • ColorBuySellRatio — text color for the buy/sell percentage.

Levels and clusters

  • NumberOfTicksToAnalyze — number of ticks to use for building support/resistance levels (see suggested ranges below).

  • PriceStepAnalysis — minimal price step for level analysis (smaller step = more detailed levels).

  • UseClustering — enable cluster analysis (true/false).

  • ClusterPriceStep — price grouping step for clusters (for example, 0.001 for EURUSD with 5 decimal places).

  • NumberOfHistoricalLevels — how many previous levels to show on the chart.

Alerts

  • EnableAlerts — enable sound/text alerts when price reaches a level (true/false).

  • AlertPriceDistance — distance to the level that triggers an alert (in price units; example for EURUSD 5 decimals — 0.0001–0.0002).

Tuning recommendations (guidelines)

  • Scalping: NumberOfTicksToAnalyze ~ 5,000–10,000; use small values for PriceStepAnalysis and ClusterPriceStep .

  • Intraday: NumberOfTicksToAnalyze ~ 10,000–20,000; use a wider step for smoothing.

  • Medium-term: NumberOfTicksToAnalyze ~ 20,000–50,000; use larger steps so levels are broader.
    These are guidelines — adjust settings to the specific instrument and liquidity.


