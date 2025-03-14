Prime super jpy
- Experts
- Ahmad Jawad
- Version: 6.2
Tired of Trading Stress? This USD/JPY EA Delivers Data-Driven Results, Automatically.
**Prime Super USD/JPY: The Ultimate USD/JPY Expert Advisor**
Unlock the full potential of USD/JPY trading with Prime Super USD/JPY. This powerful EA combines [19] diverse strategies, including 3 prominent strategies , with intelligent trade management to deliver consistent, automated results. Customize your risk, optimize your trades, and reclaim your time. Download Prime Super USD/JPY and experience the difference.
Key Features:
* 19 Unique Trading Strategies
* Fully Customizable Parameters (Risk, Lot Size, Take Profit, Stop Loss)
* Intelligent Trade Management (Autolot, TP Adjustments, Loss Caps)
* Robust Risk Management
* Easy to Install and Use
Trading Recommendations
|Symbol
|USDJPY
|Timeframe
|M1
|Test From
|last year
|Settings
|Default or custom set files
|Brokers
|Any, preferably with low spreads
|Minimum Deposit
|100 usd or equivalent
|Market Entry method
|Market Order
|Tester Method
|tick by tick and open price only
For a detailed explanation of all settings, please refer to the Quick Start Guide. Should you need further assistance, do not hesitate to contact me!
Very slow.
One or two trades a day.... 50/50 TP/SL.