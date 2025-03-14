Prime super jpy

2

Tired of Trading Stress? This USD/JPY EA Delivers Data-Driven Results, Automatically.


**Prime Super USD/JPY: The Ultimate USD/JPY Expert Advisor**


Unlock the full potential of USD/JPY trading with Prime Super USD/JPY. This powerful EA combines [19] diverse strategies, including 3 prominent strategies , with intelligent trade management to deliver consistent, automated results.  Customize your risk, optimize your trades, and reclaim your time. Download Prime Super USD/JPY and experience the difference.


Key Features:


*   19 Unique Trading Strategies

*   Fully Customizable Parameters (Risk, Lot Size, Take Profit, Stop Loss)

*   Intelligent Trade Management (Autolot, TP Adjustments, Loss Caps)

*   Robust Risk Management

*   Easy to Install and Use


Trading Recommendations

Symbol  USDJPY
Timeframe M1
Test From last year
Settings Default or custom set files
Brokers Any, preferably with low spreads
Minimum Deposit 100 usd or equivalent
Market Entry method Market Order
Tester Method tick by tick and open price only


For a detailed explanation of all settings, please refer to the Quick Start Guide. Should you need further assistance, do not hesitate to contact me!



patrickdrew
2721
patrickdrew 2025.09.24 07:08 
 

Very slow.

One or two trades a day.... 50/50 TP/SL.

Reply to review