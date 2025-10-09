Prime Ultra JPY

**Prime Ultra JPY: Your Stable and Reliable USD/JPY Automation Solution**

In the often volatile world of Forex, Prime Ultra JPY provides a bedrock of stability for your USD/JPY trading. Focusing on robust risk management and consistent performance, this Expert Advisor prioritizes the preservation of capital while steadily generating returns. Experience automated USD/JPY trading you can rely on.

Prime Ultra JPY is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor engineered to navigate the dynamic landscape of the USD/JPY currency pair. Utilizing a sophisticated, "adaptive" trading algorithm, this EA dynamically adjusts its strategies to capitalize on emerging market conditions, offering resilience and profit potential in both trending and ranging environments. Experience the next level of automated USD/JPY trading.


Features of Prime Ultra

  • Low Drawdown
    One of the standout features of Prime Ultra JPY is its ability to maintain low drawdown levels.
  • High Profit Factor
    The EA is designed for high-performance trading, offering a substantial profit factor which indicates its effectiveness in generating returns on investment over time.
  • Strong Trading Logic
    The EA employs a robust and effective trading strategy that not only focuses on profitability but also minimizes risks through its well-defined logic.
  • Easy to use
    With simple setting, this EA is accessible for traders of all experience levels.
  • Fully Automated
    Prime Ultra JPY eliminates the need for constant monitoring of the markets by fully automating the trading process.
  • Risk-Aware Strategy
    With no dangerous trading strategies employed, Prime Ultra JPY focuses on capital preservation, making it a safer option for traders wary of high-risk trading approaches. No Grid No Mar


Trading Recommendations

Symbol USD/JPY
Timeframe M1
Test From Last year
Settings Default or custom set files
Brokers Any, preferably with low spreads
Minimum Deposit 100 usd or more
Market Entry method Market Order
Tester Method tick by tick and open price only


Disclaimer

While Prime Ultra JPY is built for long-term performance, always remember that Forex trading involves risks. Use the EA responsibly and trade within your risk tolerance.

The starting price is $60 and will rise by $30 after every ten sales.
The sales will be restricted to a distribution of approximately 100 copies.





