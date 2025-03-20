Introducing: DAX Breakout System MT4!

Optimized Breakout Strategy for the DAX

IMPORTANT! Please read the installation manual after downloading.



Installation manual and presets: click here

A precise and proven trading strategy based on the classic Morning Breakout method. This Expert Advisor offers you an efficient way to automate the volatile market opening.

Key Features:

Easy Installation: Ready in just a few steps—drag the EA onto the DAX M1 chart and load the setfiles.

Safe Risk Management: No martingale, grid, or other risky money management methods.

Stable Growth: Designed for long-term stability, also suitable as a hedge for your long-term portfolio.

Prop Firm Compatible: Drawdown-optimized to meet the requirements of prop firms.

Drawdown-optimized to meet the requirements of prop firms. Customizable Parameters: Flexible configuration for individual trading preferences.

Important Notes:

Before activating the EA, change the time settings based on the "market watch" time. In the installation manual you will find instructions on how to do that and what the best range time is, based on GMT +0 / GMT+1

Why this Expert Advisor?

With years of experience in algorithmic trading, this EA was developed to systematically and precisely capture the opportunities of the DAX morning breakout. The new parameters ensure more flexible behavior of the EA, making it a valuable tool for both private and professional traders. The risk management is more up-to-date and dynamic.

About the Developer:

I have been active in the financial markets for 6 years, specializing in the development of Expert Advisors for 4 years. My focus is on stable, transparent, and secure trading strategies suitable for both private investors and institutional environments.

