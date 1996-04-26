SmartFlow Trader – Your Guide to Market Profits!

SmartFlow Trader is a powerful and intelligent trading robot for MetaTrader 5, designed for effective work with trending market movements. Combining advanced indicators, volume filters, and smart risk management, this expert allows you to trade with confidence and maximize your market opportunities.

Key Features of SmartFlow Trader:

Trend-Following Strategy with Triple Filtering

SmartFlow Trader utilizes three moving averages (EMA, SMA50, SMA200) to accurately determine the trend direction, ensuring entry into the market at the most favorable moments. Powerful Volume Spike Filter

The robot analyzes market activity, opening trades only when the current volume exceeds the average volume over the last candles by 1.5 times, indicating heightened interest from market participants. Dynamic Lot Management

SmartFlow Trader automatically adjusts the lot size based on your account balance, allowing you to scale your trading and control risks as your deposit grows. Trailing Stop for Profit Locking

The smart trailing stop automatically adjusts the stop-loss following price movements, protecting profits and optimizing the results of each trade. Closing of Opposite Positions

The robot automatically closes positions that go against the new trend, minimizing losses and focusing on profitable directions. Operation on M5 Timeframe

SmartFlow Trader is optimized for short-term movements on the 5-minute chart, making it ideal for active traders looking to capitalize on quick market trends.

Conditions for Trade Openings:

Buy: EMA(20) > SMA(50) > SMA(200) – an upward trend confirmed by three moving averages. Current volume > average volume over 14 candles by 1.5 times – a signal of increased activity. Price above SMA(200) – additional confirmation of an upward movement.

Sell: EMA(20) < SMA(50) < SMA(200) – a downward trend confirmed by three moving averages. Current volume > average volume over 14 candles by 1.5 times – a signal of increased activity. Price below SMA(200) – additional confirmation of a downward movement.



Customizable Parameters – Tailor the Robot to Your Needs:

Periods of Moving Averages ( ema_period , sma_period_1 , sma_period_2 ): Adjust the sensitivity of trend indicators (default: EMA 20, SMA 50, SMA 200).

( , , ): Adjust the sensitivity of trend indicators (default: EMA 20, SMA 50, SMA 200). Period for Calculating Average Volume ( volume_period ): Set the number of candles to calculate the average volume (default: 14).

( ): Set the number of candles to calculate the average volume (default: 14). Base Balance and Lot ( base_balance , base_lot ): Define base values for dynamic lot calculation (default: 10,000 and 1.0).

( , ): Define base values for dynamic lot calculation (default: 10,000 and 1.0). Minimum and Maximum Lot ( min_lot , max_lot ): Limit position size for risk control (default: 0.1 and 5.0).

( , ): Limit position size for risk control (default: 0.1 and 5.0). Trailing Stop ( trailing_stop ): Adjust the distance in pips for profit locking (default: 50 pips).

Why SmartFlow Trader is Your Best Choice?

Bright Precision: Capture trends with a proven combination of indicators and volume filters.

Smart Adaptation: Dynamic lot and trailing stop adjust to your trading style.

Market Energy: Trade during moments of maximum activity to boost your success rate.

Full Customization: Configure the robot for any instrument and market – from Forex to gold.

SmartFlow Trader is more than just a robot; it’s your reliable tool for achieving profitable results. Install it on your MetaTrader 5, customize it to your goals, and unlock the market’s potential!