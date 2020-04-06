AI Bolinger Rsi PRO

AI Bollinger + RSI PRO — The Evolution of a Classic. It belongs to the EA AI PRO series, which means the code is 100% designed and written by Artificial Intelligence, and it is equipped with 24 different institutional-level position management functions.

AI Bollinger + RSI PRO — This is a professional trading algorithm.

At the core of the Expert Advisor lies a time-tested trend and counter-trend strategy, enhanced by modern filtering and an entry confirmation system. The decision-making logic is divided into two stages: Signal Search and Entry Confirmation.

The robot's wide arsenal includes: A Smart News Filter, four SL options, three Trailing SL options (including advanced High/Low Trailing), and a Partial Close system also with three different options (including a unique option based on volume multiplier quantity).

Also included are two Volume Multiplier options with flexible settings for aggressive deposit growth. The unique technology for confirming the base signal for opening a position via Price Action (Breakout) filters market noise, opening trades only during real price movement. Additionally, there are three Take Profit options available, including Profit Trailing.

The Expert Advisor works on any timeframe and trading asset on MT5, with any account types, any Broker, and Prop Trading Firms. Flawless machine code eliminates human errors and emotions. This is the choice of professionals who need maximum reliability and setting flexibility.

Trust your trading to pure digital intelligence.

====================================================================================

DETAILED USER GUIDE 

1 ===== STRATEGY =====

1. Signal Formation (False Entry Filter)

The Expert Advisor continuously analyzes the market, using a combination of two indicators to search for ideal reversal points:

  • Bollinger Bands: Identifies extreme price deviations.

    • Buy Signal: Price touches or breaks through the Lower Band.

    • Sell Signal: Price touches or breaks through the Upper Band.

  • RSI (Relative Strength Index): Filters volatility and confirms momentum strength.

The main signal from Bollinger is considered valid ONLY if, at that exact moment, the RSI is in the overbought or oversold zone (above level 70 or below level 30 by default).

This double filtering cuts off "noise" and weak signals, leaving only moments with a high probability of a rebound.

2. Smart Confirmation Mode (Candle Breakout Confirmation)

The main feature of the Expert Advisor is the UseCandleConfirmation function. This is protection against entering against a strong trend ("catching falling knives").

If the parameter UseCandleConfirmation = true , the EA works according to the following algorithm:

  1. Waiting: After receiving a signal from the indicators (Bollinger + RSI), the EA does NOT open a trade immediately. It goes into standby mode.

  2. Price Action Check: The EA remembers the signal candle and waits for proof that the price is indeed reversing.

    • For BUY: The EA waits until the current price (Ask) breaks the High of the signal candle. Only after this is the order opened.

    • For SELL: The EA waits until the current price (Bid) breaks the Low of the signal candle.

Result: This allows avoiding entries on candles with long wicks, where the price touched the band but continued moving against you. We enter only when the market confirms movement in our direction.

2 ===== DASHBOARD =====

Settings for the visual information panel displayed on the chart.

It shows the current spread, trading results for Day/Week/Month/Year, as well as current floating profit and the ratio of profitable/losing trades.

Tip: During optimization in the Strategy Tester, the panel works in visual mode, but for maximum speed of mathematical optimization, it can be disabled (ShowDashboard = false)

3 ===== REVERSE SIGNAL =====

Inverses the indicator logic.

If enabled (true), then upon a Stochastic Buy signal (oversold), the advisor will open a Sell trade. Useful in strong trending markets where oscillators often give false reversal signals.


4 ===== POSITION REVERSAL =====

Direction switching tactic.

If enabled (true), when a position closes by Stop Loss, the advisor instantly opens a new trade in the opposite direction.

Note: The volume (lot) for this new trade is calculated according to the rules of Section 23 (Volume Multiplier).


5 ===== NEWS PROTECTION =====

Built-in news filter.

The advisor automatically pauses trading for the specified number of minutes before and after high-impact economic news releases (for the pair's currencies or only USD).

Important: Works only in real-time (Live) mode. News data is not available in the Strategy Tester.


6 ===== PROFIT/LOSS LIMITS =====

Global deposit protection.

Allows setting a profit target or loss limit (in % of balance or in points) for all open positions combined. When the limit is reached, all trades are closed, and the advisor stops working.


7 ===== OPERATION TIMER =====

Intraday time filter.

Sets rigid operating hours for the advisor (e.g., trade only from 08:00 to 20:00). Outside this time, new trades are not opened.


8 ===== STOP LOSS =====

Risk management for each trade.

SL_PERCENT: Stop Loss in % of the opening price.

SL_POINTS: Fixed Stop Loss in points.

SL_ATR: Dynamic Stop Loss based on market volatility (ATR).

SL_HI_LO: Smart Stop Loss placed behind the High or Low of the previous closed candle.

Broker stop levels – distances to SL and TP are checked against the broker's minimum requirements automatically.


9 ===== TAKE PROFIT =====

Profit taking settings.

Can be set in points, percent, or as a Risk:Reward Ratio (RRR). For example, if RRR=2.0, Take Profit will be 2 times larger than Stop Loss.


10 ===== TRAILING STOP =====

A powerful tool to protect secured profit by automatically pulling the Stop Loss level following price movement.

Parameter UseTrailing: Main switch (true/false).

Parameter Trail_Mode: Selection of the stop moving algorithm.

Available modes:

TRAIL_STANDARD: Classic trailing in points. Works with two parameters:

Trail_Start: Profit distance (in points) at which trailing is activated.

Trail_Step: Movement step. The advisor will move the Stop Loss every time the price moves the specified number of points in the profitable direction. Example: Start=50, Step=10. As soon as profit reaches 50 points, the stop moves to breakeven. If price goes another 10 points, the stop moves with it.

TRAIL_ATR (Volatility): Adaptive mode that adjusts to current market activity. Trailing distance is calculated based on the ATR (Average True Range) indicator.

If volatility is high, the stop is held further away to avoid being hit by random "noise".

If volatility is low, the stop tightens. Settings parameters: Trail_ATR_Period and Trail_ATR_Mult.

TRAIL_HI_LO (Candles): Professional mode for trend trading ("Shadow Trailing"). The advisor moves Stop Loss strictly along the extremes of closed candles:

For Buy: Stop is placed under the Low of the previous candle.

For Sell: Stop is placed above the High of the previous candle. This mode allows holding a position as long as possible while the trend maintains its structure (higher lows or lower highs) and exiting immediately upon trend reversal.


11 ===== TRAILING PROFIT =====

(New Unique Feature)

Smart loss recovery system via profit targets.

Logic: If enabled (UseTrailingProfit = true), the advisor remembers the loss percentage of trades closed in negative.

When opening a NEW trade, the advisor automatically increases its standard Take Profit by this accumulated loss percentage.

Goal: Recover past losses and close the entire series in net profit with one successful trade.

Reset: The accumulated percentage resets to 0% in two cases:

When any trade closes in net profit (fully).

When the advisor is turned off and on again via the button on the chart.


12 ===== PARTIAL CLOSE =====

(Detailed Unloading Settings)

Securing part of the profit ("Safe").

UsePartialClose: Main function switch.

Partial_Mode (Separation Variant):

MANUAL (Classic): The advisor closes part of the position when the price passes a fixed distance (PartialStart) in points. If a step is set (Partial_Close_Step > 0), it will continue closing parts every N points.

EQUAL PARTS: The advisor calculates levels itself. It takes the distance from Open Price to the final Take Profit and divides it into equal segments. The number of segments is set in Partial_Parts_Count (e.g., 10 parts). Volume is also split equally.

Unload Lines (Visualization):

The advisor draws horizontal lines on the chart showing exactly where the position will be unloaded.

Smart function: As soon as the price hits a line and a part is closed, that line is instantly removed from the chart so you only see remaining active targets.

  • (By Volume Steps)

How it works: This non-standard mode automatically creates (without your manual tuning and only when this option is selected) a "smart grid" for partial closing, which depends directly on how much the Martingale (Section 23) has increased the current trade's volume. Ultimately, the more the position volume is increased, the more unloading parts there will be for this position. The advisor automatically divides the distance from Open Price to Take Profit into equal parts.

Main Condition: Mode works only if Martingale is enabled (UseMartingale = true).


13 ===== BREAKEVEN =====

Moving Stop Loss to the opening price.

Triggered when price passes a specified number of points (BE_Start). Provides protection against loss if price reverses.


14 ===== ORDER TYPE =====

Choice of entry method. ENTRY_MARKET_ONLY is recommended for instant execution.


15 ===== MAIN SETTINGS =====

Basic parameters: Magic Number (so the advisor distinguishes its trades), Spread Filter (MaxSpread), and Slippage.

16 ===== RISK MANAGEMENT =====

Calculation of initial position volume (when there is no losing series).

FixedLot: Trading with a constant lot.

UseAutoLot: Automatic lot calculation as % of balance.


17 ===== TRADING HOURS =====

Additional time filter (Start Hour and End Hour) if you want to trade only specific sessions (e.g., London and New York).


18 ===== TRADE DIRECTION =====

Allows permitting the advisor to trade only in one direction (Only Buy or Only Sell) or both (Both).


19 ===== LINE MARKER =====

Visualization of Open levels and Take Profits on the chart with colored lines.

Cleanup logic – if a line is deleted, the associated order is also deleted; if an order is executed, the corresponding line is erased.


20 ===== TRADE MARKERS =====

History on chart. Draws arrows or markers where past trades were made and labels their result (profit/loss).


21 ===== SOUND SIGNALS =====

Audio alerts when turning the advisor on/off via the button or when operations are performed.


22 ===== TRADING DAYS =====

Filter by days of the week.


23 ===== VOLUME MULTIPLIER =====

(Very Important Section)

System for increasing lot size after losses (Martingale) for quick loss recovery.

Works only if switch UseMartingale = true.

How it works (Logic):

If a trade closes by Stop Loss (loss), the advisor increases the volume of the next trade. If the next one is also a loss, the volume grows again. As soon as any trade closes in profit (Take Profit), volume immediately resets to initial (from section 16).

Reset Condition: The cycle also resets if you turn the advisor off and on again via the button on the chart.

In MartingaleMode setting you choose the math of increase:

Variant 1: MULTIPLY

The lot of the previous losing trade is multiplied by the MartingaleValue number.

Example: Initial lot 0.1, Value 2.0.

Trade 1 (0.1 lot) -> Loss.

Trade 2 opens with volume: 0.2 (0.1 * 2). -> Loss.

Trade 3 opens with volume: 0.4 (0.2 * 2).

Variant 2: ADD

The number MartingaleValue is simply added to the lot of the previous losing trade (softer mode).

Example: Initial lot 0.1, Value 0.1.

Trade 1 (0.1 lot) -> Loss.

Trade 2 opens with volume: 0.2 (0.1 + 0.1).

Martingale_Max_Steps (Step Limit):

Safety setting. Determines how many times in a row the advisor is allowed to increase volume.

If 0: Infinite increase (classic martingale).

If 5: Volume grows for the first 5 losses. Starting from the 6th consecutive loss, volume stops growing and is fixed at the 5th step level until the series ends in profit.

Margin Check – before placing an order, the advisor automatically checks if there is enough free margin; if not, the trade is skipped.


24 ===== PYRAMIDING =====

(Advanced Profit Tactic)

Method for aggressively building up profit.

If a position goes into positive, the advisor can open additional orders in the same direction.

MaxPositions: Maximum number of simultaneously open orders in one direction.

PyramidStep: Step (in points) after which a new order is opened.

PyramidLotMult: Lot multiplier for additional orders. For example, if 1.0 — volume is the same; if 2.0 — add-on volume doubles.


===================================================================================

IMPORTANT TO CONSIDER FOR SETTINGS:

    • If the broker has 5 digits (1.12345), then 1 point = 0.00001.

      If the broker has 3 digits (100.123 — Yen pairs), then 1 point = 0.001.

Important nuance: The advisor perceives settings (Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing) in points (Points), not in "old pips".

On a 5-digit account, a value of 50 in settings will equal 5 "old" pips (50 points).

On a 4-digit account, a value of 50 will equal 50 "old" pips.

You need to account for this when entering settings.

    • Does this advisor work with different account types?

Yes, it is universal, but with one caveat regarding Netting.

Detailed breakdown by types:

Hedging: Yes, full support.

The advisor code (especially Pyramiding functions UsePyramiding and position count limits MaxPositions) is originally designed for hedging, where multiple trades can be opened on one instrument simultaneously.

Netting: Works, but strategy changes.

There is a check in the code: if(AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE) == ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_NETTING). The advisor understands it is on netting.

Limitation: On a netting account, you cannot physically have 3 different positions (as configured in MaxPositions = 3). When attempting to add (pyramiding), the advisor will simply average (add volume) into a single unique position. The "Partial Close" mode will also work with this total position.

Raw, Zero, ECN (Commission accounts): Yes, works correctly.

These accounts feature tight spreads but charge a commission per lot.

In profit calculation functions (CalcProfit, UpdateDashboard, UpdateMartingaleState), the advisor uses the formula: DealProfit + DealSwap + DealCommission

This means it sees and accounts for commission when calculating losses for martingale or trailing profit. It will not mistakenly consider a trade profitable if the profit is small but commission is large.

Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium: Yes, works.

The advisor reads the


Recommended products
Neural Bitcoin Impulse
Denys Babiak
Experts
Introducing Neural Bitcoin Impulse - an innovative trading bot created using neural network training technology on voluminous market data sets. The built-in mathematical model of artificial intelligence searches for the potential impulse of each next market bar and uses the resulting patterns of divergence and convergence between the predictive indicators and the price to form high-precision reversal points for opening trading positions. The trading robot is based on the Neural Bar Impulse ind
AI Bolinger PRO
Saniyat Nabiyeva
Experts
AI Bolinger Pro — Evolution of a Classic. It is from the AI PRO EA series, which means that the code is 100% designed and written by Artificial Intelligence, and is equipped with 24 different institutional-level position management functions, making it one of the leading (EAs) in terms of the variety of modes. The absence of the human factor in the creation of this advisor via (AI) has allowed the price to be minimized for users; similar functionality created by a real programmer would cost the
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Experts
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
AI Stochastic
Saniyat Nabiyeva
Experts
AI Stochastic Pro — Evolution of a Classic. It is from the AI PRO EA series, which means that the code is 100% designed and written by Artificial Intelligence, and is equipped with 24 different institutional-level position management functions. This is a professional trading algorithm that transforms the classic Stochastic oscillator into a powerful trend and counter-trend system thanks to a unique Price Action filter. Trading Logic and Strategy: Unlike standard robots that blindly enter the ma
US30 Quantum breakout
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
Experts
US30 Pre-Market Breakout EA The US30_PreMarket_Breakout_EA is a high-performance algorithmic trading system designed specifically for the US30 (Dow Jones Industrial Average) index. This Expert Advisor utilizes a pre-market breakout strategy to capture early momentum moves with precision. It is built for efficiency, incorporating dynamic lot sizing, trailing stops, break-even triggers, and time-based exits to maximize profitability while controlling risk. Key Trading Features Pre-Market Breakout
Trend Forex Trade
Dmitri Speranski
Experts
Trend Forex Trade Robot - looks for a trade line, draws it, follows it for a certain amount of time, if prices break through the line, opens a short position, calculates the take profit itself and sets a stop loss according to a given algorithm. Our team, which has professional traders with more than 10 years of experience in trading, has been monitoring currency pairs, cryptocurrencies charts for many years, collecting data, analyzing, and calculating the optimal algorithm. And so we made a rob
Platinum Wolf
Jean Christophe Paput
Experts
Platinum Wolf  The Platinum Wolf trading robot is designed to deliver both high performance and stability, with a primary focus on trading the EURUSD pair. Its annual goal is to multiply per 3 (X3) starting capital  by taking optimized positions that capture the most probable market movements. Strategy Overview Platinum Wolf' s strategy relies on continuous equity monitoring to maintain a balanced state. It uses moving average (MA) to determine precise entry and exit points. The robot also emp
Bear vs Bull EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; - Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent tradi
Kilimandjaro
Joan Serfati
Experts
This EA is based on the Bollinger Bands indicator. It enters a trade when the candle is closing outside of the external band. The EA closes the trade either when: reaching the middle of the band or when reaching the amout of pips target. (see picture bellow) but the results are better when closing with the #2 above. You should optimise the settings and test with demo account before to go live. Features: Bollinger bands  indicator Strategy for closing the trades: When reaching back the middle ban
Golden Mind EA
Leszek Aleksander Mroczek
Experts
Golden Mind EA – Adaptive Grid Trading for GOLD Description Golden Mind EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that utilizes a dynamic BUY-only grid strategy, designed exclusively for GOLD (XAU/USD) trading. What sets this EA apart from traditional grid trading systems is its intelligent pair-based position closure logic. Instead of relying on fixed take-profit levels, Golden Mind EA calculates the profit difference between pairs of trades and closes them when the profit thresho
Outside Day Reversal EA
Munkh Od Jargalsaikhan
Experts
Outside day trading strategy looks for a specific pattern in the price chart of a security. The pattern is characterized by a larger range than the previous day, with the high of the day higher than the previous day's high and the low of the day lower than the previous day's low. Works with many symbols, such as BTCUSD, GBPUSD,USDCAD, oil, gas, and others. PLEASE RATE! Thank you very much! FEATURES: - Real Strategy - Daily Bar Strategy - Exit the trade if the day was profitable - ATR multiple s
FREE
ThanosAlgotrade
Irina Manikeeva
1 (1)
Experts
ThanosAlgotrade is an automatic trading advisor for obtaining stable profits over a long period of time. Does not require manual intervention. Designed to work in the MT5 terminal on "hedge" type accounts , the Adviser needs to be installed on the EURUSD currency pair chart on the M1 time frame and enable auto trading. Monitoring of the adviser's work can be viewed here
MadoCryptoXPro
Mohamad Taha
Experts
New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
Accurate Shot MT5
Yurii Yasny
Experts
reguired set file  Live Siqnal - is a trading system based on the correlation of several classical indicators with certain parameters to achieve the necessary goals of market entry and exit control. The minimum number of parameters greatly simplifies the work with the Expert Advisor. The strategy is based on a classic overbought/oversold system with the possible influence of market strength on the price movement in a certain direction. Recommendations for trading: - TF H1GBPUSD - leverage 1:500
Recovery Master
Anesu Mavhura
Experts
Visit Tradinbots4u.com to download this bot and receive a 50% discount The Recovery Master is a precision-engineered system for restoring trading accounts with confidence. Built on the proven zone recovery strategy and safeguarded by a maximum drawdown cap, it prevents runaway martingale behavior while reclaiming the bulk of your trading losses. Past updates introduced powerful support for scalping and rapid-fire strategies without compromising recovery integrity. New updates simplify its usabil
Tensline
Vladimir Karputov
Experts
Simple, Efficient, Profitable — an Expert Advisor that works for you This EA is designed for traders who value simplicity and control . With minimal settings, it’s incredibly easy to configure and launch — no complex optimization required. Holds only one market position at a time — no clutter, no overlap. Flexible strategy selection — choose the one that best fits your trading style. Backtesting results reveal : Certain currency pairs perform exceptionally well on rebate services , g
VR Black Box MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
1 (1)
Experts
The VR Black Box trading robot is based on the popular and time-tested trend following strategy. Over the course of several years, it has been improved on live trading accounts through regular updates and the introduction of new ideas. Thanks to this, VR Black Box has become a powerful and unique trading robot that can impress both beginners and experienced traders. In order to get acquainted with the robot and evaluate its effectiveness, it is enough to install it on a demo account and observe
Gold Quant Ai
Hizbullah Mangal
5 (4)
Experts
Gold Quant AI – Precision Gold Trading with Disciplined AI Confirmation Important Broker Note All development, signals, and backtests for Gold Quant AI are conducted on IC Markets . If you use a different broker, results may vary due to differences in spreads, execution speed, slippage, and liquidity conditions. Launch Pricing Roadmap Launch Offer: Only $99 This is a limited launch offer available to early buyers only. First 10 buyers: $99 After the first 10 sales: price increases to $200 Then
Turtles 3xATR EA
Daniel-gheorghe Muresan
Experts
Turtles 3xATR EA: A Trend-Following Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview   Turtles 3xATR EA is an automated trading robot inspired by the classic Turtle Trading system. It focuses on capturing breakouts in trending markets while using volatility-based stops to manage risk. The EA trades one position at a time per symbol, entering on breakout signals and trailing stops to lock in profits. It emphasizes disciplined risk control, never risking more than a configurable percentage of your accou
Gold Extreme Furious
Aercio Dos Santos Da Silva
Experts
Here’s the full English translation of your text: --- ### **Operating Principle** The **Golden Extreme Furious EA** is an intelligent buy recovery and accumulation system (BUY Recovery Grid) specially developed for **XAUUSD (Gold)**. It combines advanced technical analysis (using Bill Williams’ AO and AC indicators) with a smart order management system that always aims to close trading cycles in profit — even after adverse market movements. The robot operates exclusively with **buy (BUY)**
Bollinger Band Strategy EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Bollinger Band Strategy EA MT5 is an automated trading tool designed to capture opportunities based on Bollinger Bands' reversal conditions. It executes buy trades upon detecting a bullish reversal near the lower band (when the previous candle closes below the lower band and the current candle closes above it, transitioning from red to green) and sell trades for a bearish reversal near the upper band (the opposite scenario). Extensively back-tested, the EA offers precise entry methods, flexible
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
Black Wolf MT5
Mike Pascal Plavonil
3 (3)
Experts
EA Black Wolf initiate a cycle of buy or sell depending of the trend of a built-in indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Recommend pairs EURUSD,GBP USD, EURAUD,AUDJPY,GBPAUD,CADJPY Time Frame  M15  Recommend deposit  1000 usd or 1000 cents  Recommend settings   Default SETTINGS Lot type - lot type calculation (can be Constant, based on risk or Constant size per 1000) Lot size - lot size Trade Buy - allow the adviser to buy Trade
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.7 (33)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a very limited number of copies will be available at current price! Final Price: 999$ NEW (from 349$) --> GET 1 EA FOR FREE (for 2 trade account numbers). Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Welcome to the BITCOIN REAPER!   After the Tremendous success of the Gold Reaper, I decided it is time to apply the same winning principles to the Bitcoin Market, and boy, does it look promising!   I have been
Rampage Adaptogen Grid FX
Temirgali Orazbayev
Experts
ENGLISH Intelligent Grid System for Forex Currency Pairs Rampage Adaptogen Grid FX   — a professional automated strategy for trading   FOREX CURRENCY PAIRS . The system operates on the "smart grid" principle, placing limit orders at market extremes with controlled averaging.   Only for currency pairs:   EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD and their crosses   NOT for:   gold (XAUUSD), silver, indices, stocks, cryptocurrencies ️ Settings Parameters BASIC SETTINGS: Magic Num
PairsTrading MT5
Evgenii Kuznetsov
Experts
The EA identifies divergences in two correlated currency pairs and trades in the direction where they converge back. Working timeframe: M30 Input parameters MagicNumber - identification number for the EA. OrdersComment - comment to order, automatic if an empty value is set. Lots - lot size. DepoPer001Lot - automatic lot calculation (specify the balance per 0.01 lot) (if 0, the value from 'Lots' parameter is used). TimeFrame - working timeframe. Symbol #2 - correlated currency. Symbol #2 reverse
Alligator Trade X MT5
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
Alligator Trade X MT5 is an EA based on Alligator. Alligator parameters such as Jawsperiod1, Jawsshift1, Teethsperiod1, Teethsshift1,   Lipssperiod1, Lipssshift1, BuyShift1, BuyCandlestickShift1, BuyShift2, BuyCandlestickShift2, BuyShift3, BuyCandlestickShift3, SellShift1, SellCandlestickShift1, SellShift2, SellCandlestickShift2,  SellShift3 and SellCandlestickShift3 can be adjusted. Alligator Trade X MT5 applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal
QuantumPip
Evgeniy Scherbina
4.36 (11)
Experts
The expert "QuantumPip" is a fully automated expert which can trade several symbols from one chart. The expert also uses prices of Gold, Oil, "Schmuksie" (my adaptation of the "Dixie" indicator), DAX or FTSE to calculate inputs for the symbols. The expert uses 2 types of recurrent neural model - 1 network (decisions "buy" or "sell") and 2 networks (decisions "buy" or "uncertainty" and "sell" or "uncertainty"). QuantumPip can, therefore, trade 16 strategies as one, because it is 2 models per each
The Last Fractals MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
The Last Fractals , is a trading system that uses fractals to determine market corrections. The Last Fractals,   is a system that detects an entry point and initiates an operational algorithm. This algorithm is different if the input is correct or wrong. From the inputs you can control the initial loting of the algorithm, if the trade goes against you the lotage is maintained, but if it goes in your favor the lotage is increased to improve your profit. You can download the demo and test it y
Loss Recovery Trader MT5
Michalis Phylactou
5 (3)
Experts
Attempts to recover losing trades. If a trade moves in the wrong direction, the Zone Recovery algorithm begins. An alternating series of Buy and Sell trades at two specific levels take place, with two Exit Points above and beyond these levels. Once either of the two exit points is reached, all trades close with a combined profit or break even.  To use  1) Place the EA on a chart and select how the first trade will open (Manual/Via EA strategy/Use EA panel/External EA) 2) Configure your recovery
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.8 (35)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Next-Generation AI Multi-Currency System Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  | [Satellite Signal] | AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions: Resource Description Understanding AOT's Trading Frequency Why the bot doesn't trade every day How to Set Up AOT Bot Step-by-step installation guide Set files AOT MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor powered by AI sentiment analysis and Adapt
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (19)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 8 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 5 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $499! After that, the price will be raised to $599. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure th
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (86)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (13)
Experts
S pecial price of  $109  (regular price: $365) . Setup & Usage Guide :  ABS Channel . Real-Time Monitoring:   ABS Signal .  Setup file from live signal Basic setup file What is ABS EA? ABS EA is a professional trading robot developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It is based on a Martingale system with built-in risk controls . Designed for both new and experienced traders, ABS EA is easy to set up, fully automated, and customizable to fit different trading styles. Ke
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (5)
Experts
Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.56 (25)
Experts
A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (4)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 left out of 20 — almost sold out. Current promotional price is $149, and it will soon return to $999. Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an automated trading system that combines classic, proven tradin
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex Christmas discount : $1,750 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
Experts
Real monitoring. Honest tests. Zero hype. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Before we go into technical details, there are two things you must know: PipsHunter is confirmed by a real-money monitoring signal. The EA has been running live for several months on a real account (Pepperstone), and the monitoring is fully public. No simulations, no hidden accounts, no “perfect backtests only” — real trading results confirm the actual performance. Backtests are 100% honestNo curve-fitting, no history man
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 499$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY 50% OFF - NANO MACHINE GPT Regular price: $997 to Black Friday: $498.50 (Discounted price will be reflected during the promotion.) Sale begins: November 27, 2025 - limited-time Black Friday event. Black Friday Giveaway: All Nano Machine GPT buyers during the Black Friday event can enter a random drawing for: 1 x Syna activation 1 x AiQ activation 1 x Mean Machine GPT activation How to participate: 1) After your purchase, send me a private message to receive the Nano Machine GPT m
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.61 (49)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
Experts
The world's first public arbitrage algorithm between Gold and Bitcoin! Deals open every day! Live Signal -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Recommended brokers over time as:   IC Markets Traded pairs:   XAUUSD, BTCUSD Symbol for attachment:   XAUUSD H1 Be sure to check that   the traded currency pairs are added   to the   Market Watch   window! Account Type: ECN/Raw Spread Prefix Settings: If your broker has a currency pair with a symbol prefix, for example - XAUUSD   _i Then ente
More from author
AI Stochastic
Saniyat Nabiyeva
Experts
AI Stochastic Pro — Evolution of a Classic. It is from the AI PRO EA series, which means that the code is 100% designed and written by Artificial Intelligence, and is equipped with 24 different institutional-level position management functions. This is a professional trading algorithm that transforms the classic Stochastic oscillator into a powerful trend and counter-trend system thanks to a unique Price Action filter. Trading Logic and Strategy: Unlike standard robots that blindly enter the ma
BreakSniper
Saniyat Nabiyeva
Experts
USER GUIDE FOR THE ADVISOR 1. General Settings MagicNumber – Unique number for advisor order identification. OrderVolume – Lot size for each trade. OffsetPoints – Offset from the signal level (in points). Slippage – Allowed slippage when opening an order. 2. Operating Modes OppositePositionClose – Closes the opposite position before opening a new one. EnableNextSignalMode – Allows a new signal only after the previous trade closes. EnableReversMode – Reverse mode changes the trading dir
ZigZag 1
Saniyat Nabiyeva
Experts
User Guide  Trading Direction (InputDirect) Selects allowed trading directions: both, long only, or short only. Signal Level Usage (Direction) Enables or disables the use of calculated signal levels (Point A) for order placement. Max Orders per Level (MaxOpenOnLevel) Limits the number of orders that can be placed from the same price level to help control risk. Order Entry Logic (InputType) Determines the method of interpreting ZigZag signals (options 1, 2, or 3) that affect entry timing. Lo
AI Bolinger PRO
Saniyat Nabiyeva
Experts
AI Bolinger Pro — Evolution of a Classic. It is from the AI PRO EA series, which means that the code is 100% designed and written by Artificial Intelligence, and is equipped with 24 different institutional-level position management functions, making it one of the leading (EAs) in terms of the variety of modes. The absence of the human factor in the creation of this advisor via (AI) has allowed the price to be minimized for users; similar functionality created by a real programmer would cost the
AI Rsi PRO
Saniyat Nabiyeva
Experts
AI RSI PRO — Evolution of a Classic. It is from the EA AI PRO series, which means the code is 100% designed and written by Artificial Intelligence, and equipped with 24 different position management functions of institutional level, AI RSI PRO — Evolution of the Mean Reversion Strategy This is a professional trading algorithm that turns the legendary RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicator from a simple oscillator into a high-precision sniper system thanks to additional signal confirmation by a
AI Macd PRO
Saniyat Nabiyeva
Experts
AI MACD PRO — The Evolution of a Classic. It is part of the EA AI PRO series, which means the code is 100% designed and written by Artificial Intelligence, and it is equipped with 24 different institutional-level position management functions. The advisor works based on signals from the MACD indicator. In the robot's wide arsenal: A Smart News Filter, four SL options, three Trailing SL options including advanced High/Low Trailing, a Partial Close system also with three different options includi
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review