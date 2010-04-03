Market Maker X Model mmxm ICT MT5

Market Maker X Model Indicator MMXM MT5

The Market Maker X Model Indicator (MMXM) is a strategic trading tool designed to detect price movement patterns and trend reversals. This indicator analyzes market flow, tracking the interaction between buyers and sellers to help traders understand liquidity shifts and key price zones more effectively.





MMXM Indicator Specifications

The table below presents the core details of this indicator:

Category ICT - Liquidity - Market Forecasting Platform MetaTrader 5 Skill Level Intermediate Indicator Type Trend Continuation - Reversal Timeframe Multi-Timeframe Trading Style Day Trading Market Forex - Crypto

Overview of the Indicator

The MMXM Market Maker X Model Indicator assists traders in recognizing high-probability entry points. Once a Change of Character (CHoCH) forms and price retraces into an FVG (Fair Value Gap) zone, the indicator validates the setup and generates a Buy Signal (green arrow) or Sell Signal (red arrow).

If price crosses a dashed liquidity line, it signals a shift in market structure, marking a Change of Character (CHoCH) or CISD (Confirmed Imbalance Shift) with a purple arrow.

MMXM Indicator in an Uptrend

Examining the USD/CHF pair on the 5-minute chart, the indicator first detects and marks the bullish FVG zone from a higher timeframe.

Once price enters this zone, it gathers liquidity before making an upward move. As the price exits the FVG zone and a confirmation candle forms, the indicator signals a Buy Entry with a green arrow.

MMXM Indicator in a Downtrend

On a 30-minute USD/JPY chart, price interacts with a bearish FVG zone (marked in red), absorbing liquidity. As it exits this zone, a Change of Character (CHoCH) is identified, signified by a strong momentum candle.

Following the price retracement to the bearish FVG zone, the indicator confirms selling conditions and displays a Sell Signal (red arrow).

Indicator Settings

The indicator includes the following customizable settings:

Chart and Object Theme → Light mode is enabled.

→ Light mode is enabled. Display Higher Timeframe Zones → Shows bullish and bearish FVGs from higher timeframes.

Conclusion

Market Makers play a vital role in maintaining liquidity and balancing order flow within financial markets. By detecting structural shifts (CHoCH) and tracking price retracements to FVG zones, the MMXM Indicator enhances trade decision-making. The Buy and Sell signals, represented by green and red arrows, provide traders with clear visual confirmations of potential trading opportunities.