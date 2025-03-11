Market Maker X Model mmxm ICT MT4
Market Maker X Model MMXM ICT MT4
The Market Maker X Model (MMXM) Indicator is a strategic tool designed to detect key price movement areas. It automatically identifies Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) from higher timeframes and plots them on the chart. Additionally, it marks Buy-Side Liquidity (BSL) and Sell-Side Liquidity (SSL) within these zones using dashed lines.
When the price moves beyond these dashed lines and liquidity is absorbed, the indicator signals a Change of Character (CHoCH) or CISD, visually represented with a purple arrow.
«Indicator Installation & User Guide»
MMXM Indicator Specifications
The following table outlines the core aspects of this indicator:
Category
ICT - Liquidity - Signal and Forecasting
Platform
MetaTrader 4
Skill Level
Intermediate
Indicator Type
Reversal - Continuation
Timeframe
Multi-Timeframe
Trading Style
Day Trading
Market
Forex - Cryptocurrencies
Indicator Overview
Once a CHoCH forms and the price retraces to an FVG zone, the indicator assesses the movement and, if validated, generates a Buy signal (Long) via a green arrow or a Sell signal (Short) via a red arrow.
The Market Maker X Model Indicator (MMXM) is well-suited for ICT, Smart Money, and liquidity-based trading methods, providing traders with a systematic approach to identifying market structures.
MMXM Indicator in a Bullish Market
In a USD/JPY 30-minute chart, the indicator highlights bullish FVG zones in green. As liquidity is captured, the price pushes above the FVG area with a CISD, confirming a Buy signal after a CHoCH formation.
MMXM Indicator in a Bearish Market
For a USD/CAD 1-hour chart, bearish FVG zones are marked in red. The price drops below the FVG area as liquidity is taken, leading to a Sell signal after a retracement to the FVG zone.
Indicator Settings
Below are the key customizable settings for the indicator:
- Chart & Object Color Theme: Default is light mode.
- Higher Timeframe Zone Visibility: Shows bullish and bearish FVGs from higher timeframes for better trend analysis.
Conclusion
The Market Maker X Model (MMXM) Indicator is an essential tool for traders using MetaTrader 4, allowing them to pinpoint critical market levels with accuracy. By marking FVG zones and identifying liquidity areas, the indicator generates Buy and Sell signals, helping traders anticipate potential price movements effectively.
