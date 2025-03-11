Market Maker X Model mmxm ICT MT4

Market Maker X Model MMXM ICT MT4

The Market Maker X Model (MMXM) Indicator is a strategic tool designed to detect key price movement areas. It automatically identifies Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) from higher timeframes and plots them on the chart. Additionally, it marks Buy-Side Liquidity (BSL) and Sell-Side Liquidity (SSL) within these zones using dashed lines.

When the price moves beyond these dashed lines and liquidity is absorbed, the indicator signals a Change of Character (CHoCH) or CISD, visually represented with a purple arrow.

Indicator Installation & User Guide

MMXM Indicator Specifications

The following table outlines the core aspects of this indicator:

Category

ICT - Liquidity - Signal and Forecasting

Platform

MetaTrader 4

Skill Level

Intermediate

Indicator Type

Reversal - Continuation

Timeframe

Multi-Timeframe

Trading Style

Day Trading

Market

Forex - Cryptocurrencies

 

Indicator Overview

Once a CHoCH forms and the price retraces to an FVG zone, the indicator assesses the movement and, if validated, generates a Buy signal (Long) via a green arrow or a Sell signal (Short) via a red arrow.

The Market Maker X Model Indicator (MMXM) is well-suited for ICT, Smart Money, and liquidity-based trading methods, providing traders with a systematic approach to identifying market structures.

 

MMXM Indicator in a Bullish Market

In a USD/JPY 30-minute chart, the indicator highlights bullish FVG zones in green. As liquidity is captured, the price pushes above the FVG area with a CISD, confirming a Buy signal after a CHoCH formation.

 

MMXM Indicator in a Bearish Market

For a USD/CAD 1-hour chart, bearish FVG zones are marked in red. The price drops below the FVG area as liquidity is taken, leading to a Sell signal after a retracement to the FVG zone.

 

Indicator Settings

Below are the key customizable settings for the indicator:

  • Chart & Object Color Theme: Default is light mode.
  • Higher Timeframe Zone Visibility: Shows bullish and bearish FVGs from higher timeframes for better trend analysis.

 

Conclusion

The Market Maker X Model (MMXM) Indicator is an essential tool for traders using MetaTrader 4, allowing them to pinpoint critical market levels with accuracy. By marking FVG zones and identifying liquidity areas, the indicator generates Buy and Sell signals, helping traders anticipate potential price movements effectively.


