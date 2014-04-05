Entry Signal Probability
- Indicators
- Tevon R Gardiner
- Version: 1.0
This indicator helps identify the start of significant market movements by analyzing candle patterns and their relative price action strength
the indicator runs multiple simultaneous calculation every millisecond and it also does a triple set verification historically in order to calculate future probabilities the historical processing has to be completed before new Candlestick can be processed as one total set out of the total available history from the starting date and time in order to get it to work for you I recommend that you change the date and time that's in the indicator settings match they specific date and time in which you are running the strategy tester ensure that the starting date for analysis section that's in the indicator is in the middle range of the testing for example if you're running the strategy tester using a custom start example January 1st 2025 and end date example January 30th 2025 then ensure that within the indicator settings the starting date for analysis is set to January 5th 2025 once you do this you should not encounter any problems please let me know if you need any further assistance or explanation
Key Features:
- Color-coded candles showing strong and weak movements
- Labels displaying key metrics for each candle
- Built-in wave and movement tolerance settings\
- Pay close attention to the values of the red and green colored text labels as they are the most important Factor of whether or not a signal will be successful
How to Use:
-
Look for Strong Signals:
- Lime candles: Strong bullish movements
- Red candles: Strong bearish movements
- Indigo candles: Weaker movements in both directions
-
Wave Analysis:
- Watch for clusters of strong-colored candles
- These often indicate the start of significant market waves
- Use the displayed metrics to confirm the strength of movements
-
Entry/Exit Points:
- Strong color transitions often signal potential trading opportunities
- Multiple consecutive strong candles can indicate trend continuation
- Weak color patterns might suggest consolidation or trend exhaustion
For:
- Swing trading
- Trend following
- Wave pattern trading
- Momentum trading strategies
The indicator works best when used in conjunction with your existing trading strategy as a confirmation tool for market movements and potential entry/exit points.