Color Changing Alligator

Input Parameters

  • JawPeriod (default=9): Period for the blue line
  • JawShift (default=0): Shift for the blue line
  • TeethPeriod (default=7): Period for the red line
  • TeethShift (default=0): Shift for the red line
  • LipsPeriod (default=5): Period for the green line
  • LipsShift (default=0): Shift for the green line

 Signals

  1. Bullish Conditions

    • When price moves above all lines (all lines turn Lime)
    • Potential buying opportunity
    • Confirms upward momentum

  2. Bearish Conditions

    • When price moves below all lines (all lines turn Red)
    • Potential selling opportunity
    • Confirms downward momentum

  3. Neutral/Choppy Conditions

    • When lines display their default colors
    • Market lacks clear direction
    • Better to wait for clearer signals

Best Practices

  1. Use multiple timeframes for confirmation
  2. Combine with other indicators for better accuracy
  3. Wait for color changes to confirm trend changes
  4. Consider using with volume analysis for stronger signals


More from author
Price Level Volume Analyzer
Tevon R Gardiner
Indicators
Key Features: • Multi-Zone Analysis: Track volume patterns across multiple customizable price zones • Real-Time Volume Tracking: Monitor buy/sell pressure as it develops • Dynamic Price Levels: Automatically adjusts zones around daily opening prices • Advanced Statistics: View detailed volume metrics and price action percentages Technical Capabilities: • Volume Distribution Analysis - Buy/Sell volume ratios - Volume imbalance detection - Total trading activity monitoring - Price action directio
Open Market level Analyzer
Tevon R Gardiner
Utilities
This tool identifies  opportunitie levels by tracking where significant orders are being filled in the market  and monitors key price levels where institutional orders cluster, providing you with valuable insights into market structure and potential reversal points. Key Features: Smart Level Detection • Automatically identifies significant price levels where orders are being filled • Tracks both touch and rejection points to validate level strength • Merg Fully Customizable • Adjustable a
Entry Signal Analyzer
Tevon R Gardiner
Indicators
The  Entry Signal Analyzer is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to analyze and identify optimal trading hours based on price movement patterns. The indicator analyzes gold currency only  a updated version is currently being developed for other symbol  the indicator in the strategy tester is non-functional works on the real chart Statistical Analysis: Analyzes historical price movements for each hour of the trading day Tracks success rates and consistency of movements Calculates poi
One Hour Strategy Analyzer
Tevon R Gardiner
Utilities
it's a fully built expert advisor with trading functionality with buy only or sell only or both options it's designed to be a tool that can be used for automate entry and exit in line with the overall Market Direction automatic  risk management parameters fully  comprehensive STRATEGY ANALYZER Section Total Trades: Shows the overall number of trades taken Win Rate: Displays percentage of winning trades (color-coded green if >50%, red if <50%) Total Profit/Loss: Shows absolute profit and loss v
Entry Signal Probability
Tevon R Gardiner
Indicators
This indicator helps identify the   start  of significant market movements by analyzing candle patterns and their relative  price action strength  the indicator runs multiple simultaneous calculation every millisecond and it also does a triple set verification historically in order to calculate future probabilities the historical processing has to be completed before new Candlestick can be processed as one total set out of the total available history from the starting date and time in order to
Overbought Oversold Circle
Tevon R Gardiner
Indicators
Trading concept: When price touches or exceeds the upper circle boundary = potential sell signal (overbought) When price touches or falls below the lower circle boundary = potential buy signal (oversold) The circle acts like a dynamic support/resistance band around the opening price The numbered points (1-24) help identify where in the cycle the price currently is This is similar to using Bollinger Bands or other envelope indicators, but with a fixed radius instead of standard deviations.
Market Direction Analyzer
Tevon R Gardiner
Indicators
The "Market Direction Analyzer" is a technical indicator designed to provide traders with a comprehensive analysis of market trends, momentum, and potential reversals. By integrating multiple analytical tools, it offers a multi-dimensional perspective on market conditions, aiding in more informed trading decisions. Using the Market Direction Analyzer in Trading: Trend Confirmation: By analyzing the aggregated sentiment score derived from its components, traders can confirm the prevailing market
