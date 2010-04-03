Color Changing Alligator
- Indicators
- Tevon R Gardiner
- Version: 1.0
Input Parameters
- JawPeriod (default=9): Period for the blue line
- JawShift (default=0): Shift for the blue line
- TeethPeriod (default=7): Period for the red line
- TeethShift (default=0): Shift for the red line
- LipsPeriod (default=5): Period for the green line
- LipsShift (default=0): Shift for the green line
Signals
-
Bullish Conditions
- When price moves above all lines (all lines turn Lime)
- Potential buying opportunity
- Confirms upward momentum
-
Bearish Conditions
- When price moves below all lines (all lines turn Red)
- Potential selling opportunity
- Confirms downward momentum
-
Neutral/Choppy Conditions
- When lines display their default colors
- Market lacks clear direction
- Better to wait for clearer signals
Best Practices
- Use multiple timeframes for confirmation
- Combine with other indicators for better accuracy
- Wait for color changes to confirm trend changes
- Consider using with volume analysis for stronger signals