Price Level Volume Analyzer

Key Features: • Multi-Zone Analysis: Track volume patterns across multiple customizable price zones • Real-Time Volume Tracking: Monitor buy/sell pressure as it develops • Dynamic Price Levels: Automatically adjusts zones around daily opening prices • Advanced Statistics: View detailed volume metrics and price action percentages


Technical Capabilities: • Volume Distribution Analysis - Buy/Sell volume ratios - Volume imbalance detection - Total trading activity monitoring - Price action direction percentage


Settings & Customization: • Multiple price zones above and below daily open • Adjustable box sizes and colors • Configurable volume thresholds • Flexible display options for statistics


Auto-adjusting boxes around daily opening price • Up to 10 customizable zones above and below • Individual zone enabling/disabling • Adjustable box sizes and colors 
















