Sniper MT5

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133051 MT4 version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133052 MT5 version :

SNIPER EA – Precise One-Shot Trend Trading Expert Advisor

Powered by ADX, Moving Average, and Envelopes





SNIPER EA is a trend-based automated Expert Advisor designed for precise one-way entries using a combination of ADX, Moving Average, and Envelopes indicators. With a “one-shot, one-kill” approach, this EA only opens one position per signal, complete with clear Take Profit and Stop Loss.





It does not use risky strategies such as martingale, grid, or averaging. SNIPER EA is optimized for EUR/USD and other major pairs, suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.





Key Features:

One Shot Strategy

Single entry per signal with built-in SL and TP.





ADX Filter

Ensures trend strength before entry.





MA + Envelopes Pullback System

Entry on retracements in the ongoing trend.





Fully Automated

Runs 24/5 with no manual intervention required.





No Martingale / Grid / Averaging

Focus on risk control and stability.





Time Filter & Auto-Close

Can be set to only trade at certain hours and auto-close all positions.





Low Drawdown, High Accuracy

Suitable for small accounts and conservative traders.





How it Works:

Detect strong trends with the ADX indicator.





Wait for a pullback to the MA + Envelopes zone.





Execute entries with predetermined TP & SL.





Wait for the next signal – without overtrading.





Why Choose SNIPER EA?





Trend-Following Strategy – Suitable for volatile market conditions.





Smart Pullback Logic – Avoids random entries.





Strict Risk Control – Every trade has a clear plan.





Suitable for Low-Risk Traders – Friendly for small accounts.





Set & Forget – Works automatically after being set.





Recommended on the M15 timeframe and EUR/USD pair.

Perform backtest and forward test first for optimal results.