Sakura Pipstorm
- Experts
- Edwin Mogusu Nyamache
- Version: 7.0
- Activations: 5
This Expert Advisor is meticulously designed for trading exclusively on the USDJPY pair, operating on the 15-minute timeframe for optimal precision and performance. It employs advanced strategies, including trend-following, breakout detection, and multi-timeframe analysis, enhanced by volatility filters to identify high-probability trade setups. With a minimum starting balance requirement of just $100, it caters to traders at all levels. The drawdown is fully adaptable to the user's risk appetite, making it ideal for conservative prop firm challenges or higher-risk personal trading strategies. Achieve consistent results with this versatile and reliable trading tool.