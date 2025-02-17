New Day Opening Gap and New Week Opening Gap MT5

New Day Opening Gap and New Week Opening Gap NWOG NDOG MT5

The New Day and New Week Opening Gap (NDOG-NWOG) indicator is a powerful tool designed for traders using MetaTrader 5. It detects price gaps that emerge at the start of a new trading day or week and visually represents them on the chart. When the market reopens following a daily or weekly closure, the price often shifts from its prior closing level, leading to a gap. This indicator highlights weekly gaps (NWOG) in red and daily gaps (NDOG) in green, aiding traders in market analysis.





Indicator Specifications

Category Kill-Zone – Support & Resistance – ICT Platform MetaTrader 5 Skill Level Intermediate Indicator Type Reversal – Continuation Time Frame Multi Time Frame Trading Style Day Trading – Medium Term – Long Term Markets Crypto – Forex – Stocks – Commodities

Functionality of the Indicator

Opening gaps serve as crucial support and resistance levels. When price revisits these zones, a potential trend shift can occur. The market often moves back to fill these gaps, making them ideal areas for entering and exiting trades. The concept of Event Horizon (PD) in ICT trading derives from the midpoint of both weekly and daily opening gaps, offering further insights into price movements.

Opening Gap Indicator in Uptrend Markets

On a EUR/USD 1-hour chart, the indicator marks the weekly opening gap in red. As shown in the chart, the price oscillates around this gap before reversing and moving upward, presenting trading opportunities.

Opening Gap Indicator in Downtrend Markets

For Arabica Coffee futures in a one-hour time frame, the indicator pinpoints daily opening gaps. In the chart, the price retraces to the highlighted daily gap, offering an opportunity to enter short positions.

Indicator Configuration Options

Chart and Object Theme: Light background

NYOG_Show: Annual gap display disabled

NMOG_LookBack: 5-candle lookback for monthly gap analysis

NMOG_Show: Monthly gap display turned off

NWOG_LookBack: Weekly gap calculated over 5 candles

NWOG_Show: Weekly gap display enabled

NDOG_LookBack: 5-candle lookback for daily gaps

NDOG_Show: Daily gap display enabled

Invalidation: Automatic removal of outdated zones enabled

Conclusion

The NDOG-NWOG indicator is a valuable addition to MetaTrader 5, providing traders with essential insights into price movements. By focusing on daily and weekly gaps, this tool enhances trade execution across all skill levels. It is especially beneficial for those utilizing the ICT trading methodology, helping them navigate market fluctuations with greater precision.