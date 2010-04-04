Trading Sessions Time Genestra
- Indicators
- Renato Genestra Martins
- Version: 1.0
This MetaTrader 5 indicator identifies and visually displays the trading hours of major financial markets (Europe, US, and Asia) on the chart. Through customizable colored fills, it marks the trading periods of each market, respecting server times (GMT+2) and excluding weekends. Market names are displayed near the top of the chart in Arial Black font, also with customizable color. The indicator automatically adjusts to the chart scale, maintaining the fill across its entire vertical range.