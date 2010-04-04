Trading Sessions Time Genestra

Arrows Cleaner Flavio Javier Jarabeck 5 (3) Utilities

For those who use the Trading Arrows on the chart for later study, but use the Triple Screen approach and got all those arrows everywhere on all additional charts, here it is: Arrows Cleaner! Just drop it on the chart and leave it there. When needed, just with 1-click you get rid of all those annoying arrows... SETTINGS You can position the little Button on any corner of the chart. Additionally you can displace it with the Offset settings. You can enlarge or shrink its size, as well as the text