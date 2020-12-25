Parabolik EA

Hello and welcome to Parabolik EA developed by OPTIMIZFX!


Parabolik EA was created to take advantage of the Parabolic SAR and uses Moving Averages to determine the Correct Trend for entry. Parabolik can be used on any time frame and any pairs, the higher the time frame (1H to 4H) the better the entry but the slower the profits. M5 is recommended, M1 you can expect poor entries, the recovery system makes up for poor entries.


3 WAYS TO TRADE PARABOLIK EA -

FIXED LOT SIZE | Leave Multiplier ON but change Multiplier value to 1.0 - This forces the ea to trade with FIXED LOTS.

INCREMENTAL LOT SIZE | Turn Multiplier OFF and set INCREMENT to a value of your choosing. (default 0.01)

MULTIPLIER | Turn Multiplier ON and set Multiplier Value to a value of your choosing. (default 1.5x)


SETTINGS

  • Start Lot | Initial start lot size
  • Range | Distance between orders when in recovery
  • Level | Max Orders
  • Lot Multiplier - true / false | Turn multiplier on or off
  • Multiplier | Multiplier setting
  • Increment | Lots to increment each order by when in recovery and Multiplier is OFF
  • Take Profit in Money | Amount of money in $ where it hits and closes all orders
  • Main MA | Main Moving Average 
  • Main MA Mode | Choice of Moving average Modes - Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Linear Weighted
  • Trend MA | Trend Moving Average
  • Trend MA Mode | Choice of Moving average Modes - Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Linear Weighted 
  • Dashboard Comment On | Show / Hide Dashboard
  • Magic | Magic Number


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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
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Symbol Order Manager EA
Rohin Stirling Dufty
Utilities
Symbol Order Close EA was developed to handle the closing and trailing of profit per symbol. The expert can also trail by dollars and the user can specify a particular magic number in case multiple experts are used on the same account. You can close by total profit on a symbol, start trailing, stop trailing and trailing step, all in a dollar value This EA is VERY handy if you are running an expert that trades multiple symbols and ends up with a floating profit. It can also be used to close man
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jrocas
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jrocas 2021.02.22 01:35 
 

El tiempo que lo llevo usando me está dando muy buenos resultados en el EURUSD, muy recomendable si lo configuras bien.

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