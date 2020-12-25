Hello and welcome to Parabolik EA developed by OPTIMIZFX!







Parabolik EA was created to take advantage of the Parabolic SAR and uses Moving Averages to determine the Correct Trend for entry. Parabolik can be used on any time frame and any pairs, the higher the time frame (1H to 4H) the better the entry but the slower the profits. M5 is recommended, M1 you can expect poor entries, the recovery system makes up for poor entries.





3 WAYS TO TRADE PARABOLIK EA -

FIXED LOT SIZE | Leave Multiplier ON but change Multiplier value to 1.0 - This forces the ea to trade with FIXED LOTS.

INCREMENTAL LOT SIZE | Turn Multiplier OFF and set INCREMENT to a value of your choosing. (default 0.01)

MULTIPLIER | Turn Multiplier ON and set Multiplier Value to a value of your choosing. (default 1.5x)







SETTINGS

Start Lot | Initial start lot size

Initial start lot size Range | Distance between orders when in recovery

Distance between orders when in recovery Level | Max Orders

Max Orders Lot Multiplier - true / false | Turn multiplier on or off

Turn multiplier on or off Multiplier | Multiplier setting

Multiplier setting Increment | Lots to increment each order by when in recovery and Multiplier is OFF

Lots to increment each order by when in recovery and Multiplier is OFF Take Profit in Money | Amount of money in $ where it hits and closes all orders

Amount of money in $ where it hits and closes all orders Main MA | Main Moving Average

Main Moving Average Main MA Mode | Choice of Moving average Modes - Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Linear Weighted

Choice of Moving average Modes - Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Linear Weighted Trend MA | Trend Moving Average

Trend Moving Average Trend MA Mode | Choice of Moving average Modes - Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Linear Weighted

Choice of Moving average Modes - Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Linear Weighted Dashboard Comment On | Show / Hide Dashboard

Show / Hide Dashboard Magic | Magic Number





