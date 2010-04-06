Symbol Order Manager EA
- Utilità
- Rohin Stirling Dufty
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Symbol Order Close EA was developed to handle the closing and trailing of profit per symbol.
The expert can also trail by dollars and the user can specify a particular magic number in case multiple experts are used on the same account.
You can close by total profit on a symbol, start trailing, stop trailing and trailing step, all in a dollar value
This EA is VERY handy if you are running an expert that trades multiple symbols and ends up with a floating profit.
It can also be used to close manual orders at a particular profit, ie if you were wanting to lock in $50 as a target, rather than a take profit pip value.
It shows -
- Current open Symbols and their profit / loss
- The latest 10 closed symbols and their profit
As always, any questions or comments are welcome!