Binary Option AI Indicator

The indicator generates entry signals for BINARY OPTIONS OR FOREX SCALPING,
normally on the chart you see an arrow that can appear or disappear on the last candle, this is normal: the indicator is processing the data, and reads the conditions to send an entry signal. The conditions vary every second for this reason the signal appears and disappears. THIS IS PRACTICALLY A WARNING FOR THE TRADER TO BE READY because the conditions for a possible entry are forming. At the close of the candle, IF THE CONDITIONS ARE CONFIRMED, the indicator definitively prints the arrow on the chart and emits a sound warning that appears in a special “pop-up” window: THAT IS THE TIME TO OPEN THE TRADE (OR THE OPTION).

OPERATIONAL HOURS and CURRENCY PAIRS: IT IS RECOMMENDED TO TRADE DURING THE TIME IN WHICH THE MARKET OF THE REFERENCE CURRENCY IS OPEN; for pairs with EUR and GBP it is advisable to trade during the opening of the European market (8-17 gmt) for pairs with USD during the opening of the American market (14.30-21 gmt) for pairs with AUD, NZD AND JPY during the Asian session of the market (22-6 gmt)

Timeframe: THE BEST TIMEFRAME is M5, it is also possible to trade on higher timeframes, the important thing is NOT to trade on too low timeframes (M1-M2)

EXPIRY: 1 candle (it is permitted to open a second position if the first expires out of the money).

THE PERFORMANCE of the indicator is over 70% of ITM signals on a monthly basis: the daily percentage of ITM signals ranges from 90% to 50%. Stable results are intended for a long period. A single day TOO POSITIVE OR TOO NEGATIVE IS NOT A TEST.
IT IS RECOMMENDED TO USE AN ADEQUATE MONEY MANAGEMENT (recommended Masaniello) it is recommended to use trading systems with conservative money management. Systems with explosive money management (such as martingale, doubling, etc.) can quickly lead the account to become extinct in the event of a negative trading session.
