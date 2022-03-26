Volume Delta VolScalping

VOLUME DELTA Volscalping®
This indicator, for each price candle, draws a Delta candle, which is the difference between the contracts bought and sold. The candle will be red and negative if the contracts traded in the bid (sold) exceed those in the ask, on the contrary, the candle will be green and positive if the contracts traded in ASK (bought) exceed those in the bid.

ATTENTION: The indicator only works with brokers that provide real market data flow, and that divide the contracts struck into BID and ASK. Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies belong to the synthetic market, they have no real market data flow and therefore the indicator WILL NOT WORK with them. A broker that provides real market data flow, even with demo accounts, with no deposit, is the AMP FUTURE broker. Works on indices, commodities, commodities traded on the real market (e.g. CME, EUREX, ICE ...)


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Angelo Capoferri
Indicators
this indicator detects the difference between the contracts struck in bid and in ask (aggression) for each single candle. the indicator shows in the dedicated window below the price chart, candles given precisely by the difference between the contracts sold and purchased, which generate the volumetric strength of the market. it is possible (see from the screenshots) how to select only the cumulative candlestick delta chart, or even with a trendline of the candles themselves: by selecting the
Delta Cumulative Volume
Angelo Capoferri
Indicators
this indicator detects the difference between the contracts struck in bid and in ask (aggression) for each single candle. the indicator shows in the dedicated window below the price chart, candles given precisely by the difference between the contracts sold and purchased, which generate the volumetric strength of the market. it is possible (see from the screenshots) how to select only the cumulative candlestick delta chart, or even with a trendline of the candles themselves: by selecting the
Binary Option AI Indicator
Angelo Capoferri
Indicators
The indicator generates entry signals for BINARY OPTIONS OR FOREX SCALPING, normally on the chart you see an arrow that can appear or disappear on the last candle, this is normal: the indicator is processing the data, and reads the conditions to send an entry signal. The conditions vary every second for this reason the signal appears and disappears. THIS IS PRACTICALLY A WARNING FOR THE TRADER TO BE READY because the conditions for a possible entry are forming. At the close of the candle, IF TH
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