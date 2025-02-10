BreakEven ProSync MT4

BreakEven ProSync EA – Trade Management & Risk Control Tool

Overview
BreakEven ProSync EA is an expert advisor for MetaTrader 4 that helps traders manage open positions efficiently by automating stop-loss adjustments and ensuring position synchronization. This tool is designed for traders who want to standardize their stop-loss and take-profit levels across multiple trades while integrating a break-even function.

The EA works by calculating the average price of all open positions and adjusting stop-loss to break-even at the trader’s discretion. It also provides tools for visualizing Total SL and Total TP levels and managing trade exits efficiently.

Key Features

Customizable HotKeys:

Market Buy
Market Sell
Buy Limit
Sell Limit
Buy Stop
Sell Stop
HotKeys for BreakEven and Close All positions alongside with the Buttons


Break-Even Functionality

  • Moves stop-loss to the break-even level when activated.
  • Automatically recalculates break-even price when new positions are added.

Stop-Loss and Take-Profit Synchronization

  • Ensures that all open trades for the selected symbol have the same stop-loss and take-profit levels.
  • Newly opened positions are automatically aligned with existing SL/TP settings.

Trade Exit Management

  • One-click function to close all open positions on the selected symbol.
  • Allows traders to exit trades quickly when needed.

Visual Trade Management Tools

  • Displays break-even, stop-loss, and take-profit lines on the chart for reference.
  • Lines and labels can be customized for color, thickness, and visibility.
  • Labels for Total SL , Total TP , Total Lot Size and current PNL on the chart

Customizable Interface

  • Buttons for break-even and Close all positions can be adjusted in terms of size, color, and position.
  • Traders can modify visual elements to fit their preferences.

Compatibility

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4
  • Markets: Compatible with Forex, indices, and commodities
  • Timeframes: Works on all timeframes

How to Use

  1. Attach the EA to the desired chart in MetaTrader 4.
  2. Configure settings according to trading preferences.
  3. Manage SL/TP & Break-Even via the on-screen buttons.
  4. Monitor trades with real-time visual updates.
  5. Use Close All to exit positions when needed.

Pricing & Activation

  • One-time purchase: $60
  • Activations:  5 activations 

Note: The EA does not execute trades or generate trading signals. It is designed for trade management and risk control.

Support & Updates

  • Updates provided to maintain compatibility with MetaTrader 4.
  • Support is available through MQL5 messaging and comments.



