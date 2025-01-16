Melon Mask
- Indicators
- Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
- Version: 4.0
- Updated: 16 May 2025
MelonMask Indicator - Helps Capture Trend Reversals
MelonMask is a powerful technical analysis tool designed specifically for professional traders to help you detect trend reversals in advance. With its advanced Zigzag-based algorithm, it identifies key turning points in the market and provides visual signals.
Features of the Indicator:
- Green and red arrow signals at trend reversal points
- Predicts the potential direction of the next candlestick
- Easy-to-read visual interface
- Works across all timeframes
- Easy integration with your custom EAs
How It Works:
- Red Arrow: Suggests a high probability of a downward move on the next candlestick.
- Green Arrow: Suggests a high probability of an upward move on the next candlestick.
- Only consider the signal valid if the arrow appears at the end of a ZigZag indicator line.
- If the arrow appears in an unrelated position, away from the end of a ZigZag swing, it should be ignored.
Advantages:
- Captures early trend reversal signals
- Simple and clear indicators
- Smart algorithm that minimizes false signals
- Usable across all financial instruments (Forex, Crypto, Stocks, etc.)
- Fast performance with low resource usage
Who Can Use It?
- Day traders
- Swing traders
- Scalpers
- Long-term investors
- Technical analysis enthusiasts
Note: Like any technical indicator, MelonMask should be used as a supporting tool and evaluated in conjunction with other analysis methods.
|My other products
|You can check out this indicator that I offer for free => Lydians Indicator
|You can check out this Expert Advisor that I offer for free => HedgingMartingale
I use it perfect results.