Melon Mask

MelonMask Indicator - Helps Capture Trend Reversals

MelonMask is a powerful technical analysis tool designed specifically for professional traders to help you detect trend reversals in advance. With its advanced Zigzag-based algorithm, it identifies key turning points in the market and provides visual signals.

Features of the Indicator:

  • Green and red arrow signals at trend reversal points
  • Predicts the potential direction of the next candlestick
  • Easy-to-read visual interface
  • Works across all timeframes
  • Easy integration with your custom EAs

How It Works:

  • Red Arrow: Suggests a high probability of a downward move on the next candlestick. 
  • Green Arrow: Suggests a high probability of an upward move on the next candlestick. 
  • Only consider the signal valid if the arrow appears at the end of a ZigZag indicator line. 
  • If the arrow appears in an unrelated position, away from the end of a ZigZag swing, it should be ignored.

Advantages:

  • Captures early trend reversal signals
  • Simple and clear indicators
  • Smart algorithm that minimizes false signals
  • Usable across all financial instruments (Forex, Crypto, Stocks, etc.)
  • Fast performance with low resource usage

Who Can Use It?

  • Day traders
  • Swing traders
  • Scalpers
  • Long-term investors
  • Technical analysis enthusiasts

Note: Like any technical indicator, MelonMask should be used as a supporting tool and evaluated in conjunction with other analysis methods.

My other products
  You can check out this indicator that I offer for free => Lydians Indicator
  You can check out this Expert Advisor that I offer for free => HedgingMartingale


Ümit Kepoğlu
50
Ümit Kepoğlu 2025.05.28 13:30 
 

I use it perfect results.

More from author
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (8)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals] Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) The developer of this EA has proven his professionalism through the quality of his other robots. With Volume Hedger EA  Thanks to the ability to define an entry strategy using a Custom Indicator, you will no longer need to purchase additional EAs! This EA is an advanced trading algorithm that combines Martingale strategy with hedging and smart risk management in highly volatile mark
HedgingMartingale
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
4.83 (71)
Experts
HedgingMartingale EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm This EA is a trading algorithm that combines hedging and intelligent risk management with the Martingale strategy. It is designed to provide stable performance in strong market conditions where you cannot predict trend direction. When using an appropriate set file, it can work on any instrument. Optimization results have provided successful performance on instruments such as Fx, Gold, Stock and Crypto. In
FREE
GridTeam EA
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (9)
Experts
GridTeam EA - Create your own grid robot All indicators in a single EA — choose what you want, optimize and run on multiple pairs simultaneously. Take full control. Set up your risk management yourself. As default values, RSI indicator is used and was adjusted according to optimization results. It is not the best value. I believe you can find a better one. One of the features that makes this EA beautiful is that when equity drawdown falls, it recovers within 1 month. Another user-friendly featur
FREE
HedgingMartingale MT4
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
4.17 (12)
Experts
HedgingMartingale EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm This EA is a trading algorithm that combines hedging and intelligent risk management with the Martingale strategy. It is designed to provide stable performance in strong market conditions where you cannot predict trend direction. When using an appropriate set file, it can work on any instrument. Optimization results have provided successful performance on instruments such as Fx, Gold, Stock and Crypto. In
FREE
Lydians Indicator
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator highlights points where the trend of a bar reverses due to sudden pressure, even when the overall trend is moving upwards or downwards. The arrow displayed by the indicator is based on the evaluation of the previous bar, which must meet specific criteria for a trend change. When formulating your strategy, you can interpret consecutive 3-4 arrows in the same direction as a signal of a potential breakout. For example, when you see the fourth arrow, you can consider opening a positio
FREE
Lydia Kwarteng
1603
Lydia Kwarteng 2025.06.12 14:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
25284
Reply from developer Huseyin Furkan Ozturk 2025.06.12 14:36
That's great to hear, thanks a lot!
Ümit Kepoğlu
50
Ümit Kepoğlu 2025.05.28 13:30 
 

I use it perfect results.

Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
25284
Reply from developer Huseyin Furkan Ozturk 2025.05.28 16:50
I am glad to hear that
Detleff Böhmer
2941
Detleff Böhmer 2025.02.15 09:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
25284
Reply from developer Huseyin Furkan Ozturk 2025.02.28 07:52
Vielen Dank! Es freut mich wirklich sehr, so ein positives Feedback zu bekommen. 😊 Falls du eine zusätzliche Funktion oder eine Verbesserungsidee hast, lass es mich wissen. Ich bin immer offen dafür, das System weiter zu optimieren!
Reply to review