TretBO EA is designed for gold traders, leveraging multi-timeframe analysis (M30, H1, H4) to capture XAUUSD trend retracements and breakouts with precision. Also works on EURUSD and other pairs.





Key Benefits:





- Gold Trading Optimized: Tailored for XAUUSD, perfectly adapts to gold market volatility.





- Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Combines M30, H1, H4 for a comprehensive trend view.





- Smart Risk Management: Dynamically adjusts positions to protect your account.





Easy to Use: Just select Low, Medium, or High risk mode—perfect for all traders!

- Low Risk: Targets drawdown <10%, ideal for stability.

- Medium Risk: Targets drawdown <20%, balances profit and risk.

- High Risk: Drawdown up to 30%, for higher returns.

*Note: With capital below $500, risk control effects may be less noticeable; $500+ is recommended for the best experience.





Live Testing: We’re running a live XAUUSD demo account test. Download the free demo to experience TretBO EA’s potential in the strategy tester! Join our community, share your feedback, and let’s optimize the strategy together.

Start your smart gold trading journey today!





Inputs:

RiskMode:

Description: Defines the risk level, affecting how much capital is risked per trade.

Options: Low (1), Medium (2), High (3)

Default: Low (1)





Core Features:

- Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Supports M30, H1, H4 for adaptive trend trading.

- Trend Retracement & Breakout: Uses technical indicators for precise entry points.

- Dynamic SL/TP: Auto-adjusts based on market volatility to lock in profits.

- Works on Multiple Pairs: Strong performance on EURUSD, XAUUSD, and more.

- Lightweight Design: Low resource usage, ideal for VPS long-term running.