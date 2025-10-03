The Wilis EA

[OFFICIAL RELEASE] THE WiLis HOLYGRAIL EA MT5 – READY FOR BATTLE!

Hello Traders!
The wait is over...

Introducing my latest expert advisor – The WiLis Holygrail EA for MT5

Designed to help you profit more consistently and safely in the market!

Limited-Time Promo Price: Only $500

Key Features & Advantages:
 One Shoot / Single Entry System
 No Martingale, No Layering
 Auto Stop Loss and Take Profit
 Max 1 Buy & 1 Sell Position at a Time
 Optimized for H1 
 Minimum Balance: $100 (Standard Account) / $5000 USC (Cent Account)

 Pair BTCUSD 



Note:
Make sure your broker supports BTCUSD with the following specifications:

Max Spread: 5000
Max Stop Level: 5000
Low latency on broker and VPS is highly recommended

If you're looking for a simple yet reliable EA that gives peace of mind while trading — this is it!


Live Performance Tracking:
Gain 80.000% MyFxbook
MyFXBook https:// www. myfxbook.com/id/members/Yugi27/wilis-ea/11341060
MQL5 Signals
WeCopyTrade https:// wecopytrade.com/top-master/19176

Medium Set Broker ICM

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2333452?source=Site+Signals+From+Author


Please contact me privately to get the best set of files, and don't forget to mention the broker you are using.

