TR Trade Manager

5

Elevate Your Trading Game with the Ultimate Trade Manager for MT5!

Key Features That Traders Love:

✅ User-Friendly Interface: Intuitive and easy to use; perfect for pro’s and beginners.
✅ Order types: Market execution and Pending orders
✅ Risk calculation: Determine trade size instantly based on defined risk, so you never have to do the quick calculations yourself.
✅ Fast Execution: Enter and exit trades in the blink of an eye. Speed is profit!
✅ Large Trade Splitting: For high-volume accounts, split large trades into manageable portions.
✅ Customizable Risk-to-Reward (RR) Take Profit: Tailor your RR ratios with ease, ensuring every trade aligns perfectly with your goals and risk appetite.
✅ Break even: Move your stop loss to break even with just one click
✅ Lot size limit: ACG has lot size limitations on funded accounts, this can be enabled and setup in the configuration of the EA.

Whether you're scalping, day trading, or holding positions longer, this Trade Manager is designed to streamline your trading and maximise your potential.

Trade smarter, not harder 🧠

Ready to level up your trading? 📈

Try it today 🤝


Reviews
David Bennett
30
David Bennett 2025.06.18 13:25 
 

The best Trade Manager I have seen by a long way in the 11 years I have been trading. P.S. Note to all developers: get rid of the delete button on the top right of the panel - it's so easy to hit by mistake, especially when the panel is minimised. User can right click on the EA icon instead.

Md Ashfaqur Rahman
21
Md Ashfaqur Rahman 2025.04.30 20:50 
 

Game-Changer for Trade Execution – TR Trade Manager I've tried multiple trade managers over the years, but TR Trade Manager stands out by far. It's incredibly well-designed, fast, and reliable — everything you want when every second counts in the market.

casperino7
14
casperino7 2025.01.06 16:09 
 

Very easy to use. It also has frequent updates and a Discord where you can request features.

