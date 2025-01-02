TR Trade Manager
- 유틸리티
- Rick In T Veld
- 버전: 1.26
- 업데이트됨: 16 11월 2025
TR Trade Manager – Professional Trade Execution & Risk Control for MT5
TR Trade Manager is a free trade management utility for MetaTrader 5, built for traders who want consistent risk control, fast execution, and disciplined trade management.
Designed for real trading conditions, including prop-firm environments, this tool removes manual calculations and reduces execution errors so you can focus entirely on decision-making.
Why Use TR Trade Manager
Most trading mistakes are not caused by poor strategy, but by inconsistent execution:
-
Incorrect lot sizing
-
Emotional trade management
-
Slow or manual order placement
-
Lack of structure under pressure
TR Trade Manager enforces predefined risk rules and executes trades precisely, helping traders maintain consistency across all market conditions.
Core Features
-
Built-in risk calculation based on fixed risk percentage
-
Automatic lot size calculation using stop-loss distance
-
Market and pending order execution
-
Partial close functionality
-
Risk-reward targeting
-
Minimal, non-intrusive interface
-
Optimized for speed and clarity
How Traders Use This Tool
-
Prop firm traders use it to maintain strict risk limits and avoid rule violations
-
Scalpers rely on fast execution and predefined risk settings
-
Swing traders ensure consistent position sizing across instruments
-
Beginner traders avoid account damage caused by incorrect lot sizing
What Makes It Different
-
Built specifically for MetaTrader 5
-
Designed with prop-firm rules and drawdown limits in mind
-
Focused on execution and risk, not unnecessary complexity
-
Actively maintained and improved based on user feedback
Community & Support
TR Trade Manager is supported by an active trading community.
Join the TR Trading Rocket Discord to:
-
Access trade management discussions
-
Receive updates and upcoming feature announcements
-
Suggest improvements and vote on new features
-
Get direct feedback from the developer
The tool is free. The community is where long-term value is built.
Ideal Users
-
Traders who want disciplined and repeatable execution
-
Prop firm challengers operating under strict rules
-
Traders who value speed and precision
-
Anyone who wants to eliminate manual risk calculations
Final Notes
This tool does not provide trading signals or automated strategies.
It is designed to improve execution quality, reduce human error, and enforce risk discipline.
Download TR Trade Manager and trade with structure, not emotion.
Rated ★★★★★ by MT5 traders
The best Trade Manager I have seen by a long way in the 11 years I have been trading. P.S. Note to all developers: get rid of the delete button on the top right of the panel - it's so easy to hit by mistake, especially when the panel is minimised. User can right click on the EA icon instead.