TR Trade Manager – Professional Trade Execution & Risk Control for MT5

TR Trade Manager is a free trade management utility for MetaTrader 5, built for traders who want consistent risk control, fast execution, and disciplined trade management.

Designed for real trading conditions, including prop-firm environments, this tool removes manual calculations and reduces execution errors so you can focus entirely on decision-making.





Why Use TR Trade Manager

Most trading mistakes are not caused by poor strategy, but by inconsistent execution:

Incorrect lot sizing

Emotional trade management

Slow or manual order placement

Lack of structure under pressure

TR Trade Manager enforces predefined risk rules and executes trades precisely, helping traders maintain consistency across all market conditions.





Core Features

Built-in risk calculation based on fixed risk percentage

Automatic lot size calculation using stop-loss distance

Market and pending order execution

Partial close functionality

Risk-reward targeting

Minimal, non-intrusive interface

Optimized for speed and clarity





How Traders Use This Tool

Prop firm traders use it to maintain strict risk limits and avoid rule violations

Scalpers rely on fast execution and predefined risk settings

Swing traders ensure consistent position sizing across instruments

Beginner traders avoid account damage caused by incorrect lot sizing





What Makes It Different

Built specifically for MetaTrader 5

Designed with prop-firm rules and drawdown limits in mind

Focused on execution and risk, not unnecessary complexity

Actively maintained and improved based on user feedback





Community & Support

TR Trade Manager is supported by an active trading community.

Join the TR Trading Rocket Discord to:

Access trade management discussions

Receive updates and upcoming feature announcements

Suggest improvements and vote on new features

Get direct feedback from the developer

The tool is free. The community is where long-term value is built.





Ideal Users

Traders who want disciplined and repeatable execution

Prop firm challengers operating under strict rules

Traders who value speed and precision

Anyone who wants to eliminate manual risk calculations





Final Notes

This tool does not provide trading signals or automated strategies.

It is designed to improve execution quality, reduce human error, and enforce risk discipline.

Download TR Trade Manager and trade with structure, not emotion.

Rated ★★★★★ by MT5 traders

