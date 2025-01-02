TR Trade Manager

5

If you’re using MT5 and want to eliminate risk guesswork, speed up your entries & exits, and enforce discipline in your trading, TR Trade Manager delivers. 
Give yourself that edge.

🤝 Join Our Community: Discord 

🚀 At a Glance

Elevate your trading workflow with TR Trade Manager—an intuitive and powerful utility designed for MetaTrader 5.
Whether you’re a scalper, prop-firm contender, swing trader, or executing high-intensity day trades: this tool helps you trade smarter, not harder.


🔍 Key Features

Fast-order entry & pending orders — place trades quickly without fumbling through menus.

Built-in Risk Calculator — compute lot sizes, stop-loss/take-profit zones etc., in no time.

Streamlined interface — minimal hands-on clutter, so you can stay focused on markets instead of tools.

Reduced human error — with auto-calculations and consistent trade-management, mistakes drop drastically.

Optimized for different styles — works well for scalping, day trading, swing trading, and especially under prop-firm constraints.


🛠 Why It’s Worth Using

Consistency in risk management – get reproducible, disciplined entries & exits.

Speed under pressure – when market conditions move quickly, every millisecond counts.

Free (but powerful) – no cost, continuous updates, and active feedback from community & developer.

Community driven – you’re not alone: users rate it highly for design, responsiveness, and reliability.


Ideal Users

Traders who need fast execution with minimal friction.

Anyone doing prop-firm challenges, where rules, drawdowns, and speed matter.

Beginners wanting a reliable safety net to lock in correct risk parameters.

Seasoned traders who hate spending time on manual calculations or order entry.


David Bennett
30
David Bennett 2025.06.18 13:25 
 

The best Trade Manager I have seen by a long way in the 11 years I have been trading. P.S. Note to all developers: get rid of the delete button on the top right of the panel - it's so easy to hit by mistake, especially when the panel is minimised. User can right click on the EA icon instead.

Rick In T Veld
753
Geliştiriciden yanıt Rick In T Veld 2025.06.20 12:38
Thank you, good to hear you like the tool.
Deleting the entire close button doesn't feel right, so I've adjusted the default behaviour of the button. When minimised, the close button no longer works.
This will be available in V1.16
Md Ashfaqur Rahman
21
Md Ashfaqur Rahman 2025.04.30 20:50 
 

Game-Changer for Trade Execution – TR Trade Manager I've tried multiple trade managers over the years, but TR Trade Manager stands out by far. It's incredibly well-designed, fast, and reliable — everything you want when every second counts in the market.

casperino7
14
casperino7 2025.01.06 16:09 
 

Very easy to use. It also has frequent updates and a Discord where you can request features.

Rob.th
14
Rob.th 2025.01.06 15:54 
 

İncelemeye yanıt