TR Trade Manager

5

If you’re using MT5 and want to eliminate risk guesswork, speed up your entries & exits, and enforce discipline in your trading, TR Trade Manager delivers. 

Elevate your trading workflow with TR Trade Manager—an intuitive and powerful utility designed for MetaTrader 5.
Whether you’re a scalper, prop-firm contender, swing trader, or executing high-intensity day trades: this tool helps you trade smarter, not harder.


Key Features

• Built-in Risk Calculator — compute lot sizes, stop-loss/take-profit zones etc., in no time.

• Fast-order entry & pending orders — place trades quickly without fumbling through menus.

Streamlined interface — minimal hands-on clutter, so you can stay focused on markets instead of tools.

Reduced human error — with auto-calculations and consistent trade-management, mistakes drop drastically.

Optimized for different styles — works well for scalping, day trading, swing trading, and especially under prop-firm constraints.


Why It’s Worth Using

Consistency in risk management – get reproducible, disciplined entries & exits.

Speed under pressure – when market conditions move quickly, every millisecond counts.

Community driven – you’re not alone: users rate it highly for design, responsiveness, and reliability.

Ideal Users

Traders who need fast execution with minimal friction.

Anyone doing prop-firm challenges, where rules, drawdowns, and speed matter.

Beginners wanting a reliable safety net to lock in correct risk parameters.

Seasoned traders who hate spending time on manual calculations or order entry.


Comentários 4
David Bennett
40
David Bennett 2025.06.18 13:25 
 

The best Trade Manager I have seen by a long way in the 11 years I have been trading. P.S. Note to all developers: get rid of the delete button on the top right of the panel - it's so easy to hit by mistake, especially when the panel is minimised. User can right click on the EA icon instead.

Md Ashfaqur Rahman
21
Md Ashfaqur Rahman 2025.04.30 20:50 
 

Game-Changer for Trade Execution – TR Trade Manager I've tried multiple trade managers over the years, but TR Trade Manager stands out by far. It's incredibly well-designed, fast, and reliable — everything you want when every second counts in the market.

casperino7
14
casperino7 2025.01.06 16:09 
 

Very easy to use. It also has frequent updates and a Discord where you can request features.

