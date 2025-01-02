TR Trade Manager
- Утилиты
- Rick In T Veld
- Версия: 1.26
- Обновлено: 16 ноября 2025
If you’re using MT5 and want to eliminate risk guesswork, speed up your entries & exits, and enforce discipline in your trading, TR Trade Manager delivers.
Elevate your trading workflow with TR Trade Manager—an intuitive and powerful utility designed for MetaTrader 5.
Whether you’re a scalper, prop-firm contender, swing trader, or executing high-intensity day trades: this tool helps you trade smarter, not harder.
Key Features
• Built-in Risk Calculator — compute lot sizes, stop-loss/take-profit zones etc., in no time.
• Fast-order entry & pending orders — place trades quickly without fumbling through menus.
• Streamlined interface — minimal hands-on clutter, so you can stay focused on markets instead of tools.
• Reduced human error — with auto-calculations and consistent trade-management, mistakes drop drastically.
• Optimized for different styles — works well for scalping, day trading, swing trading, and especially under prop-firm constraints.
Why It’s Worth Using
• Consistency in risk management – get reproducible, disciplined entries & exits.
• Speed under pressure – when market conditions move quickly, every millisecond counts.
• Community driven – you’re not alone: users rate it highly for design, responsiveness, and reliability.
Ideal Users
• Traders who need fast execution with minimal friction.
• Anyone doing prop-firm challenges, where rules, drawdowns, and speed matter.
• Beginners wanting a reliable safety net to lock in correct risk parameters.
• Seasoned traders who hate spending time on manual calculations or order entry.
The best Trade Manager I have seen by a long way in the 11 years I have been trading. P.S. Note to all developers: get rid of the delete button on the top right of the panel - it's so easy to hit by mistake, especially when the panel is minimised. User can right click on the EA icon instead.