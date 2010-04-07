Hellcat Trend Channel
- Indicators
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
Version: 1.0
Non repaint color trend channel
lower and upper bands show the current support and resistance
once price touches the lower band Blue Arrow will appear and a green color indicating a bullish trend is your buy entry. the arrow will not disappear.
once price touches the upper band Red Arrow will appear and a red color indicating a bearish trend is your sell entry. the arrow will not disappear.
the trend channel is made for all timeframes and works on all pairs.