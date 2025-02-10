EA Arcturus - Instruction Manual Version 2.7

1. Introduction
ArcturusFX is an Expert Advisor developed based on a widely used strategy, enhanced with an additional set of indicators to refine entries and improve results. This robot has been extensively tested on the GBPUSD pair, demonstrating high efficiency.
The updates have made the system very versatile, allowing it to be used in a variety of ways and in different profitable operations.
Main features:
- It can be used in 3 different ways: Simple operations using a grid with or without martingale options; Hedging operation, with the first hedge operation; Infinite hedging operation, very profitable but very aggressive, recommended for high-value accounts or penny accounts;
- Grid-based strategy: Includes a hedging option in the first order for greater protection, ensuring a winning trade;
- Flexible lot configuration: Allows you to choose between lots proportional to your account balance or fixed lots, according to your strategy.
- Programmable trading days: Define the days of the week the robot will operate, providing greater control.
- Configurable spread protection: Adapts to market conditions, ensuring security during periods of high volatility.
With its efficiency, advanced features, and functionalities, ArcturusFX is an essential addition to your portfolio of robots or a standalone solution for automated trading.
Access ArcturusFX
2. Installation Guide
To learn how to purchase and install ArcturusFX on the MetaTrader platform, check out the article:
👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/498
Robot parameters - ArcturusFX 2.7
The set of currencies in the image below is widely used: GBPUSD - 5M - 15M - 30M - 1H
3. General parameter settings
3.1 EA_Name
- Description: Name of the robot listed in the information and comments.
- Default value: ArcturusFX.
- Recommendation: Do not change this value.
3.2 Enables information on the chart.
- Description: Allows information to appear on the chart screen.
- Default value: True.
- Recommendation: According to the user's choice.
3.3 Days to Operate.
- Description: Allows you to select the days of the week on which the robot will perform the trades.
- Default value: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday.
- Recommendations: Enable trading on days when the asset performs best.
4. Operational settings
4.1 Enables Martingale
- Description: Allows the robot to open with a higher value than the previous request in each order of the grid.
- Default value: true
- Recommendations: Adjusted according to the operational profile.
4.2 Spread Filter
- Description: Protection against high viral transmission.
- Default value: 4
- Recommendations: Adjust according to your broker's spreads.
4.2 Lot fix
- Description: Determines the fixed batch size for records.
- Default value: 0.01
- Recommendations: Use a value appropriate for your risk management.
4.3 EMA Period
- Description: Trend indicator used by the robot.
- Default value: 200
- Recommendations: If changes occur, perform extensive testing before use.
4.4 EMA distance pips
- Description: Distance from the moving average to open orders, provided other criteria are met.
- Default value: 35
- Recommendations: Perform careful testing before significantly altering this value.
4.5 Grid distance pips
- Description: Distance in pips between grid orders.
- Default value: 40
- Recommendations: Adjust based on the asset being traded.
4.6 Close pips
- Description: Distance in pips to close orders.
- Default value: 3.0
- Recommendations: Adjust according to your strategy.
5. Hedge: Hedge Operation
5.1 Enable Infinite Hedge
- Description: It activates infinite hedging operations, which means it will directly protect against risks.
- Default value: false.
- Recommendations: They adapted to their strategy, which is very lucrative and aggressive.
5.2 Enable Hedge
- Description: Activates hedging operations, opening buy and sell orders on the first order.
- Default value: True.
- Recommendations: Adjust according to your strategy; several usage examples are available.
5.3 Close pips end
- Description: Value to close the second transaction after the first order has been closed.
- Default value: 1.5
- Recommendations: Use a low value to reduce the risk of large losses, or a higher value to obtain greater profitability, considering the higher risk.
6. Mode Trailing Stop
6.1 Enable Trailing Stop
- Description: Enables trailing stop .
- Default value: false
- Recommendations: Use according to your operational needs.
6.2 Trailing Stop
- Description: The value at which the stop loss is set.
- Default value: 8.0
- Recommendations: Use as per your operational asset and as determined.
6.2 Trailing Stop
- Description: The value at which the stop loss is set.
- Default value: 8.0
- Recommendations: Use as per your operational asset and as determined.
6.3 Trailing Step
- Description: Stop step value
- Default value: 8.0
- Recommendations: Use as per your operational asset and as determined.
6.4 Trailing Start
- Description: The value at which the stop loss starts above the entry price.
- Default value: 15
- Recommendations: Use as per your operational asset and as determined.
6.5 Grid to activate the Trailing St
- Description: Value of open orders to trigger the trailing stop.
- Default value: 2
- Recommendations: Use as per your operational asset and as determined.
7 Filter Settings
7.1 Enable Volume Filter
- Description: Enables Volume Filter
- Default value: true
- Recommendations: Use as per your operational asset and as determined.
7.2 Volume Value
- Description: Volume value to be used by the robot.
- Default value: 200
- Recommendations: Use as per your operational asset and as determined.
7.3 Enable RSI Filter
- Description: Enable RSI Filter
- Default value: true
- Recommendations: Use as per your operational asset and as determined.
7.4 Maximum RSI Value
- Description: Maximum value for decision-making.
- Default value: 70
- Recommendations: Default value for operational
7.5 Minimum RSI Value
- Description: Minimum value for decision-making by the EA.
- Default value: 30
- Recommendations: Default value for operational
7.6 Enable ATR Filter
- Description: Enables the Expert Advisor (EA) to use the indicator for decision-making.
- Default value: false
- Recommendations: Use according to your operational needs and best practices based on your tests.
7.7 ATR period
- Description : ATR filter period
- Default value: 3
- Recommendations: Default value for operational
7.5 ATR Value
- Description : Minimum value for decision-making by the EA.
- Default value: 0.001
- Recommendations: Value that depends on the asset the EA is trading.
6.3 Trailing Step
- Description: Stop step value
- Default value: 8.0
- Recommendations: Use as per your operational asset and as determined.
6.4 Trailing Start
- Description: The value at which the stop loss starts above the entry price.
- Default value: 15
- Recommendations: Use as per your operational asset and as determined.
6.5 Grid to activate the Trailing St
- Description: Value of open orders to trigger the trailing stop.
- Default value: 2
- Recommendations: Use as per your operational asset and as determined.
7 Filter Settings
7.1 Enable Volume Filter
- Description: Enables Volume Filter
- Default value: true
- Recommendations: Use as per your operational asset and as determined.
7.2 Volume Value
- Description: Volume value to be used by the robot.
- Default value: 200
- Recommendations: Use as per your operational asset and as determined.
7.3 Enable RSI Filter
- Description: Enable RSI Filter
- Default value: true
- Recommendations: Use as per your operational asset and as determined.
7.4 Maximum RSI Value
- Description: Maximum value for decision-making.
- Default value: 70
- Recommendations: Default value for operational
7.5 Minimum RSI Value
- Description: Minimum value for decision-making by the EA.
- Default value: 30
- Recommendations: Default value for operational
7.6 Enable ATR Filter
- Description: Enables the Expert Advisor (EA) to use the indicator for decision-making.
- Default value: false
- Recommendations: Use according to your operational needs and best practices based on your tests.
7.7 ATR period
- Description : ATR filter period
- Default value: 3
- Recommendations: Default value for operational
7.5 ATR Value
- Description : Minimum value for decision-making by the EA.
- Default value: 0.001
- Recommendations: Value that depends on the asset the EA is trading.
6.4 Trailing Start
- Description: The value at which the stop loss starts above the entry price.
- Default value: 15
- Recommendations: Use as per your operational asset and as determined.
6.5 Grid to activate the Trailing St
- Description: Value of open orders to trigger the trailing stop.
- Default value: 2
- Recommendations: Use as per your operational asset and as determined.
6.5 Grid to activate the Trailing St
- Description: Value of open orders to trigger the trailing stop.
- Default value: 2
- Recommendations: Use as per your operational asset and as determined.
7 Filter Settings
- Description: Enables Volume Filter
- Default value: true
- Recommendations: Use as per your operational asset and as determined.
- Description: Enables Volume Filter
- Default value: true
- Recommendations: Use as per your operational asset and as determined.
7.2 Volume Value
- Description: Volume value to be used by the robot.
- Default value: 200
- Recommendations: Use as per your operational asset and as determined.
7.3 Enable RSI Filter
- Description: Enable RSI Filter
- Default value: true
- Recommendations: Use as per your operational asset and as determined.
7.4 Maximum RSI Value
- Description: Maximum value for decision-making.
- Default value: 70
- Recommendations: Default value for operational
7.5 Minimum RSI Value
- Description: Minimum value for decision-making by the EA.
- Default value: 30
- Recommendations: Default value for operational
7.6 Enable ATR Filter
- Description: Enables the Expert Advisor (EA) to use the indicator for decision-making.
- Default value: false
- Recommendations: Use according to your operational needs and best practices based on your tests.
7.7 ATR period
- Description : ATR filter period
- Default value: 3
- Recommendations: Default value for operational
7.5 ATR Value
- Description : Minimum value for decision-making by the EA.
- Default value: 0.001
- Recommendations: Value that depends on the asset the EA is trading.
7.2 Volume Value
- Description: Volume value to be used by the robot.
- Default value: 200
- Recommendations: Use as per your operational asset and as determined.
7.3 Enable RSI Filter
- Description: Enable RSI Filter
- Default value: true
- Recommendations: Use as per your operational asset and as determined.
7.3 Enable RSI Filter
- Description: Enable RSI Filter
- Default value: true
- Recommendations: Use as per your operational asset and as determined.
7.4 Maximum RSI Value
- Description: Maximum value for decision-making.
- Default value: 70
- Recommendations: Default value for operational
7.4 Maximum RSI Value
- Description: Maximum value for decision-making.
- Default value: 70
- Recommendations: Default value for operational
7.5 Minimum RSI Value
- Description: Minimum value for decision-making by the EA.
- Default value: 30
- Recommendations: Default value for operational
7.5 Minimum RSI Value
- Description: Minimum value for decision-making by the EA.
- Default value: 30
- Recommendations: Default value for operational
7.6 Enable ATR Filter
- Description: Enables the Expert Advisor (EA) to use the indicator for decision-making.
- Default value: false
- Recommendations: Use according to your operational needs and best practices based on your tests.
7.7 ATR period
- Description : ATR filter period
- Default value: 3
- Recommendations: Default value for operational
7.5 ATR Value
- Description : Minimum value for decision-making by the EA.
- Default value: 0.001
- Recommendations: Value that depends on the asset the EA is trading.
7.6 Enable ATR Filter
- Description: Enables the Expert Advisor (EA) to use the indicator for decision-making.
- Default value: false
- Recommendations: Use according to your operational needs and best practices based on your tests.
7.7 ATR period
- Description : ATR filter period
- Default value: 3
- Recommendations: Default value for operational
7.5 ATR Value
- Description : Minimum value for decision-making by the EA.
- Default value: 0.001
- Recommendations: Value that depends on the asset the EA is trading.
7.7 ATR period
- Description : ATR filter period
- Default value: 3
- Recommendations: Default value for operational
7.5 ATR Value
- Description : Minimum value for decision-making by the EA.
- Default value: 0.001
- Recommendations: Value that depends on the asset the EA is trading.
7.5 ATR Value
- Description : Minimum value for decision-making by the EA.
- Default value: 0.001
- Recommendations: Value that depends on the asset the EA is trading.
8. Magic Number
- Description: Unique identifier for the bot. Must be different for each bot used on the same account.
9. Visual Settings
The ArcturusFX offers color panels that display operational information directly on the nautical chart. These panels can be customized to your display preferences.
10. After-sales service
For information and assistance, we respond within 48 hours.
Feel free to add me as a friend to keep up with the latest news and updates!