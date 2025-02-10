EA Arcturus - Instruction Manual Version 2.7

1. Introduction

ArcturusFX is an Expert Advisor developed based on a widely used strategy, enhanced with an additional set of indicators to refine entries and improve results. This robot has been extensively tested on the GBPUSD pair, demonstrating high efficiency.

The updates have made the system very versatile, allowing it to be used in a variety of ways and in different profitable operations.

Main features:

It can be used in 3 different ways: Simple operations using a grid with or without martingale options; Hedging operation, with the first hedge operation; Infinite hedging operation, very profitable but very aggressive, recommended for high-value accounts or penny accounts;

Simple operations using a grid with or without martingale options; Hedging operation, with the first hedge operation; Infinite hedging operation, very profitable but very aggressive, recommended for high-value accounts or penny accounts; Grid-based strategy: Includes a hedging option in the first order for greater protection, ensuring a winning trade;

Includes a hedging option in the first order for greater protection, ensuring a winning trade; Flexible lot configuration: Allows you to choose between lots proportional to your account balance or fixed lots, according to your strategy.

Allows you to choose between lots proportional to your account balance or fixed lots, according to your strategy. Programmable trading days: Define the days of the week the robot will operate, providing greater control.

Define the days of the week the robot will operate, providing greater control. Configurable spread protection: Adapts to market conditions, ensuring security during periods of high volatility.

With its efficiency, advanced features, and functionalities, ArcturusFX is an essential addition to your portfolio of robots or a standalone solution for automated trading.

Access ArcturusFX https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fernandoanton.90/seller

2. Installation Guide

To learn how to purchase and install ArcturusFX on the MetaTrader platform, check out the article:

👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/498

Robot parameters - ArcturusFX 2.7

The set of currencies in the image below is widely used: GBPUSD - 5M - 15M - 30M - 1H





3. General parameter settings