Channel Trigger

The algorithm of this EA is based on the popular channel TMA_TRUE indicator, modernized by us for arrow signals. The Algorithm also uses our own risk management method. This EA can be used to trade any and all instruments on all markets and on any Timeframes.

The downloadable version uses our standard panel with a black background for the black terminal. If you want to get an Expert Advisor with a panel for a white or other color theme, contact us.

You can also purchase our Universal Arrow EA, which can work with various arrow indicators. The download version uses the popular Ultimate Arrows indicator, which you can very easily replace yourself with one of our arrow indicators or any other that meets the technical requirements for their use in this EA:


https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/135506?source=Site+Market+MT4+Search+Rating006%3aUniversal+Arrow+EA


ATTENTION! CAREFULLY STUDY THE OPERATING PRINCIPLE AND AVAILABLE SETTINGS OF THE EXPERT ADVISOR BEFORE YOU START USING IT!

This EA uses the Martingale method, so it is important to follow Money Management.

To close open positions, the settings offer two options:

• Closing by indicator signal when an opposite fractal appears using the profit size filter in pips, after which this signal will be accepted.

• Closing by fixed TakeProfit in pips.

When both options are enabled, closing occurs by the one whose condition is met first.

Therefore, with various settings, taking into account the selected type of trading, this expert advisor is suitable for both scalping and intraday, medium-term and long-term automatic conservative trading.

For this purpose, the following functions are implemented in the expert advisor settings:

• Use time control 1 and Use time control 2 (false / true) - select the period of time of work when true is enabled. If false, the advisor will work around the clock

• Lot - the size of the first order in lots (min. 0.01)

• Mult 0 - the multiplier with which subsequent averaging orders will be opened

• Distance 0 - Distance in pips after which the indicator signal will be accepted to open the next position

• Close by reverse signal (true/false) - Close by indicator signals in the opposite direction using the profit size filter in pips, after which this signal will be accepted

• Min profit for signal close - the profit size filter in pips, after which this signal will be accepted

• Use fix TP (true / false) - Closing by fixed TakeProfit in pips

• Profit 0 - Fixed TakeProfit in pips

• Magic Number - If you work with several instruments simultaneously on one terminal, you need to specify different numbers for each instrument

• Font size - changing the font in the expert panel

The chart also displays the zero price of the grid from all open orders (breakeven level) as a yellow line.


This expert advisor uses our standard panel with a black background for the black terminal, which displays the following information necessary for the trader (If you want to get this Expert Advisor with a panel for a white or other color theme, contact us):

• Ticker of the traded instrument

• The number of open BUY and SELL orders

• The size of the current unfixed drawdown or profit (with a drawdown of up to 20% - standard color, with a drawdown of more than 20% - red, with profit - green)

• The size of the fixed profit for the current day, week and month

• Two buttons for closing all open BUY or SELL orders manually, if the trader so desires.


If you want to create your own EAs based on this algorithm, change their names and logos, and also use the license of the work - please contact us.


Video Channel Trigger
