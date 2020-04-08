Stefanov

The indicator displays support and resistance zones defined logically using the MACD. The entire concept is explained in the video, with specific examples shown. The indicator works on any instruments and timeframes. It does not repaint.

After placing it on the chart, please go through all the timeframes sequentially, from monthly to 1-minute, so that all lines load correctly. After that, you can start using it.

The concept is unique and has not been seen in other systems or indicators.
Video Stefanov
おすすめのプロダクト
Harmonic Shark
Sergey Deev
インディケータ
The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
インディケータ
発見が困難で頻度が少ないため、分岐は最も信頼できる取引シナリオの1つです。このインジケーターは、お気に入りのオシレーターを使用して、通常の隠れた分岐点を自動的に見つけてスキャンします。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] 取引が簡単 通常の隠れた発散を見つけます 多くのよく知られている発振器をサポート ブレイクアウトに基づいて取引シグナルを実装します 適切なストップロスおよび利益レベルを表示します 設定可能なオシレーターパラメーター カスタマイズ可能な色とサイズ バー単位でサイズ別に分岐をフィルタリング パフォーマンス統計を実装します 電子メール/音声/視覚アラートを実装します 幅広い市場の見通しを提供するために、異なるオシレーターを使用して、干渉なしで同じチャートにインジケーターを何度もロードできます。このインジケーターは、次のオシレーターをサポートしています。 RSI CCI MACD オスマ 確率的 勢い 素晴らしい発振器 加速器発振器 ウィリアムズパーセントレンジ 相対活力指数 特に外国為替市場では、
ON Trade Wolf Waves Patterns
Abdullah Alrai
インディケータ
This product is a part of  ON Trade Waves Patterns Harmonic Elliot Wolfe you can test free version on EURJPY from this link  Wolf Waves Indicator ウルフウェーブを発見しよう - あなたの究極の取引ツール！ どんな時間軸でも簡単にウルフウェーブを見つけるための強力なツールを探していますか？もう探す必要はありません！私たちのウルフウェーブインジケーターは、その仕事を簡単にこなします。なぜこのインジケーターがあなたにぴったりか、以下でご紹介します。 主な特徴： 自動検出： ウルフウェーブインジケーターは、複雑なアルゴリズムを使用して、チャート上のキーポイントを自動的に見つけ、対応するラインを描画します。手動でパターンを探す手間が不要です。 使いやすさ： このインジケーターはシンプルなデザインで、経験豊富なトレーダーからウルフウェーブ初心者まで、誰でも簡単に利用できます。 高精度： 数多くのウルフウェーブインジケーターの中で、当社のものは完璧さの
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
インディケータ
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
インディケータ
「Auto FIBO Pro」Crypto_Forex インジケーターは、取引の補助ツールとして最適です。 - インジケーターは、フィボナッチ レベルとローカル トレンド ライン (赤色) を自動的に計算してチャート上に配置します。 - フィボナッチ レベルは、価格が反転する可能性のある重要な領域を示します。 - 最も重要なレベルは、23.6%、38.2%、50%、61.8% です。 - リバーサル スキャルピングやゾーン グリッド取引に使用できます。 - Auto FIBO Pro インジケーターを使用して、現在のシステムを改善する機会も多数あります。 - Info Spread Swap Display があり、接続されている外国為替ペアの現在のスプレッドとスワップを表示します。 - ディスプレイには、アカウントの残高、エクイティ、マージンも表示されます。 - Info Spread Swap Display は、チャートのどのコーナーにも配置できます。 0 - 左上コーナー、1 - 右上、2 - 左下、3 - 右下。 高品質のトレーディングロボットとインジケーターをご覧にな
Fibonacci Confluence Higher TF
Minh Truong Pham
インディケータ
The   Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit   is a technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify potential price reversal zones by combining key market signals and patterns. It highlights areas of interest where significant price action or reactions are anticipated, automatically applies Fibonacci retracement levels to outline potential pullback zones, and detects engulfing candle patterns. Its unique strength lies in its reliance solely on price patterns, eliminating the need for user-define
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
インディケータ
これは、キャンドルの終値を予測する指標です。 このインジケータは、主にD1チャートでの使用を目的としていますが. この指標は、従来の外国為替取引とバイナリオプション取引の両方に適しています。 インジケーターは、スタンドアロンのトレーディングシステムとして使用することも、既存のトレーディングシステムへの追加として機能させることもできます。 このインジケーターは、現在のキャンドルを分析し、キャンドル自体の内部の特定の強度係数と、前のキャンドルのパラメーターを計算します。 したがって、この指標は、市場の動きのさらなる方向性と現在のキャンドルの終値を予測します。 この方法のおかげで、この指標は、短期の日中取引だけでなく、中期および長期の取引にも適しています。 インジケーターを使用すると、市場の状況の分析中にインジケーターが生成する潜在的な信号の数を設定できます。 インジケーターの設定には、このための特別なパラメーターがあります。 また、インジケーターは、チャート上のメッセージの形式で、電子メールで、およびPUSH通知の形式で、新しい信号について通知することができます。 購入後は必ず私に書いて
Harmonic 3Drives
Sergey Deev
インディケータ
The indicator detects and displays 3 Drives harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is com
Trend PA
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (3)
インディケータ
The Trend PA indicator uses   Price Action   and its own filtering algorithm to determine the trend. This approach helps to accurately determine entry points and the current trend on any timeframe. The indicator uses its own algorithm for analyzing price changes and Price Action. Which gives you the advantage of recognizing, without delay, a new nascent trend with fewer false positives. Trend filtering conditions can be selected in the settings individually for your trading style. The indicator
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
インディケータ
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator
Shiffolika Kapila
5 (1)
インディケータ
Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator (MT4) Automated Chart Patterns & Breakout Signals for MT4: Trade with Precision! The "Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator" is an advanced trading tool for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) , meticulously designed to identify high-probability buy and sell signals based on dynamically forming, robust trend lines and popular chart patterns . This powerful forex indicator automates the complex process of identifying patterns like triangles, flags, ranges, ascending/descending tr
ZhiBiCCI MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
インディケータ
[ZhiBiCCI]インディケータは全てのサイクル使用に適しており、そして全ての市場品種にも適しています。 [ZhiBiCCI]緑色の実線は強気の発散の逆転です。緑色の点線は古典的な強気の発散です。 [ZhiBiCCI]赤への実線は逆弱気の発散である。赤い点線は古典的な弱気の発散です。 [ZhiBiCCI]はパラメータ（アラート、メール送信、通知送信）で設定でき、（true）に設定するとインスタント信号をアラームウィンドウに送信し、Eメール、インスタントメッセージを送信できます。 パラメータ設定の説明 [displayAlert]：これはアラームスイッチで、trueに設定され、矢印が表示されればプロンプトに自動的に警告され、falseに設定されれば警告されません。 [sendmail_NO_OFF]：これはメールを送信するためのスイッチで、trueに設定します。矢印が表示されていればMT4で設定したメールボックスにメールを送信し、falseに設定されていればメールを送信しません。 [sendnotification_NO_OFF]：これはインスタントメッセージを送信するた
Wolfe Wave Scanner MT4
Reza Aghajanpour
4.64 (11)
インディケータ
**  All Symbols  x  All Timeframes  scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Wolfe Wave Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: A Wolfe Wave is created with five-wave patterns in price. It shows supply and demand and a fight towards a balance price. T hese waves of price actions can help traders identify the boundaries of   the trend . Also  It helps forecast how the price will move in the near future
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
インディケータ
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
SuperTrend V
Muhammad Hassaan
インディケータ
*This is TradingView indicator converted to mql4* The SuperTrend V indicator is a popular technical analysis tool used to identify trends and potential trend reversals in financial markets. It is based on the concept of the SuperTrend indicator but incorporates additional features and variations. The SuperTrend V indicator uses a combination of price action and volatility to determine the trend direction and generate trading signals. Here are the key components and features of the indicator: Ca
Trend Duration Forecast MT4
Cao Minh Quang
インディケータ
The   Trend Duration Forecast MT4   indicator is designed to estimate the probable lifespan of a bullish or bearish trend. Using a Hull Moving Average (HMA) to detect directional shifts, it tracks the duration of each historical trend and calculates an average to forecast how long the current trend is statistically likely to continue. This allows traders to visualize both real-time trend strength and potential exhaustion zones with exceptional clarity. KEY FEATURES Dynamic Trend Detection:   Uti
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
インディケータ
Alpha Trend signは私たちの取引システムを検証し、取引信号を明確に提示し、信号がドリフトすることはありません。 主な機能： •市場が活況を示している地域に応じて、指標に基づいて現在の相場がトレンド相場に属しているか、それとも揺れ相場に属しているかを直感的に判断することができる。 そして、指標の指示矢印に基づいて市場に切り込み、緑の矢印は購入を提示し、赤の矢印は販売を提示する。 •小周期変動による頻繁な取引信号の発生を回避するために、5分以上の時間周期で取引を行うことを推奨します。 •最適な取引タイミングを逃さないために、シグナルプロンプトをオンにすることもできます。 •本指標はトレンド相場をよく予測するだけでなく、幅広振動相場でも利益を得ることができる。 •本指標は大道至簡の原則に基づいており、異なる段階のトレーダーが使用するのに適している。 注意事項： •Alpha Trend signには明確な入退場信号があり、損失を与えないように逆位相操作を提案しない。 •Alpha Trend signは特に成熟した指標であり、デルのチー
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
インディケータ
MT5版  |   FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator   は、 Bill Williams   の高度なフラクタル、市場の正しい波構造を構築する Valable ZigZag、エントリの正確なレベルをマークする Fibonacci レベルなどの一般的な市場分析ツールを含む 1 つのインジケーター内の完全な取引システムです。 利益を得るために市場と場所に。 戦略の詳細な説明 インジケータを操作するための指示 顧問-取引助手 プライベートユーザーチャット ->購入後に私に書いて、私はプライベートチャットにあなたを追加し、あなたはそこにすべてのボーナスをダウンロードすることができます 力はシンプルさにあります！ Owl Smart Levels   取引システムは非常に使いやすいので、専門家にも、市場を勉強し始めて自分で取引戦略を選択し始めたばかりの人にも適しています。 戦略と指標に秘密の数式や計算方法が隠されているわけではなく、すべての戦略指標は公開されています。 Owl Smart Levels を使用すると、取引を開始するためのシグナルをすばやく確認し、注
Minotaur Waves Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
インディケータ
Minotaur Waves は、市場の転換点を検出し、方向性の変化を高精度で確認するために設計された高度な分析インジケーターです。 Minotaur Oscillator と動的なアダプティブバンド構造を組み合わせ、信頼性の高い視覚的シグナルを提供し、的確なエントリー判断を支援します。すべての通貨ペアに対応しており、特に EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDJPY の M1、M5、M15、M30 タイムフレームで最適なパフォーマンスを発揮します。 アップデートとガイドはこちらからご覧ください: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor システムの主な構成: 動的バンド: モメンタムの変化をリアルタイムで検出し、重要なブレイクアウトゾーンを可視化 Minotaur Oscillator: モメンタムのヒストグラム表示により、反転ゾーンを視覚的に示す 極値の検出: +33（高値ピーク）または -33（安値ピーク）の確定値が検出されたときのみアラートを発動 ノイズ制御: トレンド中の過剰なシグナル発生を防ぐ内部フィルターロジックを搭
Supply Demand new Strategy
Mohamed yehia Osman
インディケータ
This is a new strategy for SUPPLY DEMAND areas It is based on a calculation using the tick volume to detect the big price action in market for both bear /bull actions this smart volume action candles are used to determine the supply and demand areas prices in between main supply and demand lines indicate sideway market  up arrows will be shown when prices moves above the main supply and the secondary supply lines Down arrows will be shown when prices moves below the main demand and the secondary
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
インディケータ
これはほぼ間違いなく、MetaTraderプラットフォームで見つけることができる最も完全な調和価格形成自動認識インジケーターです。 19種類のパターンを検出し、フィボナッチプロジェクションをあなたと同じように真剣に受け止め、潜在的逆転ゾーン（PRZ）を表示し、適切なストップロスとテイクプロフィットレベルを見つけます。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] 19の異なる調和価格形成を検出します プライマリ、派生および補完フィボナッチ投影（PRZ）をプロットします 過去の価格行動を評価し、過去のすべてのパターンを表示します この指標は、独自の品質とパフォーマンスを分析します 適切なストップロスとテイクプロフィットのレベルを表示します ブレイクアウトを使用して適切な取引を通知します すべてのパターン比をグラフにプロットします 電子メール/音声/視覚アラートを実装します スコット・M・カーニーの本に着想を得て、この指標は最も純粋で急を要するトレーダーのニーズを満たすように設計されています。ただし、トレードを容易にする
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
インディケータ
VR Cub は、質の高いエントリーポイントを獲得するためのインジケーターです。このインジケーターは、数学的計算を容易にし、ポジションへのエントリーポイントの検索を簡素化するために開発されました。このインジケーターが作成されたトレーディング戦略は、長年にわたってその有効性が証明されてきました。取引戦略のシンプルさはその大きな利点であり、初心者のトレーダーでもうまく取引することができます。 VR Cub はポジション開始ポイントとテイクプロフィットとストップロスのターゲットレベルを計算し、効率と使いやすさを大幅に向上させます。取引の簡単なルールを理解するには、以下の戦略を使用した取引のスクリーンショットを見てください。 設定、設定ファイル、デモ版、説明書、問題解決方法は、以下から入手できます。 [ブログ] レビューを読んだり書いたりすることができます。 [リンク] のバージョン [MetaTrader 5] エントリーポイントの計算ルール ポジションをオープンする エントリーポイントを計算するには、VR Cub ツールを最後の高値から最後の安値までストレッチする必要があります。 最初
TrendInChannel
Andriy Sydoruk
インディケータ
This indicator is the undisputed leader among the indicators. And for this statement there is a good reason. The indicator builds a very high quality channel in which it generates signals to enter! What is the ideal strategy for the trader, since the trader always hesitates when choosing a strategy for the job. That is, this indicator will allow you to solve the dilemma of choosing a job by trend or to the channel, since it combines these two basic concepts. Working with the indicator is very
Morning Star pattern ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
インディケータ
Crypto_Forex MT4 用インジケーター「モーニング スター パターン」 - インジケーター「モーニング スター パターン」は、プライス アクション トレーディングに非常に強力なインジケーターです。再描画なし、遅延なし。 - インジケーターは、チャート上で強気のモーニング スター パターンを検出します。チャート上の青い矢印信号 (画像を参照)。 - PC、モバイル、および電子メール アラート付き。 - また、その兄弟である弱気の「イブニング スター パターン」インジケーターも利用できます (以下のリンクに従ってください)。 - インジケーター「モーニング スター パターン」は、サポート/レジスタンス レベルと組み合わせるのに最適です。 高品質のトレーディングロボットとインジケーターをご覧になるにはここをクリックしてください! これは、この MQL5 Web サイトでのみ提供されるオリジナル製品です。
Fibonacci Retracement And Trend Lines
Vasyl Kulyk
2 (1)
インディケータ
標準パラメーターを使用したMACDインジケーター波に基づく 最後と最後の2つのMACDウェーブで、それぞれ正と負のフィボナッチレベルを扱います。 現時点でMACDインジケーターで負の波が終了している場合、色は緑です。 現時点でMACDインジケーターの正の波が終了している場合、色は赤です。 Waveの終了基準は、MACDの符号が異なる2ティックです。 最後の4つのMACDウェーブのトレンドラインをプロットします。 専門家とうまく働く  その他のスクリーンショット： Figures MACD   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/42031 https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/10581596/audusd-h1-alpari-international https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/10631979/usdjpy-m1-alpari-international https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/10628704/gbpusd-m15-alpa
MTF Stochastic
Sergey Deev
インディケータ
The indicator displays the data of the Stochastic oscillator from a higher timeframe on the chart. The main and signal lines are displayed in a separate window. The stepped response is not smoothed. The indicator is useful for practicing "manual" forex trading strategies, which use the data from several screens with different timeframes of a single symbol. The indicator uses the settings that are identical to the standard ones, and a drop-down list for selecting the timeframe. Indicator Paramet
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Pro
Jianyuan Huang
インディケータ
フィボナッチリトレースと拡張ラインツール DiNapoliポイント取引方法とゴールデンセクション取引を使用するトレーダーにとって理想的なMT4プラットフォームのフィボナッチリトレースと拡張ラインツール 主な特長： あなたはフィボナッチリトレースメントの複数のセットを直接描くことができ、重要なリターンポイント間の関係は一目瞭然です。 2.フィボナッチ拡張を描画することができます。 3.フィボナッチフォールドバックとラインの延長は、簡単な観察と数値表示のために左右に動かすことができます。 4.チャートは非常に爽やかな 5.数字キーでサイクルを切り替えることができます。 ファンクションキー： 1。 [戻るを押す、要求に応じて描画する、最大8つのグループにする 2。拡張]を描くには[押す] 3。 \を押すと、現在のサイクルの下にあるすべての拡張機能と折り畳みが削除されます 4。フォールドバックを移動して削除して展開する （1）最初のフォールドバックセットのF5行をクリックします。 一度クリックすると（黄色に変わります）、キーボードのDeleteキーを押すと、フォーカ
Ichimoku Higher Time Frame mh
DMITRII GRIDASOV
インディケータ
Crypto_Forex インジケーター HTF Ichimoku for MT4。 - Ichimoku インジケーターは、最も強力なトレンド インジケーターの 1 つです。HTF は、Higher Time Frame を意味します。 - このインジケーターは、トレンド トレーダーや、プライス アクション エントリとの組み合わせに最適です。 - HTF Ichimoku インジケーターを使用すると、より高い時間枠の Ichimoku を現在のチャートに添付できます。 - 上昇トレンド - 赤い線が青い線より上 (両方の線が雲より上) / 下降トレンド - 赤い線が青い線より下 (両方の線が雲より下)。 - 価格が Ichimoku 雲の上部境界を突破した場合にのみ、買い注文を開きます。 - 価格が Ichimoku 雲の下部境界を突破した場合にのみ、売り注文を開きます。 - HTF Ichimoku インジケーターを使用すると、大きなトレンドを捉える機会が得られます。 高品質のトレーディングロボットとインジケーターをご覧になるにはここをクリックしてください! これは、この M
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
インディケータ
SMC Venom Model BPR インジケーターは、スマート マネー (SMC) コンセプトで取引するトレーダー向けのプロフェッショナル ツールです。価格チャート上の 2 つの主要なパターンを自動的に識別します。 FVG   (フェアバリューギャップ) は、3 本のローソク足の組み合わせで、最初のローソク足と 3 番目のローソク足の間にギャップがあります。ボリュームサポートのないレベル間のゾーンを形成し、価格修正につながることがよくあります。 BPR   (バランス価格範囲) は、2 つの FVG パターンの組み合わせで、「ブリッジ」を形成します。これは、価格がボリュームアクティビティの少ない動きで動くときに、ブレイクアウトしてレベルに戻るゾーンで、ローソク足の間にギャップを作成します。 これらのパターンは、大規模な市場プレーヤーと一般参加者の相互作用が発生するチャート上のボリュームと価格動向の分析に基づいて、トレーダーが主要なサポート/レジスタンス レベル、ブレイクアウト ゾーン、エントリ ポイントを識別するのに役立ちます。 インジケーターは、長方形と矢印の形でパターンを視
Monster Harmonic Indicator
Paul Geirnaerdt
4.59 (29)
インディケータ
Monster Harmonics Indicator is a harmonic pattern indicator. It recognizes Gartley, Bat, Crab, Butterfly, Cypher, White Swan, Black Swan, Shark and several other patterns. Projected patterns that are not yet completed are recognized, too. Monster even shows the PRZ (Potential Reversal Zone). Users can add their own user defined patterns to Monster. Besides the current pattern, Monster also shows all patterns in the symbols history. Monster will provide alerts for developing patterns. Introduced
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
インディケータ
現在20%OFF! 初心者やエキスパートトレーダーのためのベストソリューション! このダッシュボードソフトウェアは、28の通貨ペアで動作しています。それは私達の主要な指標（高度な通貨の強さ28と高度な通貨インパルス）の2に基づいています。それは全体の外国為替市場の大きい概観を与えます。それは、すべての（9）時間枠で28の外国為替ペアのための高度な通貨の強さの値、通貨の動きの速度と信号を示しています。チャート上で1つのインディケータを使用して市場全体を観察し、トレンドやスキャルピングの機会をピンポイントで見つけることができたら、あなたのトレードがどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。 このインディケータには、強い通貨と弱い通貨の識別、潜在的な取引の識別と確認がより簡単になるような機能が搭載されています。このインディケータは、通貨の強さや弱さが増加しているか減少しているか、また、すべての時間枠でどのように機能しているかをグラフィカルに表示します。 新機能として、現在の市場環境の変化に適応するダイナミックなマーケットフィボナッチレベルが追加され、すでに当社のAdvanced
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
インディケータ
Gann Made Easy は、ミスター・ギャンの理論を使用した取引の最良の原則に基づいた、プロフェッショナルで使いやすい外国為替取引システムです。 W・D・ガン。このインジケーターは、ストップロスとテイクプロフィットレベルを含む正確な買いと売りのシグナルを提供します。 PUSH通知を利用して外出先でも取引可能です。 購入後に私に連絡して、取引のヒント、ボーナス、および「GANN MADE EASY」EA アシスタントを無料で入手してください。 おそらく、ギャンの取引手法についてはすでに何度も聞いたことがあるでしょう。通常、ギャンの理論は初心者のトレーダーだけでなく、すでにある程度の取引経験がある人にとっても非常に複雑なものです。なぜなら、ギャンの取引手法は理論的にはそれほど簡単に適用できるものではないからです。私はその知識を磨き、最良の原則を私の外国為替インジケーターに組み込むために数年を費やしました。 このインジケーターは非常に簡単に適用できます。必要なのは、それをチャートに添付し、簡単な取引推奨事項に従うだけです。このインジケーターは常に市場分析の仕事を行い、取引の機会を探しま
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (2)
インディケータ
CHRISTMAS SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 70 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY From 25TH DECEMBER -27th December MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS CHRISTMAS EVE SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) , to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
インディケータ
M1 SNIPER は使いやすいトレーディングインジケーターシステムです。M1時間足向けに設計された矢印インジケーターです。M1時間足でのスキャルピングのためのスタンドアロンシステムとして、また既存のトレーディングシステムの一部としても使用できます。このトレーディングシステムはM1時間足での取引に特化して設計されていますが、他の時間足でも使用できます。元々、この手法はXAUUSDとBTCUSDの取引用に設計しましたが、他の市場においても役立つと考えています。 インジケーターのシグナルは、トレンドの方向と逆方向に取引できます。インジケーターのシグナルを利用して両方向に取引するのに役立つ特別な取引テクニックをご紹介します。この手法は、特別な動的なサポートとレジスタンスの価格帯を利用することに基づいています。 ご購入後、M1 SNIPER矢印インジケーターをすぐにダウンロードできます。さらに、M1 SNIPERツールのすべてのユーザーに、以下のスクリーンショットに表示されているApollo Dynamic SRインジケーターを無料で提供しています。この2つのインジケーターを組み合わせることで
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
インディケータ
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
インディケータ
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - 次世代の Forex 取引ツール。 現在 49% オフ。 Dynamic Forex28 Navigator は、長年人気のインジケーターを進化させたもので、3 つの機能を 1 つにまとめています。 Advanced Currency Strength28 インジケーター (レビュー 695 件)  + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (レビュー 520 件) + CS28 コンボ シグナル (ボーナス)。 インジケーターの詳細 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 次世代の Strength インジケーターが提供するもの  オリジナルで気に入っていたすべての機能が、新機能と精度の向上によって強化されました。 主な機能: 独自の通貨強度計算式。 すべての時間枠でスムーズかつ正確な強度ライン。 トレンドの特定と正確なエントリーに最適です。 ダイナミックマーケットフィボナッチレベル (マーケットフィボナッチ)。 このインジケーターに固有
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
インディケータ
トレンドインジケーター、1つのツールに組み込まれたすべての重要なトレンド機能を備えたトレンドトレーディングとフィルタリングのための画期的なユニークなソリューション！ これは、すべてのシンボル/商品（外国為替、商品、暗号通貨、インデックス、株式）で使用できる100％再描画されていないマルチタイムフレームおよびマルチ通貨インジケーターです。 期間限定オファー: サポートおよびレジスタンス スクリーナー インジケーターは、たった 50 ドルで永久的にご利用いただけます。(元の価格 250 ドル) (オファー延長) トレンドスクリーナーは、チャート内のドットで矢印トレンドシグナルを提供するインジケーターに続く効率的なインジケーターです。 トレンド分析インジケーターで使用できる機能： 1.トレンドスキャナー。 2.最大利益分析を備えたトレンドライン。 3.トレンド通貨強度メーター。 4.アラート付きのトレンド反転ドット。 5.アラート付きの強いトレンドドット。 6.トレンド矢印 毎日の分析例、毎日のシグナルパフォーマンス...など、トレンドスクリーナーインジケーターを使用して、ここで見つけること
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
インディケータ
現在33％オフ 初心者にもエキスパートトレーダーにも最適なソリューション このインジケーターは独自の機能と新しい公式を多数内蔵しており、ユニークで高品質かつ手頃な取引ツールです。このアップデートでは、2つの時間枠ゾーンを表示できるようになります。より長いTFだけでなく、チャートTFとより長いTF（ネストゾーンを表示）の両方を表示できます。すべてのSupply Demandトレーダーの皆さんのお気に召すはずです。:) 重要情報の公開 Advanced Supply Demandの可能性を最大化するには、 https://www.mql5.com/ja/blogs/post/720245 にアクセスしてください。   エントリーまたはターゲットの正確なトリガーポイントを正確に特定できれば取引がどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。新しい基盤となるアルゴリズムに基づいて構築されているため、買い手と売り手の間の潜在的な不均衡をさらに簡単に特定できます。これは、最も強い需要と供給のゾーンと、過去のパフォーマンス（古いゾーンを表示）がグラフィカルに表現されるためです。これらの機能は、最適な
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
インディケータ
このインディケータは、当社の2つの製品 Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . のスーパーコンビネーションです。 このインジケーターは全ての時間枠で作動し、8つの主要通貨と1つのシンボルの強弱のインパルスをグラフで表示します。 このインジケータは、金、エキゾチックペア、商品、インデックス、先物など、あらゆるシンボルの通貨強度の加速度を表示することに特化されています。金、銀、原油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNHなどの通貨強度の加速度（インパルスまたは速度）を表示するために、任意のシンボルを9行目に追加できる、この種の最初のものです。 新しいアルゴリズムに基づいて構築され、潜在的な取引の特定と確認がさらに容易になりました。これは、通貨の強さや弱さが加速しているかどうかをグラフィカルに表示し、その加速の速度を測定するためです。加速すると物事は明らかに速く進みますが、これはFX市場でも同じです。つまり、反対方向に加速している通貨をペアリングすれば、潜在的に利益を生む取引を特定
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (657)
インディケータ
現在26％オフ 初心者やエキスパートトレーダーに最適なソリューション! このインジケーターは、独自の機能と新しい計算式を取り入れた、ユニークで高品質、かつ手頃な価格のトレーディングツールです。たった1枚のチャートで28の為替ペアの通貨強度を読み取ることができます。新しいトレンドやスキャルピングチャンスの引き金となるポイントを正確に特定することができるので、あなたのトレードがどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。 ユーザーマニュアルはこちら  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/697384 これが最初の1本、オリジナルだ! 価値のないクローンを買わないでください。 特別な サブウィンドウの矢印で強い通貨の勢いを表示 GAPがあなたのトレードを導く! 基準通貨や気配値が売られすぎ・買われすぎのゾーン（外相フィボナッチレベル）にあるとき、個別チャートのメインウィンドウに警告表示。 通貨がレンジの外側から反落した場合、プルバック/リバーサルのアラート。 クロスパターンの特別なアラート 複数の時間枠を選択可能で、トレンドを素早く確認できます
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
インディケータ
Trend Ai indicatorは、トレンドの識別と実用的なエントリポイントと反転アラートを組み合わせることで、トレーダーの市場分析を強化する優れたツールです。 この指標は、ユーザーが自信と正確さで外国為替市場の複雑さをナビゲートすることを可能にします トレンドAiインジケーターは、主要なシグナル以外にも、プルバックやリトレースメント中に発生するセカンダリエントリポイントを識別し、トレーダーが確立されたトレンド内の価格修正を活用できるようにします。 重要な利点: *MT4およびMT5の仕事 *明確な買いまたは売りシグナル *再描画しません ·すべての資産で動作します 私はeaやセットをtelegram it詐欺で販売しないように注意してください。 すべての設定はここでブログで無料です。  重要！ 指示とボーナスを得るために購入後すぐに私に連絡してください！ 私の他のプロダクトと同様、実質操作の監視はここに見つけることができます: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 設定および入力: すべての
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
インディケータ
現在20%OFF! このダッシュボードは、複数のシンボルと最大9つのタイムフレームで動作するソフトウェアの非常に強力な部分です。 このソフトは、弊社のメインインジケーター（ベストレビュー：Advanced Supply Demand）をベースにしています。    Advanced Supply Demand ダッシュボードは、素晴らしい概要を提供します。それは示しています。  ゾーン強度評価を含むフィルタリングされた需給値。 ゾーン内/ゾーンへのPips距離。 ネストされたゾーンがハイライトされます。 選択されたシンボルの4種類のアラートを全ての（9）時間枠で提供します。 それはあなたの個人的なニーズに合わせて高度に設定可能です。 あなたの利益! すべてのトレーダーにとって最も重要な質問です。 市場に参入するのに最適なレベルはどこか？ 成功のチャンスとリスク/リターンを得るために、強力な供給/需要ゾーン内またはその近くで取引を開始します。 損切りの最適な位置はどこですか？ 最も安全なのは、強力な供給/需要ゾーンの下/上にストップを置くことです。 最適な利益
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
インディケータ
事前に指標   市場の反転レベルとゾーンを決定し 、価格がそのレベルに戻るのを待って、新しいトレンドの終わりではなく、始まりにエントリーできるようにします。 彼は示す   反転レベル   市場が方向転換を確認し、さらなる動きを形成する場所。 このインジケーターは再描画なしで動作し、あらゆる金融商品に最適化されており、       トレンドラインプロ   インジケータ。 すべての機器に対応する可逆構造スキャナー すべての取引商品を自動的に追跡し、すべての R 反転パターンを即座に識別して、LOGIC AI 信号がすでに存在する場所やその他の有用な情報を表示します。 Logic AI – エントリーポイントを表示するアシスタント 市場参入の最適なタイミングを判断するインテリジェントなシグナル。TPSproSYSTEMアルゴリズムを使用し、価格動向、トレンド、主要参加者の活動を分析します。 LOGIC AI が表示されるということは、市場状況が十分に整い、高い成功確率で取引の決定を下せる状態であることを意味します。 （R1-PRO）モードは、トレンドプロインジケーターからのトレンドの変化
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
インディケータ
ご紹介   クォンタム トレンド スナイパー インジケーターは 、トレンド反転を特定して取引する方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 インジケーターです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。     クォンタムトレンドスナイパーインジケーター   は、非常に高い精度でトレンドの反転を識別する革新的な方法で、あなたのトレーディングの旅を新たな高みに押し上げるように設計されています。 ***Quantum Trend Sniper Indicatorを購入すると、Quantum Breakout Indicatorを無料で入手できます!*** クォンタム ブレイクアウト インジケーターは、トレンドの反転を特定するとアラートを発し、矢印を示し、3 つのテイクプロフィットレベルを提案します。 初心者トレーダーにもプロのトレーダーにも適しています。 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック MT5のバージョン：       ここをクリック 推奨事項: 期間: すべての時間枠。最良の結果を得るには、M15、M30、H1 のタイム
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
インディケータ
ご紹介     Quantum Breakout PRO は 、ブレイクアウト ゾーンの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 インジケーターです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発された Quantum Breakout PROは 、革新的でダイナミックなブレイクアウトゾーン戦略により、あなたの取引の旅を新たな高みに押し上げるように設計されています。 クォンタム ブレイクアウト インジケーターは、5 つの利益ターゲット ゾーンを備えたブレイクアウト ゾーン上のシグナル矢印と、ブレイクアウト ボックスに基づいたストップロスの提案を提供します。 初心者トレーダーにもプロのトレーダーにも適しています。 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック MT5バージョン：   ここをクリック 重要！購入後、インストールマニュアルを受け取るためにプライベートメッセージを送ってください。 推奨事項: 時間枠: M15 通貨ペア: GBPJPY、EURJPY、USDJPY、NZDUSD、XAUUSD アカウントの種類: ECN、Raw、またはスプレッドが非
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
インディケータ
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (29)
インディケータ
PRO Renko Systemは、特別にRENKOチャートを取引するために設計された高精度の取引システムです。 これは、様々な取引商品に適用することができる普遍的なシステムです。 システムは効果的に正確な逆転信号へのアクセスを与えるいわゆる市場の騒音を中和する。 表示器は非常に使いやすく、信号の生成に責任がある1つの変数だけがあります。 あなたは簡単にお好みの任意の取引ツールとレンコバーのサイズにツールを適応させることができます。 私はいつもあなたが私のソフトウェアで収益性の高い取引を支援するために余分なサポートを提供する準備ができています！ 私はあなたに幸せで収益性の高い取引をしたいです！ ご購入後にご連絡ください！ 私はあなたに私のレンコチャートジェネレータを送信します。 私はまた、私の個人的な推奨事項やシステムの他のモジュールを無料で共有します！
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
インディケータ
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
インディケータ
このインジケーターは、各ポイントのボリュームを分析し、そのボリュームに対する市場の疲労レベルを計算します。 インジケーターは3本のラインで構成されています： 強気のボリューム疲労ライン 弱気のボリューム疲労ライン 市場のトレンドを示すライン。このラインは、市場が強気か弱気かに応じて色が変わります。 任意の開始点から市場を分析できます。一度ボリューム疲労ラインに達したら、次の分析を開始するための新しいポイントを設定してください。 トレンドや修正を分析できます。良いアプローチは、トレンドラインに達したときや、トップやボトムがヒットしたときにインジケーターを移動させることです。 トレンドラインとボリューム疲労ラインの距離が大きいほど、その方向のボリュームは大きくなります。 トレンドラインはオーダーを開く場所として使用でき、疲労ラインは利益を取るために使用されます。 このシステムは非常にユニークですが、非常に直感的でもあります。 市場には同様の製品はありません。 使用に制限はありません。すべての市場およびすべての時間枠で適用できます。 重要：MetaTrader4のテスターで確認する際は、紫色
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
インディケータ
現在20%OFF! 初心者やエキスパートトレーダーに最適なソリューションです。 このインディケータは、エキゾチックペア・コモディティ・インデックス・先物など、あらゆるシンボルの通貨の強さを表示することに特化したインディケータです。金、銀、原油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNHなどの通貨の強さを表示するために、9行目にどのシンボルでも追加することができます。独自の機能を多数搭載し、新しい計算式を採用したため、ユニークで高品質、かつ手頃な価格のトレーディングツールとなっています。新しいトレンドやスキャルピングチャンスのトリガーポイントを正確に把握することができるため、あなたのトレードがどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。 ユーザーマニュアル：ここをクリック   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708876 すべての時間枠に対応します。あなたはすぐにトレンドを見ることができるようになります! 新しいアルゴリズムに基づいて設計されているため、潜在的な取引の特定と確認がより簡単になります。これは、8つの主要通貨と1つのシンボルの強弱
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
インディケータ
Apollo SR Master は、サポート/レジスタンスゾーンを利用した取引をより容易かつ確実にする特別な機能を備えたサポート/レジスタンスインジケーターです。このインジケーターは、ローカル価格の高値と安値を検出することで、タイムラグなしでリアルタイムにサポート/レジスタンスゾーンを計算します。そして、新たに形成されたSRゾーンを確認するために、インジケーターは特別なシグナルを表示します。このシグナルは、SRゾーンを実際の売りまたは買いシグナルとして考慮して使用できることを示します。この場合、SRゾーンの強度が高まり、SRエリアからの取引が成功する確率も高まります。これがこのインジケーターの基本的な考え方です。 SRゾーンは、ストップロスとテイクプロフィットの設定を容易にします。シグナルの方向に応じて、SRゾーンの上または下のスペースをストップロスとして設定できます。さらに、反対側のSRゾーンは、潜在的なテイクプロフィットエリアとして設定できます。 また、Apollo SRマスターインジケーターをご利用のすべてのユーザーには、「Apollo Price Action System」
Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis
LEE SAMSON
インディケータ
推測をやめて、統計的優位性を持って取引を始めましょう 株価指数はFXとは異なる動きをします。決まったセッションがあり、オーバーナイトでギャップが発生し、予測可能な統計パターンに従います。このインジケーターは、DAX、S&P 500、ダウ・ジョーンズなどの指数を自信を持って取引するために必要な確率データを提供します。 何が違うのか ほとんどのインジケーターは何が起こったかを示します。このインジケーターは次に何が起こる可能性が高いかを示します。毎取引日、インジケーターは100日間のヒストリカルデータに対して現在のセットアップを分析します。類似のギャップ、類似のオープニングポジションを持つ日を見つけ、価格が主要なレベルに到達した頻度を正確に計算します。ギャップが埋まるか、昨日の高値がテストされるかの推測はもう必要ありません。実際のデータに基づいた正確なパーセンテージが得られます。 すべての入力パラメータを説明した完全なマニュアルはこちら： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766370 優れたセットアップを見つけるための戦略ガイドはこちら： https:/
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (3)
インディケータ
新規リリースを記念して、期間限定の特別価格で提供中です。 【コンセプト：混沌を切り裂く一刀】 遅行するインジケーターやノイズだらけのチャートに迷う日々は終わりです。KATANA Scalperは、「刀」のように鋭い切れ味で相場のノイズを切り落とし、価格の中に隠された純粋な「モメンタムの芯」だけを可視化するために設計されました。複雑な相場をシンプルにし、外科医のような精密さでエントリーするための「視界」を提供します。 KATANA Scalper を導入する5つの核心的メリット KATANA Scalper は単なるシグナルツールではなく、 「機関投資家レベルの市場分析視点」を個人トレーダーにインストールするシステム と言えます。具体的なメリットは以下の通りです。 1. 「遅れ」と「ダマシ」のジレンマからの解放 一般的なインジケーターの最大の弱点である「反応の遅れ（ラグ）」と「ノイズ（ダマシ）」のトレードオフを、独自の 非線形ノイズ除去エンジン で解決しています。 メリット: 従来のオシレーターが反応する前に、市場構造の変化を捉えることができます。 結果: トレンドの「頭と尻尾」ではな
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
インディケータ
トレンドラインプロ   市場の真の方向転換点を理解するのに役立ちます。この指標は、真のトレンド反転と主要プレーヤーが再び参入するポイントを示します。 分かりますか     BOSライン   複雑な設定や不要なノイズなしに、より長い時間足でのトレンドの変化と重要なレベルを把握できます。シグナルは再描画されず、バーが閉じた後もチャート上に残ります。 インジケーターが示す内容: 本当の変化   トレンド（BOSライン） 一度シグナルが現れたら、それは有効です！これは、リペイント機能を持つインジケーターとの重要な違いです。リペイント機能を持つインジケーターは、シグナルを発した後、それを変更し、資金の損失につながる可能性があります。これにより、より高い確率と精度で市場に参入できます。また、矢印が現れた後、目標値（利益確定）に達するか、反転シグナルが現れるまで、ローソク足の色を変更する機能もあります。 繰り返しエントリ       主要プレーヤーの補充 エントリーポイントを探す際の視覚的な明瞭性を向上させるため、最適な市場エントリーポイントが検索されるBUY/SELLゾーンを最初に表示するモジュ
Market Structure Patterns MT4
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (17)
インディケータ
Available for   MT4   and   MT5 . Join the Market Structure Patterns channel to download materials available for study and/or additional informations. Related posts: Market Structure Patterns - Introdução Get it now with 50% off | Previously priced at $90 | Offer valid until December 31 | A major upgrade is coming soon, and the original price will be adjusted. Market Structure Patterns   is an indicator based on   smart money concepts   that displays   SMC/ICT   elements that can take your tr
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
インディケータ
FX Power: 通貨の強弱を分析して、より賢い取引を実現 概要 FX Power は主要通貨と金の実際の強弱をあらゆる市場状況で理解するための必須ツールです。強い通貨を買い、弱い通貨を売ることで、 FX Power は取引の意思決定を簡素化し、高い確率の取引機会を見出します。トレンドを追従する場合でも、極端なデルタ値を使用して反転を予測する場合でも、このツールはあなたの取引スタイルに完全に適応します。ただ取引するだけではなく、 FX Power で賢く取引をしましょう。 1. なぜ FX Power がトレーダーにとって非常に有益なのか 通貨と金のリアルタイム強弱分析 • FX Power は主要通貨と金の相対的な強弱を計算し、マーケットダイナミクスに関する明確な洞察を提供します。 • どの資産がリードしているか、または後れを取っているかを監視して、取引するペアを賢く選びましょう。 マルチタイムフレームの包括的なビュー • 短期、中期、長期のタイムフレームで通貨と金の強弱を追跡し、マーケットトレンドに基づいて取引戦略を調整できます。 • スキャルピングからスイングトレード
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.62 (37)
インディケータ
FX Volume：ブローカー視点で捉える本物の市場センチメント クイック概要 トレード手法をさらに高めたいとお考えですか？ FX Volume は、リテールトレーダーやブローカーのポジション状況をリアルタイムで提供します。これは、COTのような遅延レポートよりもはるかに早く知ることができます。安定した利益を目指す方も、さらなる優位性を求める方も、 FX Volume は大きな不均衡を見極め、ブレイクアウトを確認し、リスク管理を洗練させるのに役立ちます。今すぐ始めて、実際の出来高データがどのように意思決定を変革するかを体感してください！ 1. FX Volume がトレーダーにとって非常に有益な理由 高精度の早期警戒シグナル • 各通貨ペアを売買しているトレーダー数を、他者よりも早く、ほぼリアルタイムで把握できます。 • FX Volume は、複数のリテールブローカーから得られる本物の出来高データを収集し、分かりやすい形式で提供する 唯一 のツールです。 強力なリスク管理 • ロングやショートの大きな偏り（インバランス）を特定し、潜在的なトレンド転換を見逃しません。ストップ
Angular Trend Lines
Vitalyi Belyh
インディケータ
トレンド指標は、金融市場での取引に使用されるテクニカル分析の領域の 1 つです。 Angular Trend Lines ー - トレンドの方向を総合的に判断し、エントリー シグナルを生成します。ろうそくの平均方向を平滑化するだけでなく トレンドラインの傾斜角度も使用します。傾斜角の基礎として、ガン角を構築する原理が採用されました。 テクニカル分析インジケーターは、ローソク足の平滑化とチャートの形状を組み合わせたものです。 トレンド ラインと矢印には 2 つの種類があります。赤い線と矢印は強気方向、紫の線と矢印は弱気方向です。 インジケーターの機能 このインジケーターは使いやすく、パラメータの設定も簡単で、トレンド分析や注文開始のシグナルの受信に使用できます。 インジケーターは再描画されず、ローソク足の終値に矢印が表示されます。 信号が発生したときに複数の種類のアラートを提供します。 あらゆる金融商品（外国為替、暗号通貨、貴金属、株式、指数）に使用できます。 このインジケーターは、どの時間枠やチャートでも機能します。 このインジケーターはプロセッサに負荷をかけない軽量アルゴリズム
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
インディケータ
市場の2つの基本原則に基づく日中戦略。 このアルゴリズムは、追加のフィルターを使用したボリュームと価格の波の分析に基づいています。インディケータのインテリジェントアルゴリズムは、2つの市場要因が1つに結合した場合にのみシグナルを出します。インディケータは、より高い時間枠のデータを使用して、M1チャート上の特定の範囲の波を計算します。そして波を確認するために、インジケーターはボリュームによる分析を使用します。 このインディケータはレディトレーディングシステムです。トレーダーが必要とするのは、信号に従うことだけです。また、インジケーターはあなた自身の取引システムの基礎になることができます。取引はミニッツチャートでのみ行われます。 インジケーターがMTFの原則を使用しているという事実にもかかわらず、インジケーターのアルゴリズムは可能な限り安定しています。 購入後、必ず私に書いてください！私の取引設定と推奨事項をあなたと共有します！
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
インディケータ
このインジケーターを購入すると、プロ仕様のトレードマネージャーを無料で差し上げます。 まず第一に、このトレーディングシステムがノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノンラグのインジケーターであることを強調する価値がある。これにより、手動取引とロボット取引の両方に理想的なものになっています。 オンラインコース、マニュアル、プリセットのダウンロード。 「スマートトレンドトレーディングシステム MT5」は、新規および経験豊富なトレーダー向けにカスタマイズされた包括的なトレーディングソリューションです。10以上のプレミアムインジケーターを組み合わせ、7つ以上の堅実なトレーディング戦略を備えており、多様な市場状況に対応する多目的な選択肢となっています。 トレンドフォロー戦略：トレンドを効果的に乗り越えるための正確なエントリーとストップロス管理を提供します。 リバーサル戦略：潜在的なトレンドの反転を特定し、トレーダーがレンジ相場を活用できるようにします。 スキャルピング戦略：高速で正確なデイトレードおよび短期取引のために設計されています。 安定性：すべてのインジケーターはノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノ
作者のその他のプロダクト
Meravith AUTO
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
インディケータ
Meravith Autoは、Meravithトレーディングシステムの自動化バージョンです。 このインジケーターは、色が変化するトレンドラインで構成されています。強気のときは緑色、弱気のときは赤色になります。これはトレンドのサポートラインです。強気の出来高と弱気の出来高が等しくなる流動性ライン。三重の強気デビエーションライン。三重の弱気デビエーションライン。大きな出来高を示す紫色と青色のドット。紫色のドットは平均出来高より2つのデビエーション分大きい出来高を示し、青色のドットは2つのデビエーションを示します。 使い方は？ 強気のトレンドラインと、トレンドラインの上にある流動性は強気トレンドを示します。市場は上昇すると予想されます。ロングポジションを開きます。 弱気のトレンドラインと、トレンドラインの下にある流動性は弱気トレンドを示します。市場は下落すると予想されます。ショートポジションを開きます。 他のインジケーターと自由に組み合わせて使用できます。 どの通貨ペア、どの時間足でも使用できます。 ブローカーが提示する出来高の違いにより、結果が異なる場合があります。 出来高が多いため、大
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
インディケータ
このインジケーターは、各ポイントのボリュームを分析し、そのボリュームに対する市場の疲労レベルを計算します。 インジケーターは3本のラインで構成されています： 強気のボリューム疲労ライン 弱気のボリューム疲労ライン 市場のトレンドを示すライン。このラインは、市場が強気か弱気かに応じて色が変わります。 任意の開始点から市場を分析できます。一度ボリューム疲労ラインに達したら、次の分析を開始するための新しいポイントを設定してください。 トレンドや修正を分析できます。良いアプローチは、トレンドラインに達したときや、トップやボトムがヒットしたときにインジケーターを移動させることです。 トレンドラインとボリューム疲労ラインの距離が大きいほど、その方向のボリュームは大きくなります。 トレンドラインはオーダーを開く場所として使用でき、疲労ラインは利益を取るために使用されます。 このシステムは非常にユニークですが、非常に直感的でもあります。 市場には同様の製品はありません。 使用に制限はありません。すべての市場およびすべての時間枠で適用できます。 重要：MetaTrader4のテスターで確認する際は、紫色
Meravith AUTO MT4
Ivan Stefanov
インディケータ
Meravith Autoは、Meravithトレーディングシステムの自動化バージョンです。 このインジケーターは、色が変化するトレンドラインで構成されています。強気のときは緑色、弱気のときは赤色になります。これはトレンドのサポートラインです。強気の出来高と弱気の出来高が等しくなる流動性ライン。三重の強気デビエーションライン。三重の弱気デビエーションライン。大きな出来高を示す紫色と青色のドット。紫色のドットは平均出来高より2つのデビエーション分大きい出来高を示し、青色のドットは2つのデビエーションを示します。 使い方は？ 強気のトレンドラインと、トレンドラインの上にある流動性は強気トレンドを示します。市場は上昇すると予想されます。ロングポジションを開きます。 弱気のトレンドラインと、トレンドラインの下にある流動性は弱気トレンドを示します。市場は下落すると予想されます。ショートポジションを開きます。 他のインジケーターと自由に組み合わせて使用できます。 どの通貨ペア、どの時間足でも使用できます。 ブローカーが提示する出来高の違いにより、結果が異なる場合があります。 出来高が多いため、大手
Elliott Wave Labeler
Ivan Stefanov
インディケータ
このインジケーターは、MetaTrader 4 および 5 用のインタラクティブなエリオット波動ラベリングツールです。 チャート上のメニューから、ラベルのサイズ、色、波動の種類（ABC修正波、5波のインパルス、またはWXY構造）を選択し、チャート上に直接波動ラベルを手動で配置することができます。 チャートを1回クリックするだけで、選択した価格と時間の位置に適切な波動ラベルが順番に配置され、エリオット波動構造を視覚的に整理・把握するのに役立ちます。 気に入ったら評価してください！ このインジケーターは、MetaTrader 4 および 5 用のインタラクティブなエリオット波動ラベリングツールです。 チャート上のメニューから、ラベルのサイズ、色、波動の種類（ABC修正波、5波のインパルス、またはWXY構造）を選択し、チャート上に直接波動ラベルを手動で配置することができます。 チャートを1回クリックするだけで、選択した価格と時間の位置に適切な波動ラベルが順番に配置され、エリオット波動構造を視覚的に整理・把握するのに役立ちます。 気に入ったら評価してください！
FREE
MACD divergency
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
インディケータ
このインジケーターは、価格の動きとMACDヒストグラムの間の強気および弱気のダイバージェンスを正確に識別します。使用する指数移動平均（EMA）の期間は、5（速い）、34（遅い）、および信号線の期間は5です。このインジケーターは、モメンタムが弱まるポイントを強調表示し、トレンドの反転の可能性を示唆します。 正しいダイバージェンスの識別ルール： 強気のダイバージェンスは、価格がより低い安値を形成し、MACDヒストグラムがゼロラインの上で同時により高い安値を形成する場合に有効です。 弱気のダイバージェンスは、価格がより高い高値を形成し、MACDヒストグラムがゼロラインの下で同時により低い高値を形成する場合に有効です。 ヒストグラムの極値と価格の極値がゼロラインの同じ側に一致していない場合、ダイバージェンス信号は無効となります。これは誤った信号を引き起こす可能性があります。 このアプローチは、MACDダイバージェンス分析を適用するための最も正確で信頼性の高い方法です。 インジケーターの特徴： 確認された強気および弱気のダイバージェンスを明確にマークします。 MACDダイバージェンス検証ルール
FREE
Naturu
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
インディケータ
「Naturu（ナチュル）」は自然の対称性をアルゴリズムとして用いる手動インジケーターです。 シンプルな戦略と隠された知恵でマーケットを制覇しましょう！ インジケーターを読み込むと、上側（Top）と下側（Bottom）の2本のラインが表示されます。 ラインを一度クリックするとアクティブ化され、移動させたいローソク足をクリックするだけでその位置に移動できます。 高値ポイントと安値ポイントを設定すると、インジケーターが自動的に以下を計算します： マゼンタのゾーン：ブル（買い勢）とベア（売り勢）の関心が最も接近する、サポート／レジスタンスになりやすいエリア グレーのゾーン：次に注目されるエリア アクア色のライン：ブルの価格目標 ゴールド色のライン：ベアの価格目標 手動インジケーターは完全なコントロールと柔軟性を提供し、リアルタイムの相場状況や個人の直感に応じてラインを調整できます。 価格の動きを自ら深く分析することで、サポートやレジスタンス、チャートパターンの形成を本質的に理解できます。 人間の判断を活かすことで、自動システムが誤認しがちなノイズを除去し、誤シグナルを減らします。 また、自分
Imbalance Pro
Ivan Stefanov
5 (4)
インディケータ
このインディケータは、選択した期間における強気と弱気の不均衡を測定し、2 点間の直線を示す。 強気派が弱気派より出来高が多ければ、線は緑色に変わる。 ベアの方が出来高が多い場合、線は赤になる。 線は、出来高の差のパーセンテージも示します。 このインジケーターは、同じデータを別ウィンドウで表示します。また、分割された出来高を見ることもできます。 このインジケーターには2つのモードがあります。 そのために、左上にボタンがあります、  - ボタンを押さなければ、市場の任意のポイントと現在の価格との間の不均衡を測定します。 - ボタンを押すと、市場の任意の2点間のバランスを測定できます。 このインディケータは、選択した期間における強気と弱気の不均衡を測定し、2 点間の直線を示す。 強気派が弱気派より出来高が多ければ、線は緑色に変わる。 ベアの方が出来高が多い場合、線は赤になる。 線は、出来高の差のパーセンテージも示します。 このインジケーターは、同じデータを別ウィンドウで表示します。また、分割された出来高を見ることもできます。 このインジケーターには2つのモードがあります
Two Snakes
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
インディケータ
2 SNAKES  is a first class scalping system. As the entries are quite precise, you are likely to become addicted to this system very quickly.  You have 2 snakes. When you see a candle above or below them that does not touch them - that is your scalping signal. Then buy or sell at the green line or close. If you use a larger time frame, scalping can become trend following. The snakes are calculated precisely in relation to the current state of the market. They ARE NOT moving averages.  You decide
Elliott Wave Labeler MT4
Ivan Stefanov
インディケータ
このインジケーターは、MetaTrader 4 および 5 用のインタラクティブなエリオット波動ラベリングツールです。 チャート上のメニューから、ラベルのサイズ、色、波動の種類（ABC修正波、5波のインパルス、またはWXY構造）を選択し、チャート上に直接波動ラベルを手動で配置することができます。 チャートを1回クリックするだけで、選択した価格と時間の位置に適切な波動ラベルが順番に配置され、エリオット波動構造を視覚的に整理・把握するのに役立ちます。 気に入ったら評価してください！ このインジケーターは、MetaTrader 4 および 5 用のインタラクティブなエリオット波動ラベリングツールです。 チャート上のメニューから、ラベルのサイズ、色、波動の種類（ABC修正波、5波のインパルス、またはWXY構造）を選択し、チャート上に直接波動ラベルを手動で配置することができます。 チャートを1回クリックするだけで、選択した価格と時間の位置に適切な波動ラベルが順番に配置され、エリオット波動構造を視覚的に整理・把握するのに役立ちます。 気に入ったら評価してください！
FREE
Meravith MT5
Ivan Stefanov
インディケータ
インジケーターは任意のポイントから出来高を分析し、その出来高に対する市場のエグゾースト（疲労）レベルを計算します。 Meravith の主なライン: 強気出来高エグゾーストライン – 目標として機能します。 弱気出来高エグゾーストライン – 目標として機能します。 トレンドライン – 市場のトレンドを示します。市場が強気か弱気かに応じて色が変化し、トレンドサポートとして機能します。 使い方: 紫色の縦線をダブルクリックし、希望の位置に移動してください。 トレンドや調整など、あらゆるものを分析できます。インジケーターを市場の上部、下部、または重要と考える任意のポイントに移動します。良い方法は、市場がエグゾーストラインの間に位置するように Meravith を設定することです。こうすることで、追跡できる明確な目標を持つことができます。 初期のエグゾーストラインがブレイクされた場合、新しいエグゾーストラインが出現し、追加の取引可能なチャネルが形成されます。 エグゾーストに到達した後は、インジケーターの位置を変更するか、別の時間枠に切り替えて新しいエグゾーストレベルを特定できます。 トレンドラ
GANN Master MT5
Ivan Stefanov
インディケータ
伝説のウィリアム・ギャン（William Gann）レベルを完全自動で表示するMT5用インジケーター。GANN Masterは日足・週足・月足のデータに基づき、価格が反転またはトレンド継続しやすい重要ゾーンを瞬時にプロットします。 主な機能 ワンクリック期間選択 ：Daily／Weekly／Monthlyボタンをクリックするだけで、当日・当週・当月のゾーンを即時表示 自動＆手動モード 自動モード ：GANN Masterがスイング高値・安値を自動検出し、すべてのギャンレベルを計算 手動モード ：チャート上のTopラインとBottomラインをドラッグして任意のスイングポイントを設定、レベルが即座に再計算 強気／弱気レベル ：買い／売りそれぞれのレベルを表示。線が接近すると強固なサポート／レジスタンスゾーンを示唆 幅広い銘柄対応 ：Forex、貴金属（例：ゴールド）、株価指数、暗号資産など高額商品にも対応。設定でアセットクラスを切り替えるだけでスケールと乗数が自動調整 ユーザーフレンドリーなインターフェース ：鮮やかな配色、見やすいラベル、直感的なボタン操作でリアルタイムにレベルを調整 ト
Separated Volume
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
インディケータ
このインディケータは、外為市場のティックボリュームを強気と弱気に効果 的に分けます。  さらに、選択した任意の期間の強気と弱気のティックボリュームの合計を計算し、表示する機能を提供します。  チャート上の2本の青い線を動かすことで簡単に期間を調整でき、お客様の取引ニーズに合わせたカスタマイズ可能で正確な出来高分析が可能です。  もしお役に立つようでしたら、レビューをお寄せください！  それでは、良いお取引を！ このインディケータは、外為市場のティックボリュームを強気と弱気に効果 的に分けます。 さらに、選択した任意の期間の強気と弱気のティックボリュームの合計を計算し、表示する機能を提供します。 チャート上の2本の青い線を動かすことで簡単に期間を調整でき、お客様の取引ニーズに合わせたカスタマイズ可能で正確な出来高分析が可能です。 もしお役に立つようでしたら、レビューをお寄せください！ それでは、良いお取引を！
FREE
Sense
Ivan Stefanov
5 (2)
インディケータ
SENSEは、厳選されたGANN手法とフラクタル計算を組み合わせた自動システムです。このシステムは、どこで取引を開始し、どこで決済するかを教えてくれます。もう複雑な計算に時間を費やす必要はありません。インジケータをインストールするだけです。 基本原則： 価格が白い線の上にある時、市場は強気である。 白い線の上で買い、下で止める 緑線は上値目標 白い線より下にあるときは弱気。 白い線より下で売り、上で止める。 赤線は下値目標 緑または赤の線が二重になっている場合は、強いエリアであることを示す。 なぜSENSEなのか？ 利益目標 SENSEは自動的に利益確定のターゲットを設定し、取引の成功を最大化するお手伝いをします。 自動適応： このインディケータは、どのような時間枠に対しても自動的に再計算を行い、手動で調整する必要なく、正確で信頼性の高いシグナルを提供します。 スキャルピングにも最適です。 デモをチェック
Balance Levels MT5
Ivan Stefanov
インディケータ
Balance Levels is an easy-to-use trading indicator that provides clear buy and sell signals along with dynamic price levels, helping traders plan their entries and exits with more confidence. The tool is highly flexible – it can be used as a standalone strategy or integrated into any existing trading system. It works on all timeframes and across all markets: Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto, or Stocks. Balance Levels suits every trading style – from scalping and intraday, to swing trading and even l
Balance Levels
Ivan Stefanov
インディケータ
Balance Levels は、わかりやすい売買シグナルと動的な価格レベルを提供する、使いやすいトレードインジケーターです。トレーダーが自信を持ってエントリーとエグジットを計画するのに役立ちます。 このツールは非常に柔軟で、 単独の戦略 として使用することも、既存のトレーディングシステムに組み込むことも可能です。 すべての時間足およびすべての市場 で動作します：FX、ゴールド、株価指数、暗号資産、株式など。 Balance Levels はあらゆるトレードスタイルに対応します。 スキャルピング や デイトレード から スイングトレード 、さらには長期投資まで。視覚的なシグナルとバランスゾーンにより、チャートがより明確になり、不要な「ノイズ」を取り除きます。 購入後は、ツールを最大限に活用し、トレードスタイルにうまく統合するための ガイドと追加資料 を受け取ることができます。 初心者でも経験豊富なトレーダーでも、Balance Levels は実用的で低コストなソリューションとして、市場での意思決定を改善することができます。 購入前に無料デモ版をダウンロードして、ご自身のチャートで B
Most visited level PRO
Ivan Stefanov
5 (2)
インディケータ
この指標は実際の経験に基づいている。 トップ/ボトムの日付/時刻を入れてください。 トップ/ボトムから現在までの最も訪問されたレベルを計算します。 ローソク足が更新されるたびに自動的に更新されます。 異なるトレンドと時間枠の複数のインディケータを同時に使用することができます。 長さは常にあなたの期間の開始から現在にプロットされます。 便利なPROツール。 この指標は実際の経験に基づいている。 トップ/ボトムの日付/時刻を入れてください。 トップ/ボトムから現在までの最も訪問されたレベルを計算します。 ローソク足が更新されるたびに自動的に更新されます。 異なるトレンドと時間枠の複数のインディケータを同時に使用することができます。 長さは常にあなたの期間の開始から現在にプロットされます。 便利なPROツール。
FREE
Enigmera
Ivan Stefanov
5 (8)
インディケータ
ENIGMERA: 市場の中心 重要：MQL5.comのデモはStrategy Testerで実行されており、Enigmeraの機能を完全には反映していない場合があります。詳細については、説明、スクリーンショット、ビデオをご確認ください。質問があれば、遠慮なくメッセージを送ってください！ インジケーターのコードは完全に書き直されました。バージョン3.0は新機能を追加し、インジケーターの開始以来蓄積されたバグを修正しました。 紹介 このインジケーターとトレーディングシステムは、金融市場への注目すべきアプローチです。ENIGMERAはフラクタルサイクルを使用して、サポートとレジスタンスのレベルを正確に計算します。真の蓄積フェーズを示し、方向と目標を提供します。トレンドでも修正でも機能するシステムです。 動作方法 インジケーターのほとんどの機能は、チャートの左側にあるボタンで制御され、市場の状況に迅速に対応できるようになっています。 ボタン ON/OFF – インジケーター全体を表示または非表示にします。 Channel – サポートチャネルを有効にし、許容範囲の偏差を示します。 Dev
Levelss
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
インディケータ
LEVELSSインディケータが示す： - 日足の強気ゾーンと弱気ゾーン。毎日00:00から23:59まで表示。 - 週足の強気・弱気ゾーン。毎週月曜日0:00から金曜日23:59まで表示されます。 - 特定のタイムフレームから特別に計算されたチャネルで、他のすべてのタイムフレームに表示されます。デフォルトでは、これは4時間のタイムフレームで、取引したい他のタイムフレームに変更することができます。これはノンストップで計算されます。 画面の左上には、ゾーンとチャネルが強気、弱気、中立のいずれであるかが表示されています。この3つすべてが強気の場合、現在のローソク足に緑の点が表示されます。3つとも弱気の場合、ピンクの点が表示されます。 このインディケータに制限はありません。
GANN Master
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
インディケータ
GANNの正確な目標は、彼の時代を超えた方法に基づいて計算され、目の前に提示されます。このツールは、取引をよりスムーズで直感的にするために設計されています。白いラインを上に、または緑のラインを下に動かすことで、なぜGANNの技法が取引の世界で今なお影響力を持っているのかがすぐにわかるでしょう。 GANNの戦略は、市場の動きを高精度で予測することに焦点を当てており、このツールはその力をあなたの手元に提供します。経験豊富なトレーダーであっても、初心者であっても、ラインを操作することで、彼の手法がなぜ時の試練に耐えてきたのかを深く理解することができるでしょう。 GANNの正確な目標は、彼の時代を超えた方法に基づいて計算され、目の前に提示されます。このツールは、取引をよりスムーズで直感的にするために設計されています。白いラインを上に、または緑のラインを下に動かすことで、なぜGANNの技法が取引の世界で今なお影響力を持っているのかがすぐにわかるでしょう。 GANNの戦略は、市場の動きを高精度で予測することに焦点を当てており、このツールはその力をあなたの手元に提供します。経験豊富なトレーダーであっ
Fifty Pro
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
インディケータ
FIFTYインジケーターは、手動でレベルを描画する必要がない自動バージョンを提供するようになりました。このバージョンでは、日次、週次、月次、年次のレベルが自動的にチャート上に描画され、精度を確保しながら時間を節約できます。さらに、これらのレベルの表示を切り替えるボタンが用意されており、完全なカスタマイズが可能です。手動操作を好む方のために、無料版のインジケーターも引き続き利用可能で、完全な機能を備えています。トレーダーは、自分の取引スタイルに応じて手動ツールと自動ツールを選択できます。 最も論理的なインジケーターの一つ。 高い信頼性。 FIFTYインジケーターは、手動でレベルを描画する必要がない自動バージョンを提供するようになりました。このバージョンでは、日次、週次、月次、年次のレベルが自動的にチャート上に描画され、精度を確保しながら時間を節約できます。さらに、これらのレベルの表示を切り替えるボタンが用意されており、完全なカスタマイズが可能です。手動操作を好む方のために、無料版のインジケーターも引き続き利用可能で、完全な機能を備えています。トレーダーは、自分の取引スタイルに応じて手動ツ
Naturu MT4
Ivan Stefanov
インディケータ
「Naturu（ナチュル）」は自然の対称性をアルゴリズムとして用いる手動インジケーターです。 シンプルな戦略と隠された知恵でマーケットを制覇しましょう！ インジケーターを読み込むと、上側（Top）と下側（Bottom）の2本のラインが表示されます。 ラインを一度クリックするとアクティブ化され、移動させたいローソク足をクリックするだけでその位置に移動できます。 高値ポイントと安値ポイントを設定すると、インジケーターが自動的に以下を計算します： マゼンタのゾーン：ブル（買い勢）とベア（売り勢）の関心が最も接近する、サポート／レジスタンスになりやすいエリア グレーのゾーン：次に注目されるエリア アクア色のライン：ブルの価格目標 ゴールド色のライン：ベアの価格目標 手動インジケーターは完全なコントロールと柔軟性を提供し、リアルタイムの相場状況や個人の直感に応じてラインを調整できます。 価格の動きを自ら深く分析することで、サポートやレジスタンス、チャートパターンの形成を本質的に理解できます。 人間の判断を活かすことで、自動システムが誤認しがちなノイズを除去し、誤シグナルを減らします。 また、自
Horizont
Ivan Stefanov
インディケータ
Horizont は、エントリーポイント、ターゲット1、ターゲット2、ストップロスを含む完全なトレードセットアップを提供するトレーディングシステムです。これらはすべて自動で計算されます。 システムは市場の高値と安値を自動的に検出し、それらを結んで現在のトレンドを定義します。どのトレンドで取引するかを選択すると、Horizont が対応するエントリー、ターゲット、ストップのレベルを生成します。 本システムには自動リスク管理機能が含まれています。口座残高を確認し、リスクを計算したうえで、適切なポジションサイズを提案します。リスクリワード比（R:R）は第1ターゲットに対してのみ表示されます。 計算は即時に行われます。ほかの取引機会を探したい場合は、通貨パネルをクリックして銘柄を切り替え、より良い R:R 比率を探すことができます。 本システムは主に Forex に焦点を当てていますが、金属、指数、暗号資産の取引も可能です（現在はベータ版であり、すべてのブローカーに対応しているとは限りません）。 システムは各セットアップごとに評価付きのシグナルを生成します。シグナルは星1つ、2つ、3つで評価さ
Enigmera MT5
Ivan Stefanov
3.67 (3)
インディケータ
ENIGMERA：市場の核心 （これは手動インジケーターであり、MetaTrader の現在のテスト環境では一部の機能がサポートされない場合があります） イントロダクション このインジケーターおよびトレーディングシステムは、金融市場に対する独自のアプローチを提供します。ENIGMERA はフラクタルサイクルを利用して、サポートおよびレジスタンスレベルを正確に算出します。実際の蓄積フェーズを示し、方向性と目標を明確にします。トレンド相場でも調整局面でも機能するシステムです。 仕組み インジケーターのほとんどの機能は、チャート左側のボタンを通じて操作され、市場の変化に素早く対応できます。 ボタン ON/OFF – インジケーター全体の表示／非表示を切り替えます。 Support – トレンドのメインサポートライン。 Ch – サポートチャネルを有効にし、許容される乖離範囲を示します。 Dev1（第1偏差）– サポート範囲内の価格変動を示し、市場の停滞またはエネルギー蓄積を示唆します。 Dev2（第2偏差）– 偏差間の価格変動を示し、トレンド形成と方向性を示します。 Dev3（第3偏差）–
Transaction Speed MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (2)
インディケータ
このインジケーターは、市場で 関心が示されたゾーン をハイライトし、その後に 注文の蓄積ゾーン を表示します。 これは、大規模な**板情報（オーダーブック）**のように機能します。 これは、 巨大な資金 のためのインジケーターです。その性能は卓越しています。 市場にどんな関心が存在していても、 必ず目に見えるようになります 。 （これは 完全に再設計され、自動化されたバージョン です。もはや手動分析は必要ありません。） トランザクションスピード（取引速度） は新しい概念のインジケーターで、市場で大口注文が どこに・いつ 集中しているかを示し、それに基づいたチャンスを提供します。 トレンドの変化を 非常に早い段階 で察知することができます。 FXでは「出来高」と呼ばれているものは誤解されています。実際には、これは 時間あたりの価格変動量 です。したがって、正しい名称は トランザクションスピード です。 考え方・行動・分析の仕方すべてが問われます。 分析パラダイムの転換は非常に重要です。 このインジケーターは、FXにおける出来高の考え方を 根本から再定義 し、論理的な形で正確に活用する、
Fifty Pro MT5
Ivan Stefanov
インディケータ
価格のみに基づいてレベルを計算する、非常に珍しいインジケーターの一つです。このインジケーターは、時間足やトレンド、市場サイクルの影響を受けません。これまでに作られた中で最も論理的なインジケーターの一つです。 FIFTY インジケーターは、現在自動化バージョンとして登場し、レベルを手動で描画する必要がなくなりました。このバージョンでは、日足・週足・月足・年足のレベルが自動でチャートに描画され、正確さと時間の節約を実現します。さらに、各レベルの表示を切り替えるためのボタンも用意されており、完全にカスタマイズが可能です。手動を好む方のために、無料版も引き続き利用可能で、十分に機能します。トレーダーは自分の取引スタイルに応じて、手動と自動のツールを選ぶことができます。 非常に信頼性が高く、強くおすすめします！手動版の FIFTY インジケーターをご希望の方は、お問い合わせください
Speculator MT5
Ivan Stefanov
インディケータ
SPEKULATORは、重要なサポートゾーンと市場の方向性を特定するのに役立つ手動取引システムおよびインジケーターです。 シンプルな戦略と隠れた知恵で市場をマスターしましょう。 グラフ上で任意のトップ（TOP）とボトム（BOTTOM）を選択すると、インジケーターは次のように描画します： あなたのトレンドに対するサポートゾーン。 強気トレンドの場合、緑色のゾーンが表示され、弱気トレンドの場合、赤色のゾーンが表示されます。サポートゾーンの感度はインジケーターの設定で調整可能です。このゾーンは、選択したトレンドに基づいてサポートが現れる可能性のある場所を示します。 高い偏差線と低い偏差線 W.D. ガンの9のスクエアに基づいて計算された角度線 取引に入るタイミング： 高い偏差線を上に突破した場合、ロングポジションを取ります。 低い偏差線を下に突破した場合、ショートポジションを取ります。 市場が偏差線の間にある場合、その間で買いと売りを行いながら、サポートゾーンを尊重します。 ガンの角度線は利益確定ゾーンとしてガイドラインとして使用されます。 360度線が重要なレベルです： 価格がその上にある
Time Zones 50
Ivan Stefanov
インディケータ
Time Zones Fifty このインジケーターは基本的な問題を解決します。 時間をどう数えるべきか？どのゾーンを使うべきか？どうしてか？ すべて論理に基づいています。 タイムゾーンの適用 タイムゾーンを適用するためには、出発点が必要です。 その出発点は偶然ではなく、論理的に決められなければなりません。 人によっては次のような始まりを選びます： 年の初日 月の初日 四半期や週の始まり しかし、これは市場の動きが毎年同じ日付に必ず繰り返されることを意味します。 例えば、2025年3月12日に起きたことが2026年3月12日にも起きるはず、ということです。実際にはそうではありません。 サイクルは繰り返されますが、必ずしも同じ起点から始まるわけではありません。 ガンのサイクルを使う場合でも、出発点を決めなければ意味がありません。 オプション 1 一般的には、現在は2025年であり、始まりは西暦0年1月1日、つまりキリストの誕生とされています。 これは一般的な暦ですが、他の暦も存在します。 オプション 2 最も古い起点を持つ暦は古代ブルガリア暦です。 それによると、現在は7533年です。
Volume Equilibrium
Ivan Stefanov
インディケータ
Volume Equilibrium（ボリューム・エクイリブリウム）インジケーターは、買いの出来高と売りの出来高が等しくなる水準を表示します。日、週、月、年ごとにこれらのレベルを計算することができます。 価格がラインの上にある場合、買いの出来高が優勢で、相場は強気（ブル）です。価格がラインの下にある場合、売りの出来高が優勢で、相場は弱気（ベア）です。 このインジケーターは、「Meravith」インジケーターのアルゴリズムを使用してレベルを算出します。出来高レベルは非常に精密に計算されます。インジケーターは自動で動作し、どのタイムフレームでも使用できます。 各ラインにはボタンがあり、表示したい出来高バランスレベルを選択することができます。また、インジケーター全体を表示／非表示にするためのボタンもあります。 より正確な結果を得るために、多くの顧客を持つ大手ブローカーを使用することをお勧めします。なぜなら、ブローカーは自社の顧客の出来高のみを表示するためです。
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信