Stefanov

The indicator displays support and resistance zones defined logically using the MACD. The entire concept is explained in the video, with specific examples shown. The indicator works on any instruments and timeframes. It does not repaint.

After placing it on the chart, please go through all the timeframes sequentially, from monthly to 1-minute, so that all lines load correctly. After that, you can start using it.

The concept is unique and has not been seen in other systems or indicators.
Video Stefanov
Önerilen ürünler
Harmonic Shark
Sergey Deev
Göstergeler
The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Göstergeler
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
ON Trade Wolf Waves Patterns
Abdullah Alrai
Göstergeler
This product is a part of  ON Trade Waves Patterns Harmonic Elliot Wolfe you can test free version on EURJPY from this link  Wolf Waves Indicator Kurt Dalgalarını Keşfedin - En İyi Ticaret Aracınız! Herhangi bir zaman diliminde Kurt Dalgalarını kolayca tespit etmek için güçlü bir araç mı arıyorsunuz? Daha fazla aramayın! Kurt Dalgaları göstergemiz bu işi zahmetsizce halleder. İşte neden sizin için mükemmel olduğunu anlatıyoruz: Ana Özellikler: Otomatik Algılama:   Kurt Dalgaları göstergemiz a
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
"Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex göstergesi - ticarette harika bir yardımcı araçtır! - Gösterge, Fibo seviyelerini ve yerel trend çizgilerini (kırmızı renk) otomatik olarak hesaplar ve grafikte yerleştirir. - Fibonacci seviyeleri, fiyatın tersine dönebileceği önemli alanları gösterir. - En önemli seviyeler %23,6, %38,2, %50 ve %61,8'dir. - Ters scalping veya bölge ızgara ticareti için kullanabilirsiniz. - Auto FIBO Pro göstergesini kullanarak mevcut sisteminizi geliştirmek için birçok fırsat vardı
Fibonacci Confluence Higher TF
Minh Truong Pham
Göstergeler
The   Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit   is a technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify potential price reversal zones by combining key market signals and patterns. It highlights areas of interest where significant price action or reactions are anticipated, automatically applies Fibonacci retracement levels to outline potential pullback zones, and detects engulfing candle patterns. Its unique strength lies in its reliance solely on price patterns, eliminating the need for user-define
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu, bir mumun kapanış fiyatını tahmin eden bir göstergedir. Gösterge öncelikle D1 çizelgelerinde kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. Bu gösterge hem geleneksel forex ticareti hem de ikili opsiyon ticareti için uygundur. Gösterge, bağımsız bir ticaret sistemi olarak kullanılabilir veya mevcut ticaret sisteminize ek olarak hareket edebilir. Bu gösterge, mevcut mumu analiz ederek mumun gövdesi içindeki belirli güç faktörlerini ve önceki mumun parametrelerini hesaplar. Böylece gösterge, piyasa hareket
Harmonic 3Drives
Sergey Deev
Göstergeler
The indicator detects and displays 3 Drives harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is com
Trend PA
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (3)
Göstergeler
The Trend PA indicator uses   Price Action   and its own filtering algorithm to determine the trend. This approach helps to accurately determine entry points and the current trend on any timeframe. The indicator uses its own algorithm for analyzing price changes and Price Action. Which gives you the advantage of recognizing, without delay, a new nascent trend with fewer false positives. Trend filtering conditions can be selected in the settings individually for your trading style. The indicator
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Göstergeler
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
ZhiBiCCI MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
Göstergeler
[ZhiBiCCI] indicators are suitable for all cycle use, and are also suitable for all market varieties. [ZhiBiCCI] Green solid line is a reversal of bullish divergence. The green dotted line is a classic bullish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] The solid line to the red is a reverse bearish divergence. The red dotted line is a classical bearish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] can be set in the parameters (Alert, Send mail, Send notification), set to (true) to send instant signals to the alarm window, email, insta
Wolfe Wave Scanner MT4
Reza Aghajanpour
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
**  All Symbols  x  All Timeframes  scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Wolfe Wave Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: A Wolfe Wave is created with five-wave patterns in price. It shows supply and demand and a fight towards a balance price. T hese waves of price actions can help traders identify the boundaries of   the trend . Also  It helps forecast how the price will move in the near future
Auto Optimized RSI
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Auto Optimized RSI , doğru alım ve satım sinyalleri vermek için tasarlanmış, kullanımı kolay ve akıllı bir ok göstergesidir. Geçmiş verilere dayalı işlem simülasyonları kullanarak, her enstrüman ve zaman dilimi için en etkili RSI seviyelerini otomatik olarak belirler. Bu gösterge, bağımsız bir işlem sistemi olarak veya mevcut stratejinize entegre edilerek kullanılabilir ve özellikle kısa vadeli işlem yapanlar için faydalıdır. Geleneksel RSI’nin sabit seviyeleri (örneğin 70/30) yerine, Auto Optim
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
Göstergeler
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
SuperTrend V
Muhammad Hassaan
Göstergeler
*This is TradingView indicator converted to mql4* The SuperTrend V indicator is a popular technical analysis tool used to identify trends and potential trend reversals in financial markets. It is based on the concept of the SuperTrend indicator but incorporates additional features and variations. The SuperTrend V indicator uses a combination of price action and volatility to determine the trend direction and generate trading signals. Here are the key components and features of the indicator: Ca
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Göstergeler
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Göstergeler
MT5 versiyonu  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator ,   Bill Williams'ın gelişmiş fraktalları , piyasanın doğru dalga yapısını oluşturan Valable ZigZag ve kesin giriş seviyelerini gösteren   Fibonacci seviyeleri   gibi popüler piyasa analiz araçlarını içeren tek gösterge içinde eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. pazara ve kar elde edilecek yerlere. Stratejinin ayrıntılı açıklaması Gösterge ile çalışma talimatı Baykuş Yardımcısı ticaretinde Danışman Yardımcısı Kullanıcıların özel sohbeti -> Satın ald
Minotaur Waves Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Göstergeler
Minotaur Waves , potansiyel dönüş noktalarını tespit etmek ve fiyat yönündeki değişimleri yüksek doğrulukla onaylamak için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir piyasa analiz göstergesidir. Sistem, Minotaur Osilatörü ’nün gücünü dinamik uyarlanabilir bant yapısıyla birleştirerek, iyi temellendirilmiş giriş kararları için temiz ve güvenilir görsel sinyaller sunar. Tüm döviz çiftleri ile uyumludur; EURUSD, GBPUSD ve USDJPY paritelerinde M1, M5, M15 ve M30 zaman dilimlerinde en iyi performansı gösterir. Güncel
Supply Demand new Strategy
Mohamed yehia Osman
Göstergeler
This is a new strategy for SUPPLY DEMAND areas It is based on a calculation using the tick volume to detect the big price action in market for both bear /bull actions this smart volume action candles are used to determine the supply and demand areas prices in between main supply and demand lines indicate sideway market  up arrows will be shown when prices moves above the main supply and the secondary supply lines Down arrows will be shown when prices moves below the main demand and the secondary
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Göstergeler
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Göstergeler
VR Cub , yüksek kaliteli giriş noktaları elde etmenin bir göstergesidir. Gösterge, matematiksel hesaplamaları kolaylaştırmak ve bir pozisyona giriş noktalarının aranmasını basitleştirmek için geliştirildi. Göstergenin yazıldığı ticaret stratejisi uzun yıllardan beri etkinliğini kanıtlamaktadır. Ticaret stratejisinin basitliği, acemi yatırımcıların bile başarılı bir şekilde ticaret yapmasına olanak tanıyan büyük avantajıdır. VR Cub, pozisyon açılış noktalarını ve Kâr Al ve Zararı Durdur hedef sev
TrendInChannel
Andriy Sydoruk
Göstergeler
This indicator is the undisputed leader among the indicators. And for this statement there is a good reason. The indicator builds a very high quality channel in which it generates signals to enter! What is the ideal strategy for the trader, since the trader always hesitates when choosing a strategy for the job. That is, this indicator will allow you to solve the dilemma of choosing a job by trend or to the channel, since it combines these two basic concepts. Working with the indicator is very
Morning Star pattern ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
Crypto_Forex Göstergesi MT4 için "Sabah Yıldızı deseni". - "Sabah Yıldızı deseni" göstergesi Fiyat Hareketi ticareti için çok güçlü bir göstergedir: Yeniden boyama yok, gecikme yok. - Gösterge grafikte boğa Sabah Yıldızı desenlerini algılar: Grafikte mavi ok sinyali (resimlere bakın). - PC, Mobil ve E-posta uyarılarıyla. - Ayrıca kardeşi - ayı "Akşam Yıldızı deseni" göstergesi mevcuttur (aşağıdaki bağlantıyı takip edin). - "Sabah Yıldızı deseni" göstergesi Destek/Direnç Seviyeleriyle birleştir
Fibonacci Retracement And Trend Lines
Vasyl Kulyk
2 (1)
Göstergeler
Based on MACD indicator waves with standard parameters Applies Fibonacci levels to the last two MACD waves, positive and negative respectively, if at the moment the MACD indicator runs out of negative Wave - the color is green, if at the moment the MACD indicator runs out of positive Wave - the color is red. The Wave termination criterion is two ticks with a different MACD sign. Applies trend lines on the last four MACD Waves. Works well with the expert Figures MACD   https://www.mql5.com/ru/mar
MTF Stochastic
Sergey Deev
Göstergeler
The indicator displays the data of the Stochastic oscillator from a higher timeframe on the chart. The main and signal lines are displayed in a separate window. The stepped response is not smoothed. The indicator is useful for practicing "manual" forex trading strategies, which use the data from several screens with different timeframes of a single symbol. The indicator uses the settings that are identical to the standard ones, and a drop-down list for selecting the timeframe. Indicator Paramet
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Pro
Jianyuan Huang
Göstergeler
Fibonacci retracement and extension line drawing tool Fibonacci retracement and extended line drawing tool for MT4 platform is suitable for traders who use  golden section trading Advantages: There is no extra line, no too long line, and it is easy to observe and find trading opportunities Trial version: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/35884 Main functions: 1. Multiple groups of Fibonacci turns can be drawn directly, and the relationship between important turning points can be seen
Ichimoku Higher Time Frame mh
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
Crypto_Forex Göstergesi HTF Ichimoku MT4 için. - Ichimoku göstergesi en güçlü trend göstergelerinden biridir. HTF - Daha Yüksek Zaman Çerçevesi anlamına gelir. - Bu gösterge Trend Yatırımcıları için mükemmeldir ve Fiyat Hareketi girişleriyle birleştirilebilir. - HTF Ichimoku Göstergesi, daha yüksek zaman çerçevesinden Ichimoku'yu mevcut grafiğinize eklemenizi sağlar. - Yukarı trend - mavi olanın üzerindeki kırmızı çizgi (ve her iki çizgi de bulutun üzerindedir) / Aşağı trend - mavi olanın altı
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Göstergeler
SMC Venom Model BPR göstergesi, Akıllı Para (SMC) konseptinde çalışan yatırımcılar için profesyonel bir araçtır. Fiyat grafiğinde iki temel modeli otomatik olarak belirler: FVG   (Adil Değer Açığı), ilk ve üçüncü mum arasında boşluk bulunan üç mumun birleşimidir. Hacim desteğinin olmadığı seviyeler arasında bir bölge oluşturur ve bu da sıklıkla fiyat düzeltmesine yol açar. BPR   (Dengeli Fiyat Aralığı), bir "köprü" oluşturan iki FVG modelinin birleşimidir - bir kırılma bölgesi ve fiyatın düşük
Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator
Shiffolika Kapila
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator (MT4) Automated Chart Patterns & Breakout Signals for MT4: Trade with Precision! The "Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator" is an advanced trading tool for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) , meticulously designed to identify high-probability buy and sell signals based on dynamically forming, robust trend lines and popular chart patterns . This powerful forex indicator automates the complex process of identifying patterns like triangles, flags, ranges, ascending/descending tr
Monster Harmonic Indicator
Paul Geirnaerdt
4.59 (29)
Göstergeler
Monster Harmonics Indicator is a harmonic pattern indicator. It recognizes Gartley, Bat, Crab, Butterfly, Cypher, White Swan, Black Swan, Shark and several other patterns. Projected patterns that are not yet completed are recognized, too. Monster even shows the PRZ (Potential Reversal Zone). Users can add their own user defined patterns to Monster. Besides the current pattern, Monster also shows all patterns in the symbols history. Monster will provide alerts for developing patterns. Introduced
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Göstergeler
Gann Made Easy , bay teorisini kullanarak ticaretin en iyi ilkelerine dayanan, profesyonel ve kullanımı kolay bir Forex ticaret sistemidir. WD Gann. Gösterge, Zararı Durdur ve Kâr Al Seviyeleri dahil olmak üzere doğru SATIN AL ve SAT sinyalleri sağlar. PUSH bildirimlerini kullanarak hareket halindeyken bile işlem yapabilirsiniz. LÜTFEN ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK TİCARET İPUÇLARI, BONUSLAR VE GANN MADE EA ASİSTANI ALMAK İÇİN SATIN ALIMDAN SONRA BENİMLE İLETİŞİME GEÇİN! Muhtemelen Gann ticaret yöntemlerini b
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Göstergeler
M1 SNIPER kullanımı kolay bir işlem göstergesi sistemidir. M1 zaman dilimi için tasarlanmış bir ok göstergesidir. Gösterge, M1 zaman diliminde scalping için bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir ve mevcut işlem sisteminizin bir parçası olarak kullanılabilir. Bu işlem sistemi özellikle M1'de işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış olsa da, diğer zaman dilimleriyle de kullanılabilir. Başlangıçta bu yöntemi XAUUSD ve BTCUSD ticareti için tasarladım. Ancak bu yöntemi diğer piyasalarda işlem yaparken de ya
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yüksel
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Göstergeler
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Göstergeler
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Game Changer, metatrader'ınızı güçlü bir trend analiz aracına dönüştürmek için herhangi bir finansal enstrümanda kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmış devrim niteliğinde bir trend göstergesidir. Gösterge, yeniden çizim yapmaz ve gecikmez. Herhangi bir zaman diliminde çalışır ve trend tanımlamasına yardımcı olur, olası geri dönüşleri işaret eder, takip eden bir durdurma mekanizması görevi görür ve anında piyasa tepkileri için gerçek zamanlı uyarılar sağlar. İster deneyimli, ister profesyonel, ister avant
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF: Destek ve Direnç Tarama Göstergesi sadece 50$ ve ömür boyu mevcuttur. (Orijinal fiyat 250$) (teklif uzatıldı) Trend Screener, grafik
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Göstergeler
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Göstergeler
Yeniden boyamadan bir ticarete girmek için doğru sinyaller sağlayan MT5 için en iyi gösterge! Herhangi bir finansal varlığa uygulanabilir: forex, kripto para birimleri, metaller, hisse senetleri, endeksler. MT5 versiyonu burada Oldukça doğru alım satım sinyalleri sağlayacak ve bir alım satımı açıp kapatmanın en iyi zamanını size söyleyecektir. Göstergeyi ödeyen yalnızca bir sinyali işleme örneğiyle videoyu (6:22) izleyin! Çoğu tüccar, Giriş Noktaları Pro göstergesinin yardımıyla ilk işlem h
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Göstergeler
Currency Strength Wizard , başarılı ticaret için size hepsi bir arada çözüm sağlayan çok güçlü bir göstergedir. Gösterge, birden çok zaman dilimindeki tüm para birimlerinin verilerini kullanarak şu veya bu forex çiftinin gücünü hesaplar. Bu veriler, şu veya bu para biriminin gücünü görmek için kullanabileceğiniz, kullanımı kolay para birimi endeksi ve para birimi güç hatları biçiminde temsil edilir. İhtiyacınız olan tek şey, işlem yapmak istediğiniz tabloya göstergeyi eklemektir ve gösterge size
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Göstergeler
Day Trader Master , günlük tüccarlar için eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. Sistem iki göstergeden oluşmaktadır. Bir gösterge, satın almak ve satmak için bir ok işaretidir. Aldığınız ok göstergesidir. Size ikinci göstergeyi ücretsiz olarak sağlayacağım. İkinci gösterge, bu oklarla birlikte kullanılmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir. GÖSTERGELER TEKRARLAMAYIN VE GEÇ KALMAYIN! Bu sistemi kullanmak çok basittir. İki renkli bir çizgi olarak görüntülenen mevcut trend yönündeki o
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Göstergeler
Piyasanın iki temel ilkesine dayanan bir gün içi stratejisi. Algoritma, ek filtreler kullanarak hacimlerin ve fiyat dalgalarının analizine dayanmaktadır. Göstergenin akıllı algoritması, yalnızca iki piyasa faktörü bir araya geldiğinde bir sinyal verir. Gösterge, daha yüksek zaman çerçevesinin verilerini kullanarak M1 grafiğinde belirli bir aralıktaki dalgaları hesaplar. Ve dalgayı doğrulamak için gösterge, hacme göre analizi kullanır. Bu gösterge hazır bir ticaret sistemidir. Bir tüccarın ihtiya
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , tanesi sadece $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk   $30   için   ilk hafta   veya   ilk 3 alışveriş te olacak!  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : En son haberler için MQL5 kanalımı takip edin Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner, fiyat yapısına hacim bağlamı ekleyen bir destek‑direnç göstergesidir. İşlem hareketinin son pivotlar çevresinde nasıl kümelendiğini göstererek, alım veya satım ilgisinin en yoğun olduğu seviyeleri görmeyi sağlar. MT5 sürümü için:  Volumatic Support
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , MT4 ve MT5 için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, yatırımcıların piyasa hareketlerini yapısal olarak görmelerine yardımcı olur ve oklar ve uyarılar aracılığıyla trend yönünde veya ters yönde etkili işlem sinyalleri sunar. Ürünün en önemli özelliklerinden biri, kaybolmayan arz ve talep bölgelerini çizebilmesidir. Ayrıca, canlı geçmiş test (backtest) özelliği sayesinde yatırımcılar geçmiş performansı doğrudan grafik üzerinde inceleyebilir, bu da güv
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Göstergeler
Tanıtımı       Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO   çizelgeleri Pazar eğilimleri hakkında net bilgiler sağlamak için tasarlanan Heiken Ashi mumları, gürültüyü filtreleme ve yanlış sinyalleri ortadan kaldırma yetenekleriyle ünlüdür. Kafa karıştırıcı fiyat dalgalanmalarına veda edin ve daha sorunsuz, daha güvenilir bir grafik sunumuna merhaba deyin. Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO'yu gerçekten benzersiz kılan şey, geleneksel şamdan verilerini okunması kolay renkli çubuklara dönüştüren yenilikçi formülüdür. Kırmızı v
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , her biri sadece $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk   hafta   veya   ilk 3 satın alma   için   $30 olacaktır!  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : en son haberler için katılın RSI Shift Zone Scanner, RSI sinyallerini fiyat hareketi ile ilişkilendirerek piyasa duyarlılığının değişebileceği anları belirler. RSI, önceden ayarlanmış seviyeleri (varsayılan: aşırı alım 70, aşırı satım 30) aştığında veya altına indiğinde gösterge doğrudan grafikte bir kanal çizer. Bu kanallar, duyarlılığın
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Göstergeler
PRO Renko Sistemi, RENKO grafikleri ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış son derece hassas bir ticaret sistemidir. Bu, çeşitli ticaret araçlarına uygulanabilen evrensel bir sistemdir. Sistemi etkin piyasa sana doğru ters sinyallerine erişim hakkı denilen ses nötralize eder. Göstergenin kullanımı çok kolaydır ve sinyal üretiminden sorumlu tek bir parametreye sahiptir. Aracı, seçtiğiniz herhangi bir ticaret aracına ve renko çubuğunun boyutuna kolayca uyarlayabilirsiniz. Yazılımımla karlı bir
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Göstergeler
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Stanislav Konin
Göstergeler
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Gold Flux Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Göstergeler
Gold Flux Signal – XAUUSD için Repaint Yapmayan Sinyal Göstergesi Net sinyal üretimi için tasarlanmıştır – Gold Flux Signal, XAUUSD üzerinde net ve istikrarlı giriş sinyalleri sağlamak için geliştirilmiştir – Trend takibi ve breakout stratejileri için özel olarak tasarlanmış olup, grafik üzerinde karışıklık yaratmaz – Göstergenin tüm sinyalleri yalnızca kapanmış mumlar üzerinden hesaplanır – M1, M5 ve H1 zaman dilimleri için optimize edilmiştir Kararlı görsel sinyaller – Sinyal bir kez oluş
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (656)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %26 INDIRIMLI Yeni Başlayanlar veya Uzman Tüccarlar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özellik ve yeni bir formül ekledik. Sadece BİR grafik ile 28 Forex çifti için Döviz Gücünü okuyabilirsiniz! Yeni bir trendin veya scalping fırsatının tam tetik noktasını belirleyebildiğiniz için ticaretinizin nasıl gelişeceğini hayal edin? Kullanım kılavuzu: buraya tıklayın Bu ilk olan, orijinal! Değersiz bir özen
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
MACD divergency
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, fiyat hareketleri ile MACD histogramı arasındaki yükseliş ve düşüş uyumsuzluklarını (divergence) doğru bir şekilde tespit eder. Kullanılan üssel hareketli ortalamalar (EMA) periyotları 5 (hızlı) ve 34 (yavaş), sinyal hattı periyodu ise 5’tir. Gösterge, momentumin zayıfladığı noktaları vurgulayarak muhtemel trend dönüşlerine işaret eder. Doğru uyumsuzluk tespiti kuralları Yükseliş uyumsuzluğu, fiyat daha düşük dipler oluştururken MACD histogramı sıfır çizgisinin üzerinde aynı anda da
FREE
Enigmera
Ivan Stefanov
5 (8)
Göstergeler
ENIGMERA: Pazarın Kalbi Önemli: MQL5.com demosu Strategy Tester'da çalışır ve Enigmera'nın tüm işlevlerini tam olarak yansıtmayabilir. Daha fazla bilgi için açıklamayı, ekran görüntülerini ve videoyu kontrol edin. Herhangi bir sorunuz varsa, bana mesaj göndermekten çekinmeyin! Göstergenin kodu tamamen yeniden yazılmıştır. 3.0 sürümü, yeni işlevler ekler ve göstergenin başlangıcından bu yana biriken hataları giderir. Giriş Bu gösterge ve ticaret sistemi, finansal piyasalara dikkat çekici bir ya
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Gösterge, her noktadan hacmi analiz eder ve bu hacim için piyasa tükenme seviyelerini hesaplar. Üç çizgiden oluşur: Boğa hacmi tükenme çizgisi Ayı hacmi tükenme çizgisi Piyasa trendini gösteren bir çizgi. Bu çizgi, piyasanın boğa mı yoksa ayı mı olduğunu yansıtacak şekilde rengini değiştirir. Piyasayı istediğiniz herhangi bir başlangıç noktasından analiz edebilirsiniz. Bir hacim tükenme çizgisine ulaşıldığında, bir sonraki analize başlamak için yeni bir nokta belirleyin. Herhangi bir şeyi analiz
Imbalance Pro
Ivan Stefanov
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Gösterge, seçilen bir dönem boyunca boğalar ve ayılar arasındaki dengesizliği ölçer ve iki nokta arasında düz bir çizgi gösterir. Boğalar ayılardan daha fazla hacme sahipse, çizgi yeşile döner.  Ayılar daha fazla hacme sahipse kırmızı olur. Çizgi ayrıca hacimdeki yüzde farkını da gösterir. Gösterge aynı verileri ayrı bir pencerede gösterir. Bölünmüş hacmi de görebilirsiniz. Göstergenin iki modu vardır. Bu amaçla, sol üstte bir düğme vardır,  - basılı değilse, piyasadaki rastgele bir nokta
Levelss
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Göstergeler
LEVELSS göstergesi gösterir: - Günlük yükseliş ve düşüş bölgesi. Her gün 00:00 ile 23:59 arasında görülebilir.  - Haftalık yükseliş ve düşüş bölgesi. Her hafta Pazartesi 0:00'dan Cuma 23:59'a kadar görülebilir. - Diğer tüm zaman dilimlerinde görüntülenen belirli bir zaman diliminden özel olarak hesaplanan kanal. Varsayılan olarak, bu, işlem yapmak istediğiniz diğer zaman dilimine değiştirebileceğiniz 4 saatlik zaman dilimidir. Kesintisiz olarak hesaplanır. Ekranın sol üst köşesinde, bölgeleri
Naturu
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Göstergeler
“Naturu”, doğanın simetrisini algoritması olarak kullanan bir manuel indikatördür. Basit bir strateji ve gizli bilgelikle piyasayı fethedin! İndikatörü yüklediğinizde iki çizgi görürsünüz: Üst (Top) ve Alt (Bottom). Bir çizgiye tıklayarak aktifleştirin. Taşımak için, yerleştirmek istediğiniz mumun üzerine tıklayın. Bir tepe noktası ve bir dip noktası belirlersiniz, indikatör otomatik olarak hesaplar: Boğalar ve ayıların çıkarlarının en yakınlaştığı, destek veya direnç rolü oynaması en muhtemel b
Meravith MT5
Ivan Stefanov
Göstergeler
Göstergе, herhangi bir noktadan hacmi analiz eder ve bu hacim için piyasanın tükeniş seviyelerini hesaplar. Meravith’in ana çizgileri: Boğa hacim tükeniş çizgisi – hedef olarak kullanılır. Ayı hacim tükeniş çizgisi – hedef olarak kullanılır. Trend çizgisi – piyasa trendini gösterir. Piyasanın boğa mı ayı mı olduğuna bağlı olarak rengi değişir ve trend desteği görevi görür. Nasıl kullanılır: Mor dikey çizgiye çift tıklayın ve istediğiniz konuma taşıyın. Her şeyi analiz edebilirsiniz – trendleri v
GANN Master MT5
Ivan Stefanov
Göstergeler
Efsanevi William Gann seviyelerini tam otomatik MT5 indikatöründe. GANN Master, günlük, haftalık ve aylık verilere dayanarak fiyatın en muhtemel dönüş veya trend devamı bölgelerini tespit eder. Temel Özellikler Tek tıkla zaman periyodu: “Daily”, “Weekly” veya “Monthly” düğmesine tıklayarak bugünün, bu haftanın veya bu ayın zonlarını anında çizin Otomatik ve Manuel Modlar Otomatik : GANN Master tüm seviyeleri sizin için hesaplar—manuel girdi gerekmez Manuel : “Top” ve “Bottom” çizgilerini sürükle
Sense
Ivan Stefanov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
SENSE, seçilen GANN yöntemlerini fraktal hesaplamalarla birleştiren otomatik bir sistemdir. Sistem bize işlemlerin nerede açılacağını ve kapatılacağını söyler. Artık karmaşık hesaplamalarla zaman kaybetmenize gerek yok - SENSE sizin için her şeyi yapar. Sadece göstergeyi yükleyin. Temel ilkeler: Fiyat beyaz çizgilerin üzerinde olduğunda piyasa yükselişe geçer Beyaz çizgilerin üzerinde satın alın, altında durun Yeşil çizgiler yukarı yönlü hedeflerdir Fiyat beyaz çizgilerin altında olduğunda
Balance Levels MT5
Ivan Stefanov
Göstergeler
Balance Levels is an easy-to-use trading indicator that provides clear buy and sell signals along with dynamic price levels, helping traders plan their entries and exits with more confidence. The tool is highly flexible – it can be used as a standalone strategy or integrated into any existing trading system. It works on all timeframes and across all markets: Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto, or Stocks. Balance Levels suits every trading style – from scalping and intraday, to swing trading and even l
Separated Volume
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, forex piyasasındaki tik hacmini etkin bir şekilde yükseliş ve düşüş kategorilerine ayırır. Ek olarak, seçtiğiniz herhangi bir dönem için yükseliş ve düşüş kene hacimlerinin toplamını hesaplama ve görüntüleme işlevselliği sağlar. Grafikteki iki mavi çizgiyi hareket ettirerek dönemi kolayca ayarlayabilir, ticaret ihtiyaçlarınıza göre özelleştirilebilir ve hassas hacim analizine izin verebilirsiniz. Eğer faydalı bulursanız yorumlarınız takdir edilecektir! Mutlu ticaretler!
FREE
Balance Levels
Ivan Stefanov
Göstergeler
Balance Levels, net alım ve satım sinyalleri ile dinamik fiyat seviyeleri sağlayan, kullanımı kolay bir işlem indikatörüdür. Bu sayede yatırımcılar giriş ve çıkışlarını daha güvenle planlayabilir. Araç son derece esnektir – bağımsız bir strateji olarak kullanılabilir veya mevcut herhangi bir işlem sistemine entegre edilebilir. Tüm zaman dilimlerinde ve tüm piyasalarda çalışır: Forex, Altın, Endeksler, Kripto Paralar veya Hisseler. Balance Levels her işlem tarzına uygundur – scalping , gün içi iş
Most visited level PRO
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge pratik deneyimlere dayanmaktadır.  En üst/en alt seviyenizin tarihini/saatini girin. Üstten/alttan mevcut ana kadar en çok ziyaret edilen seviyeyi hesaplar. Her yeni mumla otomatik olarak güncellenir. Farklı trendler ve zaman dilimleri için aynı anda birden fazla gösterge kullanabilirsiniz. Uzunluk her zaman döneminizin başlangıcından günümüze kadar çizilir. Yararlı PRO aracı.
FREE
Two Snakes
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Göstergeler
2 SNAKES birinci sınıf bir scalping sistemidir. Girişler oldukça hassas olduğundan, bu sisteme çok hızlı bir şekilde bağımlı hale gelmeniz muhtemeldir.  2 yılanınız var. Üstlerinde veya altlarında onlara dokunmayan bir mum gördüğünüzde - bu sizin scalping sinyalinizdir. Daha büyük bir zaman çerçevesi kullanırsanız, scalping takip eden trend haline gelebilir. Yılanlar, piyasanın mevcut durumuna göre tam olarak hesaplanır. Hareketli ortalamalar DEĞİLDİR.  Pozisyonunuzu ne kadar süre tutacağ
GANN Master
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Göstergeler
GANN’ın kesin hedefleri, yıllarca test edilmiş yöntemlerine dayanarak hesaplanır ve karşınızda sunulur. Bu araç, ticareti daha kolay ve sezgisel hale getirmek için tasarlanmıştır. Beyaz çizgiyi yukarı veya yeşil çizgiyi aşağı doğru hareket ettirdiğinizde, GANN'ın tekniklerinin ticaret dünyasında neden hala etkili olduğunu hemen anlayacaksınız. GANN’ın stratejileri, piyasa hareketlerini yüksek bir doğrulukla tahmin etmeye odaklanır ve bu araç bu gücü parmaklarınızın ucuna getirir. İster deneyimli
Fifty Pro
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Göstergeler
FIFTY göstergesi artık manuel seviye çizme ihtiyacını ortadan kaldıran otomatik bir versiyonla sunulmaktadır. Bu versiyon, günlük, haftalık, aylık ve yıllık seviyeleri otomatik olarak grafiğe çizer, böylece doğruluk sağlanır ve zaman tasarrufu yapılır. Ayrıca, bu seviyelerin görünürlüğünü açıp kapatmak için düğmeler mevcuttur, bu da tamamen özelleştirilebilir bir kullanım sunar. Manuel kullanımı tercih edenler için, göstergeyi ücretsiz versiyonu hâlâ mevcut olup tam işlevselliğe sahiptir. Böylec
Naturu MT4
Ivan Stefanov
Göstergeler
“Naturu”, doğanın simetrisini algoritması olarak kullanan bir manuel indikatördür. Basit bir strateji ve gizli bilgelikle piyasayı fethedin! İndikatörü yüklediğinizde iki çizgi görürsünüz: Üst (Top) ve Alt (Bottom). Bir çizgiye tıklayarak aktifleştirin. Taşımak için, yerleştirmek istediğiniz mumun üzerine tıklayın. Bir tepe noktası ve bir dip noktası belirlersiniz, indikatör otomatik olarak hesaplar: Boğalar ve ayıların çıkarlarının en yakınlaştığı, destek veya direnç rolü oynaması en muhtemel b
Enigmera MT5
Ivan Stefanov
3.67 (3)
Göstergeler
ENIGMERA: Piyasanın özü (Bu, manuel bir indikatördür ve bazı özellikler mevcut MetaTrader test ortamı tarafından desteklenmeyebilir) Giriş Bu indikatör ve ticaret sistemi, finansal piyasalara benzersiz bir yaklaşım sunar. ENIGMERA, destek ve direnç seviyelerini hassas bir şekilde hesaplamak için fraktal döngüler kullanır. Gerçek bir birikim (akümülasyon) aşamasını gösterir ve yön ile hedefleri belirtir. Hem trend hem de düzeltme dönemlerinde çalışan bir sistemdir. Nasıl çalışır İndikatörün çoğu
Transaction Speed MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Göstergemiz, piyasada ilgi gösterilen bölgeleri vurgular ve ardından emir birikim bölgelerini gösterir. Büyük ölçekli bir emir defteri (order book) gibi çalışır. Bu, büyük sermaye için geliştirilmiş bir göstergedir. Performansı olağanüstüdür. Piyasada ne tür bir ilgi olursa olsun, onu görürsünüz . (Bu, tamamen yeniden yazılmış ve otomatikleştirilmiş bir versiyondur – artık manuel analiz gerekmez.) İşlem Hızı (Transaction Speed) , piyasada büyük emirlerin nerede ve ne zaman biriktiğini gösteren v
Fifty Pro MT5
Ivan Stefanov
Göstergeler
Fiyatlara dayalı seviyeleri hesaplayan nadir göstergelerden biridir. Bu gösterge zaman dilimlerinden, trendlerden veya piyasa döngülerinden etkilenmez. Şimdiye kadar oluşturulmuş en mantıklı göstergelerden biridir. FIFTY göstergesi artık otomatik bir versiyonla sunuluyor; bu da seviyeleri manuel olarak çizme ihtiyacını ortadan kaldırıyor. Bu versiyon, grafik üzerine günlük, haftalık, aylık ve yıllık seviyeleri otomatik olarak çizer; böylece hem doğruluk sağlanır hem de zaman kazandırır. Ayrıca,
Speculator MT5
Ivan Stefanov
Göstergeler
SPEKULATOR, önemli destek bölgelerini ve piyasa yönünü belirlemenize yardımcı olan manuel bir ticaret sistemi ve göstergesidir. Basit bir strateji ve gizli bilgiyle piyasayı ustaca yönetin. Grafikte herhangi bir zirve (TOP) ve dip (BOTTOM) seçiyorsunuz, ardından gösterge şunları çizer: Trendinize göre bir destek bölgesi. Yükseliş trendi için yeşil bir bölge, düşüş trendi için kırmızı bir bölge görünür. Destek bölgesinin hassasiyeti, göstergenin ayarlarında ayarlanabilir. Bu bölge, seçtiğiniz tre
Time Zones 50
Ivan Stefanov
Göstergeler
Time Zones Fifty Gösterge temel bir sorunu çözüyor: Zamanı nasıl saymalıyız? Hangi bölgeleri kullanmalıyız, nasıl ve neden? Tamamen mantığa dayalıdır. Zaman bölgelerinin uygulanması Zaman bölgelerini uygulamak için bir başlangıç noktası gerekir. Bu nokta rastgele değil, mantıksal olarak tanımlanmalıdır. Bazıları şu noktalardan başlamayı seçer: yılın ilk günü ayın ilk günü çeyrek ya da haftanın başlangıcı Ama bu, piyasa hareketlerinin her yıl aynı tarihte mutlaka tekrar edeceği anlamına gelir. Ör
Volume Equilibrium
Ivan Stefanov
Göstergeler
Volume Equilibrium göstergesi, alım hacmi ile satış hacminin eşit olduğu seviyeleri gösterir. Bu seviyeleri her gün, hafta, ay ve yıl için hesaplayabilir. Fiyat çizginin üzerindeyken, hacmin alıcı tarafında olduğunu ve piyasanın yükseliş bölgesinde olduğunu gösterir. Fiyat çizginin altındayken ise hacmin satıcı tarafında olduğunu ve piyasanın düşüş bölgesinde olduğunu gösterir. Gösterge, seviyeleri hesaplamak için “Meravith” göstergesinin algoritmasını kullanır. Hacim seviyeleri son derece hassa
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt