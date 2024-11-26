DMI Drawdown Watcher: Track your Drawdowns in Real Time

100% free, functional and without limitations!





The DMI Drawdown Watcher is an essential tool for traders, designed to monitor your drawdowns in real time. Ideal for optimizing your risk management,

this indicator tracks your current and maximum losses, helping you meet the strict criteria of prop firms and protect your capital.





Key Features:

Max DrawDown Value Alert: Triggers an alert when the maximum drawdown threshold is reached. (Default: 30%)

Popup Alert: Enables or disables a visual alert. (Default: No)

Email Alert: Sends an email notification if it is exceeded. (Default: No)

Display Customization: Adjust the size, color, and position of the text displayed on your charts. (Default: Bottom Right)



This simple and intuitive indicator is perfect for traders who want to manage their risks efficiently while respecting the rules imposed by prop firms

like FTMO or MyForexFunds.