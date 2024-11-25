Ratio Spread
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.0
This tool helps you calculate the ratio of slippage and current spread compared to the average price movement over the timeframe of a specific symbol.
It can indicate whether you should trade on that timeframe or not. If the ratio is too high, it will be very challenging to make a profit. Typically, this ratio should be less than 15%..Simply add it to the chart of the timeframe for the symbol you wish to estimate.