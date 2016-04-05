ZZ GenFast

EA เทรดอัตโนมัติที่เน้นการเข้าออเดอร์ตามแนวโน้ม (Trend Following) เพื่อช่วยเพิ่มโอกาสในการเทรดตามทิศทางของตลาด พร้อมกำหนดจุดทำกำไร (Take Profit) และจุดตัดขาดทุน (Stop Loss) ในทุกออเดอร์ ช่วยบริหารความเสี่ยงอย่างเป็นระบบ เหมาะสำหรับผู้ที่ต้องการระบบเทรดที่ใช้งานง่ายและมีวินัย

An automated Trend Following Expert Advisor designed to trade in the direction of the market trend. Each position is protected with predefined Take Profit and Stop Loss levels to help manage risk consistently. Suitable for traders looking for a simple, disciplined, and fully automated trading system.
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Important information! For the first 2 weeks, trade on a demo account or a cent account (to choose the best trading conditions for yourself) Install a trading advisor on a VPS Forex/CFD trading carries a high level of risk and is not suitable for everyone. You may lose some or all of your principal if market conditions change unfavorably. you should only invest money that you can afford to lose, meaning that losing it will not affect your basic needs or obligations Setting file in  Comments.
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