Change Spread

Most current tick data does not accurately reflect the actual spread levels.

To achieve more precise backtest results, we need to adjust it to a higher value to account for slippage that may occur when Expert Advisors (EAs) execute orders in real trading.

This tool is used to change the Spread value in custom symbols created from tick data for backtesting purposes.

Simply select the desired Spread value and wait for the tool to adjust it accordingly.


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Manh Viet Tien Vu
Utilities
This tool is specifically designed to calculate drawdowns in a trading or investment account, expressed as a percentage, by using user-input balance figures. In essence, it allows users to track how much their account dips from a peak balance to a subsequent low point, a metric that is instrumental in understanding risk exposure. By supporting the option to choose a specific timeframe, it empowers traders and investors to pinpoint the start date of their measurement, ensuring that the data refle
FREE
Manual Turlte Quant
Manh Viet Tien Vu
Utilities
This is an EA designed to support manual trading. It can accurately calculate risk, automatically enter trades, set stop loss, and perform trailing stop loss using buttons on the chart. There are many features for risk calculation, setting stop loss, and trailing stop loss to suit various trading styles. It can also automatically manage prop firms by closing trades when reaching the target profit level or maximum daily loss. Additionally, it can perform manual backtesting using the strategy test
FREE
Calculate Slippage
Manh Viet Tien Vu
Utilities
This is a tool that helps you calculate potential slippage you may encounter in real trading. This is quite important to understand how slippage can affect your strategy. It helps you gain a better understanding of your trading system and compare slippage levels among different brokers. Simply add it to the chart of the symbol you wish to estimate slippage for.
FREE
Ratio Spread
Manh Viet Tien Vu
Utilities
This tool helps you calculate the ratio of slippage and current spread compared to the average price movement over the timeframe of a specific symbol. It can indicate whether you should trade on that timeframe or not. If the ratio is too high, it will be very challenging to make a profit. Typically, this ratio should be less than 15%.. Simply add it to the chart of the timeframe for the symbol you wish to estimate.
FREE
Performance Checker
Manh Viet Tien Vu
Utilities
This  is a versatile tool designed to help traders analyze their trading performance on a MT5  account. It provides a detailed of profit, allowing users to review their overall account performance or filter trades based on specific criteria. With this tool, traders can: Check total profit  across all trades. Filter by a single Magic Number or multiple Magic Numbers (enter directly, separated by ",") Analyze individual symbols or a custom set of symbols to evaluate different market instruments  (
FREE
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