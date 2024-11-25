Change Spread
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.0
Most current tick data does not accurately reflect the actual spread levels.
To achieve more precise backtest results, we need to adjust it to a higher value to account for slippage that may occur when Expert Advisors (EAs) execute orders in real trading.
This tool is used to change the Spread value in custom symbols created from tick data for backtesting purposes.
Simply select the desired Spread value and wait for the tool to adjust it accordingly.