RSI MA Best Bud Trader for MT5

Relative Strength Index and Moving Average Expert Advisor Robot



Introducing our RSI and Moving Average (MA) Expert Advisor (EA), a powerful and versatile trading bot designed to deliver consistent performance across different timeframes and forex pairs. Back tested with an exceptional accuracy rate of up to 100% from the beginning of 2023, with correct inputs this EA is built to adapt to various market conditions, offering a robust solution for traders of all levels from scalping to swing trades. It's low risk - low reward makes it fun to play around with different lot sizes and stoploss to take profit ratios.





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Recommendations

Timeframe: 30 minute, 1 hour.

Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD.

Metals: XAUUSD.

Settings: Default setting are for EURUSD, request for optimized set files for your pairs.

Lot: Low risk-low reward means flexibility on lot, use 0.01 lot for first month to understand and get familiar with EA's strategy. After that increase your lot depending on your preference.





Benefits

Flexible Timeframe Compatibility: The EA operates seamlessly across multiple timeframes, allowing you to tailor your strategy to different market conditions.

The EA operates seamlessly across multiple timeframes, allowing you to tailor your strategy to different market conditions. Wide Forex Pair Applicability: Not limited to any specific forex pair, this EA is capable of delivering high performance across diverse currency pairs.

Not limited to any specific forex pair, this EA is capable of delivering high performance across diverse currency pairs. Broker Compatibility: Not limited with brokers spreads or trade stop levels, can be used with any broker.

Not limited with brokers spreads or trade stop levels, can be used with any broker. Customizable Trade Management: Features like adjustable lot sizes, stop loss, take profit levels, and trading time filters ensure that you can fine-tune the EA to match your trading style and risk tolerance.

Features like adjustable lot sizes, stop loss, take profit levels, and trading time filters ensure that you can fine-tune the EA to match your trading style and risk tolerance. Daily and Weekly Trade Limitation: The option to restrict trading to once per day or week adds an extra layer of control, minimizing overtrading and optimizing entry points.

The option to restrict trading to once per day or week adds an extra layer of control, minimizing overtrading and optimizing entry points. Close on Opposite Signal: Automatically exits trades when an opposite signal is detected, protecting profits and reducing risk exposure.

Automatically exits trades when an opposite signal is detected, protecting profits and reducing risk exposure. Support 24/7: For any inquiries, issues or improvements contact the dev for immediate assistance





Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading forex carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Please trade responsibly and ensure you fully understand the risks involved. Remember to add proper risk management and trade responsibly.