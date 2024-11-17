Three Blind Mice MT5

This Expert Advisor (EA) utilizes a simple "Three Candle Trend" strategy to determine trading signals based on the consecutive patterns of bullish or bearish candles. When three consecutive bearish candles appear, the EA opens a long position, while three consecutive bullish candles trigger a short position. The EA uses predefined parameters for Lot Size, Slippage, Stop Loss, and Take Profit, with trades executed using an Immediate or Cancel (IOC) order filling mode.

Get the source code of this EA from the Developer

Disclaimer: This EA is for experimental purposes and not optimized for live trading. It is designed to test the effectiveness of the three candle trend strategy across different forex pairs and timeframes. Users should be aware that trading with this EA carries significant risks, and they are advised to use it with caution. It is strongly recommended to contact the developer to incorporate custom confluences, such as additional indicators, to better fit their individual trading strategy and risk management needs.



