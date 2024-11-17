Three Blind Mice MT5

This Expert Advisor (EA) utilizes a simple "Three Candle Trend" strategy to determine trading signals based on the consecutive patterns of bullish or bearish candles. When three consecutive bearish candles appear, the EA opens a long position, while three consecutive bullish candles trigger a short position. The EA uses predefined parameters for Lot Size, Slippage, Stop Loss, and Take Profit, with trades executed using an Immediate or Cancel (IOC) order filling mode.

Get the source code of this EA from the Developer

Disclaimer: This EA is for experimental purposes and not optimized for live trading. It is designed to test the effectiveness of the three candle trend strategy across different forex pairs and timeframes. Users should be aware that trading with this EA carries significant risks, and they are advised to use it with caution. It is strongly recommended to contact the developer to incorporate custom confluences, such as additional indicators, to better fit their individual trading strategy and risk management needs.


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Introducing the Fair Value Gap Indicator : A Simple and Effective Trading Tool The Fair Value Gap Indicator is designed to help traders easily identify and utilize Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) in their trading strategies. FVGs highlight price imbalances that the market often revisits, offering potential trade entry or exit opportunities. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this indicator simplifies the process of spotting these valuable zones, allowing you to trade with clarity and co
FREE
News History Expoter
Donaldo Sande Angiela
Utilities
This program is designed to download economic calendar news events for a specified country over a selected date range, allowing traders to analyze and incorporate important economic data into their trading strategies. By specifying both a start and end date, as well as a country code, the program retrieves relevant news events within the defined period and exports them to a CSV file for easy review and analysis. This tool helps traders stay informed about scheduled economic events that may impac
FREE
RSI MA Best Bud Trader for MT5
Donaldo Sande Angiela
Experts
Relative Strength Index and Moving Average Expert Advisor Robot Introducing our RSI and Moving Average (MA) Expert Advisor (EA), a powerful and versatile trading bot designed to deliver consistent performance across different timeframes and forex pairs. Back tested with an exceptional accuracy rate of up to 100% from the beginning of 2023, with correct inputs this EA is built to adapt to various market conditions, offering a robust solution for traders of all levels from scalping to swing trade
Adaptive Fibonacci Trend Ribbon MQL5
Donaldo Sande Angiela
Indicators
Unleash the Power of Fibonacci with the Adaptive Fibonacci Trend Ribbon ( AFTR )! Are you ready to revolutionize your trading strategy? The AFTR isn’t just another indicator—it’s your ultimate tool for spotting trends, analyzing reversals, and making precise moves with unmatched clarity. Built with the powerful alignment of Fibonacci sequences and a suite of advanced moving averages, this indicator is crafted for traders who demand both precision and flexibility. Key Features That Set AFTR Apar
Makuchaku Super Order Block
Donaldo Sande Angiela
4 (1)
Indicators
Makuchaku Super Order Block Introducing the "Makuchaku Super Order Block" – an all-in-one, powerhouse trading tool that combines the market’s most effective indicators in one, intuitive interface. This is more than just an indicator; it's a comprehensive market intelligence solution. Engineered for peak performance and precision, OBFVG is the best indicator of 2024 and a must-have for every serious trader. Let's dive into the key features of this indicator and how each can enhance your trading
SVwap v2 Indicator
Donaldo Sande Angiela
Indicators
Introducing the Game-Changing SVWAP v2 Expert Advisor! The SVWAP v2 Expert Advisor is not just another tool in your trading arsenal – it’s a revolution in market analysis. Built with precision and cutting-edge technology, this dynamic EA combines the immense power of the Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) indicator with intelligently calibrated deviation bands to deliver unparalleled market insights . Designed for traders who demand excellence , SVWAP v2 is the ultimate indicator for dominatin
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