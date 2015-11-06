PRO version is available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/12648

FFx Universal Strength Meter is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any timeframe. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15… Full flexibility!

Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong... so you can find the best pairs to be traded in good confidence.

Example: if EUR is strong and USD is weak, then you can look for long entries on your EURUSD chart.





User Inputs