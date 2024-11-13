AI Scalper indicator

AI Scalper is an indicator that uses algorithms and artificial intelligence technologies to optimize trading in the Forex market. This indicator offers two levels of TakeProfit, allowing traders to adapt their strategies to current market conditions and maximize profits.

Key features of AI Scalper:

  • Two levels of TakeProfit: Set different profit targets, providing flexibility in trading depending on the market situation.
  • Automatic StopLoss calculation: The indicator automatically determines StopLoss levels based on current volatility, helping to minimize risks and protect your investments.
  • Emergency StopLoss function: This function activates upon a trend change, providing an additional level of protection and helping to avoid potential losses.
  • Intelligent exit: The indicator analyzes market data in real-time, including price movements and trading volumes, to determine the optimal moment to close positions.

Settings:

  • Indicator Color Theme: Sets the color theme, as shown in the screenshots.
  • Step: Step for calculating the analytics algorithm.
  • Percent 1: Parameter for calculating the analytics algorithm.

AI Scalper provides traders with a powerful tool for safer and more profitable trading, allowing them to effectively manage their investments and adapt to market dynamics. Start using it and unlock new opportunities in the Forex world!


