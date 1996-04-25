Trend AI Indicator

Trend AI Indicator

Description:
Trend AI Indicator is a powerful market analysis tool that uses artificial intelligence to identify trends and key levels. The indicator automatically adapts to changing market conditions, providing accurate data for decision-making.

Key Features:

  1. Trend Identification: The indicator uses machine learning algorithms to accurately determine the direction of the trend (uptrend, downtrend, sideways).

  2. Key Levels: Automatically builds support and resistance levels based on historical data.

  3. Safe Trading Zone: Defines a zone with the smallest possible stop-loss, minimizing risks.

  4. Adaptability: The indicator adapts to market volatility, minimizing false data.

  5. Custom Settings: Ability to customize for various trading strategies and timeframes.

Advantages:

  • High accuracy thanks to the use of AI.

  • Suitable for all types of markets (forex, stocks, cryptocurrencies).

  • Safe trading zone minimizes risks with the smallest possible stop-loss.

  • Easy to use for both beginners and professionals.

Settings:

  • Indicator Color Theme: Sets the color theme as shown in the screenshots.

  • Sensitivity Factor: Adjusts the sensitivity of the indicator.

  • Safety Factor: Adjusts the activation of the Safety Stop function.

  • Trading Area Coefficient: Size of the safe trading zone.

Attention:
For correct operation of the indicator, a minimum of 1500 bars of history is required. Please consider this when testing in the tester.


