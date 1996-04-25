Trend AI Indicator
- Indicators
- Aleksandr Goryachev
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Trend AI Indicator
Description:
Trend AI Indicator is a powerful market analysis tool that uses artificial intelligence to identify trends and key levels. The indicator automatically adapts to changing market conditions, providing accurate data for decision-making.
Key Features:
-
Trend Identification: The indicator uses machine learning algorithms to accurately determine the direction of the trend (uptrend, downtrend, sideways).
-
Key Levels: Automatically builds support and resistance levels based on historical data.
-
Safe Trading Zone: Defines a zone with the smallest possible stop-loss, minimizing risks.
-
Adaptability: The indicator adapts to market volatility, minimizing false data.
-
Custom Settings: Ability to customize for various trading strategies and timeframes.
Advantages:
-
High accuracy thanks to the use of AI.
-
Suitable for all types of markets (forex, stocks, cryptocurrencies).
-
Safe trading zone minimizes risks with the smallest possible stop-loss.
-
Easy to use for both beginners and professionals.
Settings:
-
Indicator Color Theme: Sets the color theme as shown in the screenshots.
-
Sensitivity Factor: Adjusts the sensitivity of the indicator.
-
Safety Factor: Adjusts the activation of the Safety Stop function.
-
Trading Area Coefficient: Size of the safe trading zone.
Attention:
For correct operation of the indicator, a minimum of 1500 bars of history is required. Please consider this when testing in the tester.