Resistance and Support Zones

1

The indicator uses a mechanical approach to identify resistance/support zones and assess their levels of strength showing which price zones are more important than others.

Resistance and Support are the main leading indicators used by most traders around the world. To be a successful trader, every trader needs to master the proper detection of price zones.

This indicator was created to avoid subjectivity rules when drawing support/resistance zones.

Most of the time, resistance and support are not a simple line dividing the price chart, but a price zone, where the market react when touching it.

The price action can perform a reversal or a breakout when reaching important price zones, thus generating trading opportunities.


Operation

The indicator searches for recent tops and bottoms to build the resistance/support zones.

After price zones are built, the indicator makes a clustering only for the overlapping price zones (tip: Avoid increasing so much the number of top/bottom parameter. It generally will result in larger price zones).

Finally, the indicator assesses the strength level for each price zone.

Automatic Strength Filter

A strength level of a zone is measured analyzing the price action when market reaches these price zones.

A price zone with a higher level of strength means that the price action tends to correspond strongly to this price area.

The indicator was built to analyze the strengths and weaknesses of a price zone, showing a level of strength for each zone drawn on a chart.

The trader could apply a strength level filter and the indicator will smooth the weaker price zones.

The following criterias are used to determine the level strength of a price zone:

  • How many times the price zone worked as a barrier to the price advancing in the recent past.
  • How many times the price used this area as a support or resistance in the recent past.
  • How many times the price reacted strongly when reaching this price zone in the recent past.

Analyzing the criterias above, the indicator is capable to establish positive or negative points for each price zone.


Manual Filter

Besides the Automatic Strength Filter, the user can turn on/off manually a specific price zone clicking in their respective checkbox.


Key features

  • Display resistance and support zones according to their level strength, smoothing weak price zones if filter is applied.
  • Can be used in conjunction with higher timeframes.
  • Automatic update of the prices zones as new tops and bottoms are formed, avoiding to turn the chart into a mess of lines.
  • Due strength level of each price zones, price zones can be compared and traders can focus on the stronger ones.
  • Works on every symbol and timeframe.
  • Executed only once a new bar is formed.
  • Low input parameters to adjust.
  • Accessible buffers for EA developers.


Settings

  • Timeframe - timeframe used to build price zones.
  • Strength Filter - enable/disable the strength filter. When enabled, stronger price zones will be highlighted and weaker price zones will be smoothed.
  • Strength Filter Level - level used to filter stronger price zones from the weaker ones (Standard=8).
  • Number of Tops/Bottoms - number of recent tops and bottoms that the indicator will search to build the price zones (Standard=5).
  • Support Line Color - color of the horizontal lines of the support zones.
  • Resistance Line Color - color of the horizontal lines of the resistance zones.
  • Support Zone Color - color of the support zones.
  • Resistance Zone Color - color of the resistance zones.
  • Weak Color Zone - color of the weak zones.
  • Checkbox Color – Color of price zones checkboxes.
  • Hidden Zone Color – Color of hidden price zones (manual filter).


For EA developers

Available buffers:

  • Buffers 0 and 3 - lower price zone for resistance and support respectively.
  • Buffers 1 and 4 - upper price zone for resistance and support respectively.
  • Buffers 2 and 5 - strength level for resistance and support zones respectively.

The information of price zones always will be stored in the beginning of the buffers. The rest of the buffers will be filled with zeros.


How to Trade?

Alone, the price zones cannot serve as entry points, but in conjunction with other indicators, like candle patterns, correlation and oscillators, they become a powerful tool. The video below contains a trading strategy using Stochastic oscillator.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L2H1CW_MrBk

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Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
RFI levels PRO
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The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
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Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
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Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
UU Bands Win Pro
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
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Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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Price Pressure
Filipe Acerbi
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Price Pressure indicator is capable to determine the total result of buy/sell pressure. The result is given in Average True Range (ATR) percent. Price Pressure analyze price action determining how much pressure is present for each candle. Buying or Selling pressure is cumulative, and the more bear/bull bodies and the larger the bodies, the more likely it is that the pressure will reach a critical point and overwhelm the bulls/bears and drive the market down/up. Strong bulls create buying pressur
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Suleiman Alhawamdah
72935
Suleiman Alhawamdah 2019.05.14 13:40 
 

Very bad and regretted losing $ 50 for nothing

such indicators are better than hundreds of times available and free .

but unfortunately this indicator is added to the fact that it is stolen from the free indicators that it is also stupid and ignores show of support and resistance in the required area

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