Quantina Multi Indicator Reader

Quantina Multi Indicator Reader can analyse up to 12 most popular and commonly used together indicators in seconds on any timeframe, on any currency pair, stocks or indices.

On the chart panel you can easily read each indicators default meanings and also there is an Indicators Summary on panel.


Features

  • 1 file only: Quantina Multi Indicator Reader is 1 file only. No need to install other indicators to work. It is using the built-in indicators from MetaTrader 4 terminal.
  • Detailed Alert Message: Pop up alert function can be switched on/off. Alert message includes a customisable unique ID, Currency pair, indicators summa like buy/sell/neutral, actual price, customisable calculated Target and Stoploss price, timeframe, and actual server time.
  • Customisable Indicator parameters: each indicator parameters customisable.
  • Easy to read panel on chart.


Parameters

  • FixID: Name for the pop up alert messages to know which indicator it is.
  • SL: default StopLoss value in pips for calculating exact price for you in alert message.
  • TP: default TakeProfit value in pips for calculating exact price for you in alert message.
  • AlertEnabled: Switch Pop Up Alert function ON/OFF
  • RSI_Period: RSI indicator - Relative Strength Index parameter - period
  • RSI_OB: RSI indicator overbought level
  • RSI_OS: RSI indicator oversold level
  • Stoch: Stochastic Indicator Parameters
  • StochRSI: Stochastic and Relative Strength Index indicators joint use parameters
  • MACD: Famous Moving Average Convergence Divergence Indicator parameters
  • ADX: Average Directional Index indicators parameters
  • WPR: William Percentage Range parameters
  • CCI: Commodity Channel Index indicators parameters
  • ATR: Average True Range indicator parameters
  • HighsLows: High - Low Index parameters
  • UO: Ultimate Oscillator Indicator parameters
  • UO_OB: Ultimate Oscillator Indicator Over Bought level parameter
  • UO_OS: Ultimate Oscillator Indicator Over Sold level parameter
  • ROC_Period: Rate of Change or price rate of change indicator parameter
  • Bull/Bears_period: Bulls and Bears Power Indicator parameter
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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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Quantina Bitcoin Indicator
Quantina Intelligence Limited
Indicators
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Quantina Forex News Trader
Quantina Intelligence Limited
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1.   Automatic News Event Downloads : Seamlessly fetches the latest news events to keep you informed. 2.   Automatic Server Time Adjustments : Adjusts the server time automatically to ensure accurate trading sessions. 3.   Multi-Currency Pair Trading : Trade multiple currency pairs using a single Expert Advisor (EA) on one chart for enhanced efficiency. 4.   Pre-Trade Impact Detector : Detects potential market impacts before executing trades, helping to mitigate risks. 5.   Conditional Partial
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