Quantina Multi Indicator Reader can analyse up to 12 most popular and commonly used together indicators in seconds on any timeframe, on any currency pair, stocks or indices.

On the chart panel you can easily read each indicators default meanings and also there is an Indicators Summary on panel.





Features

1 file only: Quantina Multi Indicator Reader is 1 file only. No need to install other indicators to work. It is using the built-in indicators from MetaTrader 4 terminal.

Detailed Alert Message: Pop up alert function can be switched on/off. Alert message includes a customisable unique ID, Currency pair, indicators summa like buy/sell/neutral, actual price, customisable calculated Target and Stoploss price, timeframe, and actual server time.

Customisable Indicator parameters: each indicator parameters customisable.

Easy to read panel on chart.





Parameters