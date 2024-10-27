Track All Gains RJS

This Program will not execute any trades!

Works on any chart and any time frame!

This is the MT4 version.
MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125598?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page

This EA will produce a comment box at the top left of the chart and show you your equity % difference throughout the day, week, month and year. Updating constantly in real time.

The daily resets back to zero on open of a new market open day.
The weekly resests back to zero at open of a new market open week
The monthly resets back to zero at open of a new market open month.
The yearly resets back to zero at open of a new market open year.
After each respective reset it will use your current equity at market open.

This Program is intended to help you track your possitive or negative gains. Helping you make more informed trading decisions.

I also have a very exciting new trading program which has the (Track all Gains RJS) incorparated and will seek to always been in a trade!! (Continuous Trading RJS) Follow this link to find out more!
MT4 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125471?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page
MT5 : Coming soon!!

Recommended products
Pending Orders Grid Drag and Drop
Leonid Basis
Utilities
Pending Orders Grid Complete System opens any combination of Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit and Sell Limit pending orders and closes all existing pending orders. You will be able to Drag-and-Drop the Script on the chart and it will pick up the start price for the first position in the grid from the "Drop" point. Usually it should be in the area of Support/Resistance lines. Input Parameters Before placing all pending orders, the input window is opened allowing you to modify all input parameters:
Trades Time Manager
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
Effortlessly take control of your trading routine with the revolutionary Trades Time Manager. This potent tool automates order execution at designated times, transforming your trading approach. Craft personalized task lists for diverse trading actions, from buying to setting orders, all without manual intervention. Trades Time Manager Installation & Inputs Guide If you want to get notifications about the EA add our URL to MT4/MT5 terminal (see screenshot). MT4 Version https://www.mql5.com/en/mar
Ultimate MultiPair Price Alert
I Kai Wu
Utilities
Download link for the sound files, it is to be placed in the MQL4 Sound Folder. https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762237 Simplify your trading with   Ultimate Price Alert , a lightweight and powerful utility tool designed for MetaTrader 4. This intuitive tool allows traders to set price alerts for all 28 major and cross forex pairs plus gold (XAUUSD) on a single chart, eliminating the need to open multiple charts and streamlining your workflow. Key Features: Multi-Pair Alerts on One Chart :
Market Monitor
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
Utilities
Market Monitor – Smart Asset Performance Dashboard for MT4 Turn your MetaTrader 4 into a professional trading intelligence center! Market Monitor is a powerful monitoring tool that displays, in real time, the most relevant performance metrics of each symbol being traded — helping you make faster, smarter, and more strategic decisions. What Does This Indicator Do? Market Monitor scans all open and historical orders, consolidates the data by symbol, and displays everything in visual pa
BRiCK TradeByArrow MT4 Free
Yutaka Yokouchi
Utilities
* The product for MT5 converted using  "BRiCK TradeByArrow MT4"  is  here. BRiCK is a simple and versatile utility.   By combining Experts, Indicators and utilities like the Lego block, various trading styles can be realized. "TradeByArrow" is Utility that executes order processing when an arrow object is created on the chart. Combined with Indicator which outputs arrow object, it can be used like Expert. Parameter [ArrowName] EntryBuy: Arrow object name for buy order (partial match) EntrySel
FREE
Stoploss Supporter
Ugur Oezcan
5 (1)
Utilities
This tool monitors your current Expert Advisors and manages stop losses and take profits. You can customize which EAs and/or which currencies to monitor. It is primarily meant for EAs that you feel manage stop losses and/or take profits poorly. If you want this tool to be able to monitor manual trades, please use '0' (zero) as the magic number. Supports hidden stoploss and take profit Supports ATR-calculated dynamic stoploss Supports Breakeven for individual trades Supports Trailing stop Lower r
Command Center
Agus Santoso
Utilities
How EA Works : https://youtu.be/EV3Rilud3BQ MQL5 Blogs : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768117 MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/167977 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/167978 Command Center [tambangEA] Professional Multi Pair Trading Terminal Dashboard Problem Most traders lose speed and clarity because their workflow is fragmented. They scan one chart for signals. They open another chart for confirmation. They check news on a website. They monitor e
Super Candle Close Timer with volume control
Marta Rodriguez Ruiz
Indicators
Candle close countdown indicator. Almost all indicators work by ticks and therefore stop counting when the price stops in moments of little volatility. This indicator does not stop and remains synchronized with the broker's clock. It also has other functions that can help the trader. All features are configurable and you can choose if you want to use it or not: - Volume control:                         the counter changes color when the current candle has a higher volume of contracts than the pr
MT4 To Notion
Levi Dane Benjamin
5 (2)
Utilities
Export your MetaTrader 4 trades into Notion using a simple, guided interface. Build a clean trading journal in Notion that’s easy to filter, search, and review. Fast workflow : connect once, export your history, then optionally keep Notion updated automatically as new trades close. User Guide + Demo | MT5 Version Main features Export all account history trades to Notion Export by time period (last day, week, month, or custom range) Automatically send new closed trades to Notion Choose which fie
Hedge 120
Hassane Zibara
Utilities
HEDGE   120   is an EA that opens an order if the market moves an adverse will make a safe zone . Hedging with Forex is a strategy used to protect one's position in a currency pair from an adverse move. It is typically a form of short-term protection when a trader is concerned about news or an event triggering volatility in currency markets. The main reason that you want to use hedging on your trades is to limit risk. Hedging can be a bigger part of your trading plan if done carefully. I
Shortcuts MT4 Hotkeys Scalping
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Utilities
MT4 Hotkeys – Order and Position Management Tool This tool enables users to manage orders and positions on the MetaTrader 4 platform using keyboard shortcuts. It supports order execution, position closure, trailing stop adjustments, and risk management through customizable settings. Key Commands "B": Places a buy order. "S": Places a sell order. "C": Closes all open positions. "X": Closes a specific position (oldest or most recent, based on configuration). "T": Activates a trailing stop, adjust
Graphic rotator
Roger Perez Lugo
Utilities
This indicator helps you control several pairs in a small workspace, therefore, it is not necessary to open several charts on the platform to do so. The indicator shows sequentially up to 6 different pairs, besides that each of these pairs has a button with which you can stop the indicator to observe the selected pair. Place the indicator on a chart to monitor several pairs and the rest of your space use it on the chart of the pair you wish to observe in detail.    MT5 version          Parameter
Trend Analyzers based on EMA
Taman Talappetsakun
Utilities
The EA is a trend analysis tool that utilizes the moving average (MA) to assess the strength of a trend. You have the ability to customize the MA period, time frame, and digits. This tool offers information about the trend percentage, direction, and strength. It is developed by eaforexcenter using software called fxDreema. If you are interested in exploring other tools, please visit us at eaforexcenter
Time Wizard
Agus Santoso
Utilities
MQL5 Blogs : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/761446 MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136790 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136791 Time Wizard is a professional trading assistant built for traders who need speed, timing, and execution control in one clean dashboard. This Expert Advisor is designed for event-based trading, scheduled execution, and fast semi-automatic order management. It allows you to prepare your orders in advance, define the exact e
Trade Copier for VPS on MT4
Cj Elijah Garay
Utilities
MT4 Local Trade Copier A file-based trade copying system for MetaTrader 4 that synchronizes trades between Master and Client terminals on the same computer or network. Key Features Master/Client Architecture : One Master terminal broadcasts trades, multiple Client terminals can receive and replicate them File-Based Communication : Uses shared folder system for reliable inter-terminal communication Flexible Lot Management : Copy exact lot sizes or use fixed lot sizes on client accounts Customizab
RS Trade Copier
Boris Sedov
5 (1)
Utilities
RS Trade Copier - the ultra-fast local trade copier with a real graphical interface. Stop typing account numbers manually. No more 200+ cryptic inputs. A reliable and flexible tool for copying trading operations between multiple MT4 and MT5 terminals. It suits experienced traders, signal providers, and individual investors. It enables trade synchronization from one or multiple Providers to one or multiple Clients with high precision and minimal latency. It supports simple automatic configuration
Heaven Assistent Easy Managment EA
Nicolae Stelian Raiu
Utilities
Heaven Assistant: Simplify Your MT4 Management Simplify the management of the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform with the Heaven Assistant . This Expert Advisor (EA) is a robust tool that allows you to control and customize your trading environment in an efficient and user-friendly manner. Key Features: Multiple Pairs Opening: Quick access to most currency pairs, both major and minor, plus exotic pairs. The ability to open indices, metals, and cryptocurrencies with a single click. Template Change: Easi
Trade History MT4 to Excel xls
Lorenzo Coletta
5 (2)
Utilities
Hello Traders! Version 3.0 of the script has been released!  What's new?  Thanks to your suggestions I have inserted these changes to the tool: 1 - Data input are now date picker, it will be easier and faster to set the data export period; 2 - A message box will check that there is not a file with the same name in your folder; 3 - Error message to check that data insert are correct. If you like this product, take a look to the FULL INTERFACE!   MT4 To Excel Interface This script is a very usefu
VPS Benchmark MT4
Yu Pang Chan
Utilities
The Definitive Performance Testing Solution for MetaTrader Environments What This Tool Does This specialized benchmark utility measures the performance of your MetaTrader environment, providing insights that impact your trading execution. Unlike generic system benchmarks, this tool evaluates performance specifically within the MetaTrader runtime environment. For Professional Traders & Developers: Performance Metrics : Measurements of calculation throughput and memory efficiency Trading-Specific
Previous Candle High Low Scanner MultiSymbol MT4
Rajesh Kumar Nait
Utilities
Multi Currency Previous Candle or Previous Bar Scanner helps you scan multi symbol charts with any custom timeframe which you select from indicator settings. Based on product : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110229 It can be used to scan multi symbols for Previous Day high low, Previous week high low, Previous month High low or any custom timeframe e.g. Previous 4 hour chart high low It filters noise and gives directional alerts when price touches High or low line  The strategy is simp
Ichimoku Waves Meter vm EN
Ichimoku sp z o.o.
Utilities
The professional utilities "Ichimoku Waves Meter" to analyse graphs using the correct interpretation of Ichimoku kinkōhyō! Is a graphic program that allows traders to quickly and easily measure the proportions between the indicated points on the price graph. This time and price indicator is a basic tool for analysing the chart according to the Ichimoku strategy on the MT4 platform. Using this tool allows an insightful and complete analysis of time waves as well as price waves in a very short ti
Market Data Logger PRO
Baewan Kim
Utilities
PRODUCT description: Market Data Logger   PRO  is a utility tool specially created for the sole purpose of logging your Broker's market data to a text file. With this tool, you will be able to record and export metrics from your MT4 Broker such as the "MT4 Market Watch Time", "Bid Price", "Ask Price", "High Price", "Low Price" and various measures of "Spread". This tool may be of interest to traders, data scientists wanting to capture and analyze market data, entrepreneurs, archival purposes,
Quick Navigator
Dhananjayan V
Utilities
The Chart Navigator is a powerful and user-friendly indicator designed to enhance your chart navigation experience in the MetaTrader platform. With its advanced features and intuitive interface, it enables traders to effortlessly explore multiple timeframes, switch between symbols, and efficiently analyze price movements. Key Features: Timeframe Navigation: Seamlessly switch between different timeframes with just a single click. The Chart Navigator provides a graphical object that allows you to
FREE
Trailing and SL TP
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Utilities
The utility places trailing stop, breakeven, stop loss and take profit.‌ It is necessary to allow automated trading in the terminal settings. In testing mode, the utility opens Buy or Sell positions on the first ticks, which allows you to visually observe the given logic, changing the utility parameters. In real mode, the utility does not open positions. Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Parameters magic  - magic number. If less than 0, positions wi
Discord Bot
Kyle Travis Mowery
Utilities
MT4 Discord Utility gives traders a clean, reliable way to send live trade activity straight from MetaTrader 4 to Discord. It turns raw platform data into easy-to-read alerts, basket updates, daily summaries, and account snapshots, all from one lightweight utility. Built for traders who want better visibility and faster communication, it can report new baskets, stack adds, active positions, weekly and monthly summaries, and on-demand account status with simple chart buttons. Perfect for private
Fibonacci Trend Tracker
Luiz Felipe De Oliveira Caldas
Experts
An expert advisor (EA) is an automated trading system designed to execute trades on behalf of traders in the financial markets. In the context of a buy and sell grid system of levels breakout, the EA is programmed to identify key price levels and initiate buy or sell trades when those levels are broken. Here's a step-by-step description of how such an EA might work: Level Identification: The EA identifies significant price levels on the chart, such as support and resistance levels or trendlines.
Send Orders Detail and statics MT4 To Telegram
Nebal S I Saloul
5 (1)
Experts
Hello This EA for send Orders Signals when you open or close order and send statics to your channel in Telegram with sum of profit or Loss Pips you can share your orders with your clients in your telegram please watch our video  to see how it is fast. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u_7twtYZhyI you must have Telegram channel then make bot and give it Permission and get token (watch this video to know how do it) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x1bKWFOjSBE and you must download this files https
ForexFlipAlert
Adriano De Mello Moura
Indicators
FOREX FLIP ALERT   - Show where the price will reverse with more than 95% probability. This information will help every trader to effectively open trades. The indicator on the chart draws arrows in which place and in which direction the price will reverse. The indicator   does not redraw  its arrows and shows price reversals for medium and long distances. This means that after the arrow appears, the price will go in the indicated direction for many points. Benefits of the indicator: Gives sign
NextGen Trade Manager AI
Bernhard Schweigert
Utilities
Trading Special – 40% OFF Advanced Trade Manager – The Ultimate All-in-One Solution for Faster, Smarter, and Safer Manual Trading. Transform your manual trading with NextGen Trade Manager AI – the professional on-chart panel that combines instant execution, visual trade planning, and powerful risk management into one intuitive tool. Execute orders, manage risk, and protect profits faster than ever before, all without leaving your chart. Perfect for all traders looking to enhance their precisi
Currency Spread Calculator
Opengates Success International
Indicators
Currency Spread Calculator This indicator is created with the aim of letting the Traders know the exact points of the spread on the currency pair they are about to buy or sell. This will safe them of paying exorbitant spread over a single currency pair procurement. Imagine a normal spread become wider from 2 or 3 pips to 15pips or more when there is volatility in the market. It is absolutely outrageous looking for just 20 pips and paying another 20 pips as spread over a currency pair! Actuall
Buyers of this product also purchase
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (445)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT4 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 4, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, or crypto, Trade M
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (110)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally  fast trade copying with the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking to inc
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (197)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 4 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader 4 . COPYLOT helps you copy Forex trades between MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals with flexible synchronization for different account setups. COPYLOT MT4 version supports: MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Hedge to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Netting to MetaTrader 4   MT5 version Full Description + DEMO + PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files How To Test and Optimize A
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.43 (7)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trend Line Optimizer
Evgenii Aksenov
4.11 (19)
Utilities
This is an automatic parameter optimizer for the   Trend Line PRO   indicator Easily and quickly you will select the optimal parameters for your favorite Trend Line PRO indicator.  Optimization takes only a few seconds. The optimizer allows you to find the best parameters for each pair and period: Amplitude, TP1-TP3, StopLoss, as well as values for Time Filter and HTF Filter on the selected history section (Days)  To optimize different timeframes, you need a different range of history: M5-M15
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (95)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (10)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.59 (34)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT4," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT5" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
Zone Trader MT4
Lee Samson
5 (1)
Utilities
Trade support and resistance or supply and demand zones automatically once you have identified the key areas you want to trade from. This EA allows you to draw buy and sell zones with a single click and then place them exactly where you expect price to turn. The EA then monitors those zones and will automatically take trades based on price action you specify for the zones. Once the initial trade is taken, the EA will then get out in profit at the opposite zone you place, which becomes the target
Fibo Alert Ultimate
ISO Financial Services
3.71 (7)
Utilities
This tool adds alerts to your Fibo Retracement and Fibo Expansion objects on the chart. It also features a handy menu to change Fibo settings easily and quickly! Features Alert for Fibo Retracement and Fibo Expansion levels. Sound, Mobile and Email alert. Up to 20 Fibo Levels. Continuous sound alert every few seconds till a user clicks on the chart to turn it OFF. Single sound alert with pop-up window. Keeping all user settings even after changing timeframes. New handy menu to change Fibo setti
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Utilities
Working Trial Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 is not just a simple local trade copier; it is a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with its blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both   Master (sender) and Slave (receiver)   modes, with real-time synchronization of
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
Utilities
This product filters all expert advisors and manual charts during news time. It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from here onwards
Riskless Pyramid
Snapdragon Systems Ltd
5 (1)
Utilities
Introduction This powerful MT4 trade mangement EA offers a way potentially to aggressively multiply trade profits in a riskfree manner. Once a trade has been entered with a defined stoploss and take profit target then the EA will add three pyramid add-on trades in order to increase the overall level of profit. The user sets the total combined profit target to be gained if everything works out. This can be specified either as a multiple of the original trade profit or as a total dollar amount. Fo
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (38)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the Grid manual will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. Ful
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.87 (31)
Utilities
Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing for MetaTrader 4 — automatic closing by total profit or loss A reliable trade-management utility for MetaTrader 4 that automatically closes positions when the total profit or total loss reaches the level you set. The Expert Advisor monitors open trades, calculates floating profit and loss, can trail profit, and helps close positions faster than manual reaction. MetaTrader 4 is still used by many manual traders, grid traders, scalpers, and Expert Advisor use
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Utilities
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Support and Resistance Dashboard MT4
Amir Atif
5 (2)
Utilities
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
Trade Reverse Copie4
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilities
Feel free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128846 The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in opposite directions bet
Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Master Close via Telegram for MT4
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilities
Master Close via Telegram can help you perform some management tasks on MT4/MT5 remotely via your Telegram by one click, easy to set up & use. Demo here (see more Master Notify   Master Control  ) ************************************************************************************ LIST OF COMMANDS: info_acc -  Get account info info_pen -   Get pending orders details info_pos -   Get positions details info_pos_sum -   Get positions summary close_pen -   Delete all pending orders close_pos_all -
More from author
Track Daily Gains RJS MT5
Robert Jasinski-sherer
Utilities
This Program will not execute any trades! Works on any chart and any time frame! This is the MT5 version. MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125496?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page#description This Program will produce a comment box at the top left of the chart and show you your equity % difference throughout the day. Updating constantly in real time. The daily resets back to zero on open of a new market open day. Using new current equity at start of day as reference for
FREE
Track Daily Gains RJS
Robert Jasinski-sherer
Utilities
This Program will not execute any trades! Works on any chart and any time frame! This is the MT4 version. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125600?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page This Program will produce a comment box at the top left of the chart and show you your equity % difference throughout the day. Updating constantly in real time. The daily resets back to zero on open of a new market open day. Using new current equity at start of day as reference for future calc
FREE
Continuous Trading RJS
Robert Jasinski-sherer
Experts
This Ea is for MT4 only, if you want the Mt5 version follow this link: Coming Soon. PLEASE READ THE WHOLE DESCRITPION BEFORE USE! This Ea will work on any symbol, and any time frame. The program comes set up to my preferences to trade Spot crude (WTI, oil) on a 1 min time frame.  To use my reccomended setting just turn risk managment to true as well as breakeven to true. If you start using this EA, please wait to turn on autotrading until the days finish trading is over 22:00 as program states,
RJS Trade Copier
Robert Jasinski-sherer
Utilities
RJS Trade Copier: High-Speed Hybrid Sync Pro RJS Trade Copier   is a professional-grade, ultra-low latency synchronization tool designed for traders managing multiple MetaTrader 4 accounts. Whether you are scaling a   $400k Prop Firm account   (FTMO, Topstep, etc.) or managing private investor capital, RJS provides a seamless, "set-and-forget" mirroring experience. Built with proprietary   Zero-Path Technology , RJS bypasses the common freezing, lag, and complex setup issues found in tradition
Track All Gains RJS MT5
Robert Jasinski-sherer
Utilities
This Program will not execute any trades! Works on any chart and any time frame! This is the MT5 version. MT4 version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125500?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page#description This EA will produce a comment box at the top left of the chart and show you your equity % difference throughout the day, week, month and year. Updating constantly in real time. The daily resets back to zero on open of a new market open day. The weekly resests back to zero at open
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review