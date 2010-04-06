Track Daily Gains RJS
- Utilità
- Robert Jasinski-sherer
- Versione: 1.0
This Program will not execute any trades!
Works on any chart and any time frame!
This is the MT4 version.
MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125600?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page
This Program will produce a comment box at the top left of the chart and show you your equity % difference throughout the day. Updating constantly in real time.
The daily resets back to zero on open of a new market open day. Using new current equity at start of day as reference for future calculations.
This Program is intended to help you track your possitive or negative gains in %. Helping you make more informed trading decisions.
