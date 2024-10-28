The "Power of Three" (PO3) is a concept developed by the Inner Circle Trader (ICT) to illustrate a three-stage approach used by smart money in the markets: Accumulation, Manipulation, and Distribution.

ICT traders view this as a foundational pattern that can explain the formation of any candle on a price chart. In simple terms, this concept is effective for any time frame, as long as there's a defined start, highest point, lowest point, and end.

Understanding the Bullish Candle Development in PO3 Terms:

Candle Open : The initial price before any significant market movement.

: The initial price before any significant market movement. Accumulation : Buyers gather positions near the opening price.

: Buyers gather positions near the opening price. Manipulation : Price moves to create short liquidity (for sellers) while weakening long liquidity (for buyers).

: Price moves to create short liquidity (for sellers) while weakening long liquidity (for buyers). Range Expansion : A surge in price movement as the imbalance unfolds.

: A surge in price movement as the imbalance unfolds. Distribution : Buyers start closing positions, and new buy orders come in.

: Buyers start closing positions, and new buy orders come in. Candle Close: The price level at the end of the period, following the movement.

The same PO3 stages apply to a Bearish candle but in reverse, where sellers dominate.

Using the Higher Timeframe (HTF) PO3 Indicator

The HTF PO3 Indicator provides a real-time look at how the current higher timeframe candle is developing. With this tool, you can:

Track the candle’s Open, High, and Low on a lower timeframe with high accuracy.

on a lower timeframe with high accuracy. Know when it’s expected to Close (on timeframes shorter than a day).

(on timeframes shorter than a day). See its Low to High range to get a clearer picture of market behavior on lower timeframes.

to get a clearer picture of market behavior on lower timeframes. Trade PO3 with more confidence, without needing multiple chart layouts.

This tool is particularly helpful for building a structured trading approach and identifying key institutional levels in the market.

Wishing you all the best and happy trading! Please note that support is not available for free products.



