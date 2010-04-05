The EA Rocket Market trading advisor is designed for active trading on financial markets and is intended both for accelerating deposits and for use on large accounts. Its feature is a high frequency of transactions - more than 20 per day, which makes it suitable for traders seeking to quickly make a profit.

Main features:





Trading strategy:





1. EA Rocket Market uses a combination of classic methods and strategies. This may include:





Technical analysis: Signals for entering and exiting trades are formed based on popular indicators such as moving averages, RSI, MACD and Fibonacci levels.

Fundamental analysis: The trading advisor can take into account economic news and events that can affect the movement of quotes.





2. High frequency of transactions:





EA Rocket Market carries out more than 20 transactions per day, which allows the trader to receive many opportunities to make a profit. This is due to the fact that the algorithm constantly analyzes the market and reacts to changes in the short term.





3. Deposit acceleration:





The advisor is suitable for accelerating small deposits due to its aggressive strategy. High frequency of transactions and the use of risky but understandable trading methods can lead to a significant increase in the initial capital.





4. Trading on large accounts:





The advisor can also be useful for traders with large accounts. Thanks to optimized algorithms, risk management allows you to use funds effectively, reducing potential losses and focusing on obtaining a stable income.





5. Customizability:





EA Rocket Market offers various settings, allowing traders to adapt it to their needs and trading conditions. This may include capital management parameters, lot size, and acceptable risk level.





6. Support for multiple currency pairs:





The advisor can work on different currency pairs, which makes it possible to find the most profitable deals depending on the current market situation.





7. Process automation:





A fully automated trading process allows traders, even those without deep knowledge of financial markets, to effectively use the advisor without the need for constant monitoring.