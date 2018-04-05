Golden Matrix

  • Experts
  • Yury Zaikouski
    Yury Zaikouski

    Yury Zaikouski

    3.5 (10)
    My name is Yury Zaikouski, and I am an old warrior in the financial fields with over 10 years of experience in Forex trading. My passion for finance began in the early 2000s, when Forex was just beginning to gain popularity in the world. I was fascinated by the idea of currency trading, where every
    4 products 1 comment
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 7
The Golden Matrix trading advisor is a high-tech solution designed for automated trading of gold futures (XAUUSD) in financial markets. The main advantage of this advisor is the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning, which allows it to adapt to changing market conditions and improve trading efficiency.
 Exclusive offer! Limited discount on a new product! 
First 20 copies at a price of $ 90
Final price $ 490
Golden Matrix analyzes vast amounts of historical data, recording complex dependencies and patterns that can predict the movement of gold prices. Unlike traditional algorithms, which are based on fixed rules, this advisor can learn from its own past transactions, adjusting its strategies in real time to achieve optimal results.

The trading advisor includes the following key features:
1. Real-time data analysis: Golden Matrix constantly monitors and analyzes market data, including news, technical indicators, and macroeconomic indicators, allowing you to make decisions based on up-to-date information.
2. Adaptive strategies: Thanks to the use of machine learning algorithms, the advisor is able to adapt to new market conditions, minimizing risks and increasing the chances of successful transactions.
3. Multi-level risk management system: Golden Matrix is ​​an integrated capital and risk management system that helps protect investments and minimize losses in unstable market conditions.
4. Automation of trading: Full automation of processes allows traders to focus on other aspects of their investment strategy without losing control over transactions.
  • No Martingale 
  • No Grid 
  • No Doubling 
  • No Averaging 

Recommendations:

  • Currency pair: XAUUSD, GOLD
  • Timeframe: M30
  • Minimum deposit : $100
  • Account type: Any
The result of using Golden Matrix is ​​the ability to develop portfolio profitability with a decrease in personal time spent on market analysis and decision-making. This makes it a suitable tool for both experienced traders and beginners seeking to master the maelstrom of global finance.
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