IDR Indicator

This indicator is based on  the strategy shared by TheMas7er on his youtube channel.

The IDR/DR range will help you identify the high and low of the day once a candle closes above or below the the DR levels. 
The IDR/DR range is determined 1 hour after session open, 09:30 am est.
I have incorporated the fibonacci tool to help you mark the retracement for a good entry in the premium or discount zone.

Important
This indicator is designed for the indices and M5 timeframe, but you are welcome to try it on other asset classes and timeframes.

